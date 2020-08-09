A tiny library to create custom errors in JavaScript.
# Using npm
npm install --save err
# Using yarn
yarn add err
const Err = require("err");
// Basic usage
let e1 = new Err("Some nasty stuff happened");
console.log(e1);
// => [Error: Some nasty stuff happened]
// Provide the error code
let e2 = new Err("Some nasty stuff happened", "NASTY_STUFF_HAPPENED");
console.log(e2);
// => {
// [Error: Some nasty stuff happened]
// code: 'NASTY_STUFF_HAPPENED'
// }
// Provide the error code and some data
let e3 = new Err("Some nasty stuff happened", "NASTY_STUFF_HAPPENED", {
additional: "data"
});
console.log(e3);
// => {
// [Error: Some nasty stuff happened]
// additional: 'data'
// , code: 'NASTY_STUFF_HAPPENED'
// }
// Provide the error data (including the code as well)
let e4 = new Err("Some nasty stuff happened", {
additional: "data"
, code: "NASTY_STUFF_HAPPENED"
});
console.log(e4);
// => {
// [Error: Some nasty stuff happened]
// additional: 'data'
// , code: 'NASTY_STUFF_HAPPENED'
// }
// Wrap an existing error
let existingError = new Error("Some nasty stuff happened");
let e5 = new Err(existingError, {
additional: "data"
, code: "NASTY_STUFF_HAPPENED"
, and: "some more data"
});
console.log(e5);
// => {
// [Error: Some nasty stuff happened]
// additional: 'data'
// , code: 'NASTY_STUFF_HAPPENED'
// , and: 'some more data'
// }
let e6 = new Err({
message: "Something went really wrong!!!"
, additional: "data"
, code: "NASTY_STUFF_HAPPENED"
, and: "some more data"
});
console.log(e6);
// => {
// [Error: Something went really wrong!!!]
// additional: 'data'
// , code: 'NASTY_STUFF_HAPPENED'
// , and: 'some more data'
// }
let e7 = new Err("Invalid option '<option>'.", {
option: "test"
});
console.log(e7);
// { [Error: Invalid option 'test'.] option: 'test' }
There are few ways to get help:
Err(error, code, data)
Create a custom error object.
error: The error message or an existing
Error instance or the
data object where the
message is the error message.
code: The error code or the data object.
data: The data object (its fields will be appended to the
Error object).
Error instance.
Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.
I open-source almost everything I can, and I try to reply to everyone needing help using these projects. Obviously, this takes time. You can integrate and use these projects in your applications for free! You can even change the source code and redistribute (even resell it).
However, if you get some profit from this or just want to encourage me to continue creating stuff, there are few ways you can do it:
Starring and sharing the projects you like 🚀
—I love books! I will remember you after years if you buy me one. 😁 📖
—You can make one-time donations via PayPal. I'll probably buy a
coffee tea. 🍵
—Set up a recurring monthly donation and you will get interesting news about what I'm doing (things that I don't share with everyone).
Bitcoin—You can send me bitcoins at this address (or scanning the code below):
1P9BRsmazNQcuyTxEqveUsnf5CERdq35V6
Thanks! ❤️
