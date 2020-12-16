Better libuv/Node.js/io.js error handling & reporting. Available in npm as errno.

errno exposed

Ever find yourself needing more details about Node.js errors? Me too, so node-errno contains the errno mappings direct from libuv so you can use them in your code.

By errno:

require ( 'errno' ).errno[ 3 ]

By code:

require ( 'errno' ).code.ENOTEMPTY

Make your errors more descriptive:

var errno = require ( 'errno' ) function errmsg ( err ) { var str = 'Error: ' if (errno.errno[err.errno]) str += errno.errno[err.errno].description else str += err.message if (err.path) str += ' [' + err.path + ']' return str } var fs = require ( 'fs' ) fs.readFile( 'thisisnotarealfile.txt' , function ( err, data ) { if (err) console .log(errmsg(err)) })

Use as a command line tool:

~ $ errno 53 { "errno": 53 , "code": "ENOTEMPTY", "description": "directory not empty" } ~ $ errno EROFS { "errno": 56 , "code": "EROFS", "description": "read-only file system" } ~ $ errno foo No such errno/code: "foo"

Supply no arguments for the full list. Error codes are processed case-insensitive.

You will need to install with npm install errno -g if you want the errno command to be available without supplying a full path to the node_modules installation.

Custom errors

Use errno.custom.createError() to create custom Error objects to throw around in your Node.js library. Create error hierarchies so instanceof becomes a useful tool in tracking errors. Call-stack is correctly captured at the time you create an instance of the error object, plus a cause property will make available the original error object if you pass one in to the constructor.

var create = require ( 'errno' ).custom.createError var MyError = create( 'MyError' ) var SpecificError = create( 'SpecificError' , MyError) var OtherError = create( 'OtherError' , MyError) if (condition) throw new SpecificError( 'Eeek! Something bad happened' ) if (err) return callback( new OtherError(err))

Also available is a errno.custom.FilesystemError with in-built access to errno properties:

fs.readFile( 'foo' , function ( err, data ) { if (err) return callback( new errno.custom.FilesystemError(err)) })

The resulting error object passed through the callback will have the following properties: code , errno , path and message will contain a descriptive human-readable message.

Contributors

bahamas10 (Dave Eddy) - Added CLI

ralphtheninja (Lars-Magnus Skog)

