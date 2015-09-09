Generate valid custom error and exception classes for Node.js.
npm install error-factory
Error inherited prototype function (aka Class)
new (i.e.
throw CustomError('Foo');)
error-factory( type:String [, null|options:Object [, baseType:Constructor]] )
Error types created by
error-factory can easily be thrown and compared by the
program's logic.
var errorFactory = require('error-factory');
var CustomException = errorFactory('CustomException');
try {
throw CustomException('This is the error message');
} catch (e) {
if (e instanceof CustomException) {
console.log('Custom error was thrown!');
} else {
console.error(e.message); // <-- will never get executed
}
}
Errors may be generated with named arguments. However, the first argument should always be a message string.
var errorFactory = require('error-factory');
var CustomException = errorFactory('CustomException', [ 'message', 'context' ]);
try {
throw CustomException('This is the error message', { foo: 'bar' });
} catch (e) {
console.error(e.message, e.context);
}
Like the previous example, it may be possible to declare a new error type,
specifying any
undefined argument.
A property will be set to the instance if
undefined
undefined and the default value is not
undefined
var errorFactory = require('error-factory');
var CustomException = errorFactory('CustomException', {
'message': undefined, // named argument only, no default value
'context': false // if no context is given, set property to false
});
try {
throw CustomException('Foo');
} catch (e) {
console.error(e);
// { message: 'Foo', context: false }
}
For any case where error properties should be fine tuned, one can provide the property's defined description that will be passed to
Object.defineProperty.
var errorFactory = require('error-factory');
var CustomException = errorFactory('CustomException', {
'message': errorFactory.ErrorProperty({
writable: false
})
});
try {
throw CustomException('This is my message');
} catch (e) {
// the following line will NOT change the error message
// and will throw a TypeError in strict mode.
e.message = 'foo';
}
All errors messages are processed for parameters. This allows errors to be internationalized, if necessary, without reverse engineering the original message. This feature does not affect normal error behaviour.
To enable this feature, custom error instances must set
this.messageData with
an object to replace parameters in the message. This can be done manually, or
by using custom error arguments.
var errorFactory = require('error-factory');
var ArgumentException = errorFactory('ArgumentException', [ 'message', 'messageData' ]);
var e = ArgumentException('Invalid argument `{{arg}}`', { arg: 'foo' });
console.log(e.message);
// Invalid argument `foo`
console.log(e._message);
// Invalid argument `{{arg}}`
// modify arguments
e.messageData.arg = 'bar';
console.log(e.message);
// Invalid argument `bar`
// localize... for example
e._message = translator(e._message, 'fr');
console.log(e.message);
// Argument non valide `bar`
The stack trace is generated when instanciating the
Error instance, thus it will
not update by default when modifying the error message. However, it is possible
to auto update it with an experimental feature.
var errorFactory = require('error-factory');
var TestError = errorFactory('TestError', [ 'message', 'messageData' ]);
// Enable auto update stack
errorFactory.autoUpdateStack = true;
var e = TestError('Test `{{arg}}`', { arg: 'foo' });
e.stack;
// -> TestError: Test `foo` ...
e.message = 'Changed `{{arg}}`';
e.stack;
// -> TestError: Changed `foo` ...
!!WARNING!! : this feature is experimental and should not be tempered with during program execution, or results and behaviour will be undefined.
Because errors are cached, projects should use namespaced errors to avoid mistakenly returning an error already defined somewhere else, with possibly different parameters, etc. As a rule of thumb, non-namespaced errors should not define named arguments, or use message templates, and should be reserved as low-level error types only.
var errorFactory = require('error-factory');
var ArgumentException = errorFactory('ArgumentException');
var MyArgumentException = errorFactory('my.ArgumentException');
console.log(ArgumentException.name, MyArgumentException.name)
// ArgumentException ArgumentException
console.log(ArgumentException.fullName, MyArgumentException.fullName)
// ArgumentException my.ArgumentException
console.log(ArgumentException.name === MyArgumentException.name);
// true
console.log(ArgumentException === MyArgumentException);
// false
console.log(ArgumentException === errorFactory('ArgumentException'));
// true
By default, all custom errors are
instanceof Error. To subclass another custom error type, simply pass the desired type as third argument.
var CustomErrorBase = errorFactory('CustomErrorBase');
var CustomError = errorFactory('CustomError', ..., CustomErrorBase);
var err = CustomError('Error message');
err instanceof Error; // => true
err instanceof ErrorBase; // => true
All contributions welcome! Every PR must be accompanied by their associated unit tests!
