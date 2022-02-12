error-stack-parser.js - Extract meaning from JS Errors

Simple, cross-browser Error parser. This library parses and extracts function names, URLs, line numbers, and column numbers from the given Error's stack as an Array of StackFrames.

Once you have parsed out StackFrames, you can do much more interesting things. See stacktrace-gps.

Note that in IE9 and earlier, Error objects don't have enough information to extract much of anything. In IE 10, Error s are given a stack once they're throw n.

Browser Support

Usage

ErrorStackParser.parse( new Error ( 'BOOM' )); => [ StackFrame({ functionName : 'foo' , args : [], fileName : 'path/to/file.js' , lineNumber : 35 , columnNumber : 79 , isNative : false , isEval : false }), StackFrame({ functionName : 'Bar' , fileName : 'https://cdn.somewherefast.com/utils.min.js' , lineNumber : 1 , columnNumber : 832 , isNative : false , isEval : false , isConstructor : true }), StackFrame(... and so on ...) ]

Installation

npm install error-stack-parser bower install error-stack-parser https://raw.githubusercontent.com/stacktracejs/error-stack-parser/master/dist/error-stack-parser.min.js

Contributing

