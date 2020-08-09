err

A tiny library to create custom errors in JavaScript.

☁️ Installation

npm install --save err yarn add err

📋 Example

const Err = require ( "err" ); let e1 = new Err( "Some nasty stuff happened" ); console .log(e1); let e2 = new Err( "Some nasty stuff happened" , "NASTY_STUFF_HAPPENED" ); console .log(e2); let e3 = new Err( "Some nasty stuff happened" , "NASTY_STUFF_HAPPENED" , { additional : "data" }); console .log(e3); let e4 = new Err( "Some nasty stuff happened" , { additional : "data" , code : "NASTY_STUFF_HAPPENED" }); console .log(e4); let existingError = new Error ( "Some nasty stuff happened" ); let e5 = new Err(existingError, { additional : "data" , code : "NASTY_STUFF_HAPPENED" , and : "some more data" }); console .log(e5); let e6 = new Err({ message : "Something went really wrong!!!" , additional : "data" , code : "NASTY_STUFF_HAPPENED" , and : "some more data" }); console .log(e6); let e7 = new Err( "Invalid option '<option>'." , { option : "test" }); console .log(e7);

❓ Get Help

There are few ways to get help:

Please post questions on Stack Overflow. You can open issues with questions, as long you add a link to your Stack Overflow question. For bug reports and feature requests, open issues. 🐛 For direct and quick help, you can use Codementor. 🚀

📝 Documentation

Create a custom error object.

Params

String|Error|Object error : The error message or an existing Error instance or the data object where the message is the error message.

: The error message or an existing instance or the object where the is the error message. String|Object code : The error code or the data object.

: The error code or the data object. Object data : The data object (its fields will be appended to the Error object).

Return

Error The custom Error instance.

