Wrap errors with more context.
This module is inspired by the go error libraries that have simple functions for creating & wrapping errors.
This is based on libraries like eris & pkg/errors
If you are looking for the older v7 version of error you should check v7.x branch
Wrapping errors when bubbling up instead of just doing
if (err) return cb(err) allows you to pass more context
up the stack.
Common example include passing along parameters from the DB read related to the failure or passing along any context from the user in a HTTP request when doing a failure.
This can give you nice to read messages that include more information about the failure as it bubbles up.
There is more information about how to handle errors in this article Don't just check errors, handle them gracefully
If you want a deep dive into the difference between Programming and Operational errors please check out this guide
examples:
const { wrapf } = require('error')
function authenticatRequest(req) {
authenticate(req.user, (err) => {
if (err) {
return cb(wrapf('authenticate failed', err))
}
cb(null)
})
}
or
const { wrapf } = require('error')
function readFile(path, cb) {
fs.open(path, 'r', (err, fd) => {
if (err) {
return cb(wrapf('open failed', err, { path }))
}
const buf = Buffer.alloc(64 * 1024)
fs.read(fd, buf, 0, buf.length, 0, (err) => {
if (err) {
return cb(wrapf('read failed', err, { path }))
}
fs.close(fd, (err) => {
if (err) {
return cb(wrapf('close failed', err, { path }))
}
cb(null, buf)
})
})
})
}
const { SError } = require('error')
class ServerError extends SError {}
class ClientError extends SError {}
const err = ServerError.create(
'{title} server error, status={statusCode}', {
title: 'some title',
statusCode: 500
}
)
const err2 = ClientError.create(
'{title} client error, status={statusCode}', {
title: 'some title',
statusCode: 404
}
)
const net = require('net');
const { WError } = require('error')
class ServerListenError extends WError {}
var server = net.createServer();
server.on('error', function onError(err) {
if (err.code === 'EADDRINUSE') {
throw ServerListenFailedError.wrap(
'error in server, on port={requestPort}', err, {
requestPort: 3000,
host: null
}
)
} else {
throw err;
}
});
server.listen(3000);
There are alternative existing libraries for creating typed and wrapped errors on npm. Here's a quick comparison to some alternatives.
verror
This module takes inspiration from
verror and adds improvements.
error@7.x
This package used to have a completely different API on the 7.x branch.
error module uses actual classes instead of dynamically
monkey patching fields onto
new Error()
wrapf &
errorf helpers for less boilerplate.
Error sub classes.
You can create your own Error classes by hand. This tends to lead
to 10-20 lines of boilerplate per error which is replace with
one line by using the
error module; aka
class AccountsServerFailureError extends SError {}
class ConnectionResetError extends WError {}
ono
The
ono package has similar functionality with a different API
ono encourages plain errors instead of custom errors by default
error has zero dependencies
error is only one simple file.
ono is 10.
error implementation is more static, ono is very dynamic.
This package implements three classes,
WError;
SError &
MultiError
You are expected to subclass either
WError or
SError;
SError stands for
Structured Error; it's an error base
class for adding informational fields to your error beyond
just having a message.
WError stands for
Wrapped Error; it's an error base
class for when you are wrapping an existing error with more
information.
The
MultiError class exists to store an array of errors but
still return a single
Error; This is useful if your doing
a parallel operation and you want to wait for them all to finish
and do something with all of the failures.
Some utility functions are also exported:
findCauseByName; See if error or any of it's causes is of
the type name.
fullStack; Take a wrapped error and compute a full stack.
wrapf; Utility function to quickly wrap
errorf; Utility function to quickly create an error
getInfo; Utility function to get the info for any error
object. Calls
err.info() if the method exists.
WError
Example:
class ServerListenError extends WError {}
ServerListenError.wrap('error in server', err, {
port: 3000
})
When using the
WError class it's recommended to always call
the static
wrap() method instead of calling the constructor
directly.
Example (without cause message):
class ApplicationStartupError extends WError {}
ApplicationStartupError.wrap(
'Could not start the application cleanly: {reason}',
err,
{
skipCauseMessage: true,
reason: 'Failed to read from disk'
}
)
Setting
skipCauseMessage: true will not append the cause
error message but still make the cause object available.
const werr = new WError(message, cause, info)
Internal constructor, should pass a
message string, a
cause
error and a
info object (or
null).
WError.wrap(msgTmpl, cause, info)
wrap() method to create error instances. This applies the
string-template templating to
msgTmpl
with
info as a parameter.
The
cause parameter must be an
error
The
info parameter is an object or
null.
The
info parameter can contain the field
skipCauseMessage: true
which will make
WError not append
: ${causeMessage} to the
message of the error.
werr.type
The
type field is the machine readable type for this error.
Always use
err.type and never
err.message when trying to
determine what kind of error it is.
The
type field is unlikely to change but the
message field
can change.
werr.fullType()
Calling
fullType will compute a full type for this error and
any causes that it wraps. This gives you a long
type string
that's a concat for every wrapped cause.
werr.cause()
Returns the
cause error.
werr.info()
Returns the
info object passed on. This is merged with the
info of all
cause errors up the chain.
werr.toJSON()
The
WError class implements
toJSON() so that the JSON
serialization makes sense.
WError.fullStack(err)
This returns a full stack; which is a concatenation of this stack trace and the stack trace of all causes in the cause chain
WError.findCauseByName(err, name)
Given an err and a name will find if the err or any causes implement the type of that name.
This allows you to check if a wrapped
ApplicationError has
for example a
LevelReadError or
LevelWriteError in it's cause
chain and handle database errors differently from all other app
errors.
SError
Example:
class LevelReadError extends SError {}
LevelReadError.create('Could not read key: {key}', {
key: '/some/key'
})
When using the
SError class it's recommended to always call
the static
create() method instead of calling the constructor
directly.
const serr = new SError(message, info)
Internal constructor that takes a message string & an info object.
SError.create(messageTmpl, info)
The main way to create error objects, takes a message template and an info object.
It will use string-template to apply the
template with the
info object as a parameter.
SError.getInfo(error)
Static method to
getInfo on a maybe error. The
error can
be
null or
undefined, it can be a plain
new Error() or
it can be a structured or wrapped error.
Will return
err.info() if it exists, returns
{} if its
null
and returns
{ ...err } if its a plain vanilla error.
serr.type
Returns the type field. The
err.type field is machine readable.
Always use
err.type & not
err.message when trying to compare
errors or do any introspection.
The
type field is unlikely to change but the
message field
can change.
serr.info()
Returns the info object for this error.
serr.toJSON()
This class can JSON serialize cleanly.
MultiError
Example:
class FanoutError extends MultiError {}
function doStuff (filePath, cb) {
fanoutDiskReads(filePath, (errors, fileContents) => {
if (errors && errors.length > 0) {
const err = FanoutError.errorFromList(errors)
return cb(err)
}
// do stuff with files.
})
}
When using the
MultiError class it's recommended to always
call the static
errorFromList method instead of calling the
constructor directly.
The
error library does not have an
index.d.ts but does have
full
jsdoc annotations so it should be typesafe to use.
You will need to configure your
tsconfig appropiately ...
{
"compilerOptions": {
...
"allowJs": true,
...
},
"include": [
"src/**/*.js",
"node_modules/error/index.js"
],
"exclude": [
"node_modules"
]
}
Typescript does not understand well type source code in
node_modules without an
index.d.ts by default, so you
need to tell it to include the implementation of
error/index.js
during type checking and to
allowJs to enable typechecking
js + jsdoc comments.
npm install error