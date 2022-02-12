openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
eow

error-overlay-webpack-plugin

by Greg Bergé
1.0.0 (see all)

Catch errors with style 💥✨

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

31.7K

GitHub Stars

856

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Error Overlay Webpack Plugin

Node.js CI

Catch errors with style 💥✨

This plugin will display an error overlay in your application. It is the same error overlay used in create-react-app.

  • 📦 Webpack 5 support
  • 🥞 Elegant stack trace
  • 📝 Click to open error line in editor
Error Overlay Webpack Plugin Example 
npm install error-overlay-webpack-plugin --save-dev

Usage

// webpack.config.js
const ErrorOverlayPlugin = require('error-overlay-webpack-plugin')

module.exports = {
  entry: 'main.js',
  output: {
    path: __dirname + '/dist',
    filename: 'bundle.js',
  },
  plugins: [new ErrorOverlayPlugin()],
  devtool: 'cheap-module-source-map', // 'eval' is not supported by error-overlay-webpack-plugin
}

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial