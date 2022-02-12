Error Overlay Webpack Plugin

Catch errors with style 💥✨

This plugin will display an error overlay in your application. It is the same error overlay used in create-react-app.

📦 Webpack 5 support

🥞 Elegant stack trace

📝 Click to open error line in editor

npm install error -overlay-webpack-plugin --save-dev

Usage

const ErrorOverlayPlugin = require ( 'error-overlay-webpack-plugin' ) module .exports = { entry : 'main.js' , output : { path : __dirname + '/dist' , filename : 'bundle.js' , }, plugins : [ new ErrorOverlayPlugin()], devtool : 'cheap-module-source-map' , }

License

MIT