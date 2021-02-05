Create new error instances with a code and additional properties.
$ npm install err-code
// or
$ bower install err-code
The browser file is named index.umd.js which supports CommonJS, AMD and globals (errCode).
I find myself doing this repeatedly:
var err = new Error('My message');
err.code = 'SOMECODE';
err.detail = 'Additional information about the error';
throw err;
Simple usage.
var errcode = require('err-code');
// fill error with message + code
throw errcode(new Error('My message'), 'ESOMECODE');
// fill error with message + code + props
throw errcode(new Error('My message'), 'ESOMECODE', { detail: 'Additional information about the error' });
// fill error with message + props
throw errcode(new Error('My message'), { detail: 'Additional information about the error' });
If the passed
Error already has a
.code field, or fields specified in the third argument to
errcode they will be overwritten, unless the fields are read only or otherwise throw during assignment in which case a new object will be created that shares a prototype chain with the original
Error. The
.stack and
.message properties will be carried over from the original error and
.code or any passed properties will be set on it.
$ npm test
Released under the MIT License.