openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ern-container-gen-ios

by electrode-io
0.48.5 (see all)

A platform to ease integration&delivery of React Native apps in existing mobile applications

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15

GitHub Stars

657

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

62

Package

Dependencies

7

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme


chalk

Electrode Native is a mobile platform that streamlines the integration of React Native components into existing mobile applications. With minimal changes required to the application code base and infrastructure, Electrode Native makes it simpler to leverage React Native potential in any mobile application.

Current version Coverage Status License ci

Test SuiteStatus
Unit TestsUnit Tests
System TestsSystem Tests

Getting Started

Prerequisites

  • Node.js >= 12
  • npm >= 5.6.0
  • Android Studio (for Android apps)
  • Xcode >= 10 (for iOS apps)
  • CocoaPods (if using a version of React Native >= 0.60)

Install

npm install -g electrode-native

Documentation

The documentation of Electrode Native is maintained as GitBook pages in the docs directory. It is divided into multiple sections:

Contributing

We embrace contributions, be it documentation, issue reporting, or contributing code.

Please read our CONTRIBUTING guide for more details on how to contribute.

Further Reading

License

Copyright 2017 WalmartLabs

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0.

Support and Acknowledgment

We'd like to thank our employer, WalmartLabs because we can work on the development of Electrode Native platform as Open Sourced Software for the needs of our internal teams and projects.

We love the public community and the support we get, and we address your requests as much as we can.

We are always excited to get feedback, bug reports, and pull requests.

Thank you.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial