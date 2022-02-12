openbase logo
error-stack-parser

by stacktracejs
2.0.6 (see all)

Extract meaning from JS Errors

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.5M

GitHub Stars

311

Maintenance

Last Commit

2d ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Average Rating

4.0/51
Easy to Use

Readme

error-stack-parser.js - Extract meaning from JS Errors

Simple, cross-browser Error parser. This library parses and extracts function names, URLs, line numbers, and column numbers from the given Error's stack as an Array of StackFrames.

Once you have parsed out StackFrames, you can do much more interesting things. See stacktrace-gps.

Note that in IE9 and earlier, Error objects don't have enough information to extract much of anything. In IE 10, Errors are given a stack once they're thrown.

Usage

ErrorStackParser.parse(new Error('BOOM'));

=> [
        StackFrame({functionName: 'foo', args: [], fileName: 'path/to/file.js', lineNumber: 35, columnNumber: 79, isNative: false, isEval: false}),
        StackFrame({functionName: 'Bar', fileName: 'https://cdn.somewherefast.com/utils.min.js', lineNumber: 1, columnNumber: 832, isNative: false, isEval: false, isConstructor: true}),
        StackFrame(... and so on ...)
   ]

Installation

npm install error-stack-parser
bower install error-stack-parser
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/stacktracejs/error-stack-parser/master/dist/error-stack-parser.min.js

Contributing

Want to be listed as a Contributor? Start with the Contributing Guide!

omrilotan - September 19, 2020
☕ I woke up like this
September 19, 2020
Easy to Use

My error logs have never been more readable. Parsing error stack before inserting into the logs has made it easier for our team to track issues

0

