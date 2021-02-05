Create new error instances with a code and additional properties.

Installation

npm install err-code // or bower install err-code

The browser file is named index.umd.js which supports CommonJS, AMD and globals (errCode).

Why

I find myself doing this repeatedly:

var err = new Error ( 'My message' ); err.code = 'SOMECODE' ; err.detail = 'Additional information about the error' ; throw err;

Usage

Simple usage.

var errcode = require ( 'err-code' ); throw errcode( new Error ( 'My message' ), 'ESOMECODE' ); throw errcode( new Error ( 'My message' ), 'ESOMECODE' , { detail : 'Additional information about the error' }); throw errcode( new Error ( 'My message' ), { detail : 'Additional information about the error' });

Pre-existing fields

If the passed Error already has a .code field, or fields specified in the third argument to errcode they will be overwritten, unless the fields are read only or otherwise throw during assignment in which case a new object will be created that shares a prototype chain with the original Error . The .stack and .message properties will be carried over from the original error and .code or any passed properties will be set on it.

Tests

$ npm test

License

Released under the MIT License.