Errio

Error serialization and deserialization.

npm install errio

Overview

JavaScript errors don't serialize well.

> JSON .stringify( new Error ( 'help' )); '{}'

And they certainly don't deserialize well.

> JSON .parse( '{}' ); {}

Errio serializes errors to meaningful JSON.

> Errio.stringify( new Error ( 'serialize me' )); '{"name":"Error","message":"serialize me"}'

And deserializes JSON back into error instances.

> Errio.parse( '{"name":"Error","message":"serialize me"}' ); [ Error : serialize me]

Example

Consult the API Documentation for details on the functions used.

This example uses SuperError, a library for easily subclassing errors in Node.js.

var Errio = require ( 'errio' ); var SuperError = require ( 'super-error' ); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var MyError = SuperError.subclass( 'MyError' , function ( code, message ) { this .code = code; this .message = message; }); Errio.register(MyError); var error = new MyError( 420 , 'Enhance Your Calm' ); fs.writeFileSync( 'error.json' , Errio.stringify(error)); var loadedError = Errio.parse(fs.readFileSync( 'error.json' )); try { throw loadedError; } catch (thrown) { if (thrown instanceof MyError) { console .log(thrown.code); } }

API Documentation

var Errio = require ( 'errio' );

Options

Options can be set at a global defaults level, at the error class level and at the individual call level. Listed below are the available options and their factory default values.

recursive: true : Recursively serialize and deserialize nested errors

: Recursively serialize and deserialize nested errors inherited: true : Include inherited properties

: Include inherited properties stack: false : Include the stack trace

: Include the stack trace private: false : Include properties with leading or trailing underscores in serialization

: Include properties with leading or trailing underscores in serialization exclude: [] : Property names to exclude (low priority)

: Property names to exclude (low priority) include: [] : Property names to include (high priority)

Overwrite the global default options with the plain object options . Option keys missing from options are left unchanged.

Register an error constructor for serialization and deserialization with option overrides.

The error name will be taken from the first of these that is set:

options.name constructor.prototype.name , if it is not 'Error' constructor.name new constructor().name

Note that in the last case, the constructor is instantiated with no arguments.

All built-in error classes are automatically registered with no option overrides.

Can be called more than once for the same error constructor in order to replace the option overrides.

Register an array of error constructors with the same option overrides.

Names cannot be specified in options , so all constructors will be instantiated to infer their names.

Register a plain object of error names mapped to constructors with the same option overrides. Constructors will not be instantiated.

Perfect for registering error classes exported from a module.

Serialize an error instance to a plain object with option overrides.

Passed options take priority over registered error class options and the global defaults.

If the class of the error instance has not been registered, it is automatically registered with the options passed to the call.

Returned objects always contain name and message properties.

Deserialize a plain object to an instance of a registered error class.

If the class of the serialized error has no registered constructor, return an instance of Error with the name property set.

If the stack was not serialized, capture a new stack trace from the caller.

Serialize an error instance to a JSON string. Convenience wrapper for Errio.toObject .

Deserialize a JSON string to an instance of a registered error class. Convenience wrapper for Errio.fromObject .

License

Copyright © 2015, Curtis McEnroe curtis@cmcenroe.me

Permission to use, copy, modify, and/or distribute this software for any purpose with or without fee is hereby granted, provided that the above copyright notice and this permission notice appear in all copies.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THIS SOFTWARE INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.