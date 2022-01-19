Erlpack

Erlpack is a fast encoder and decoder for the Erlang Term Format (version 131) for Python and JavaScript.

JavaScript

Things that can be packed:

Null

Null Booleans

Booleans Strings

Strings Atoms

Atoms Unicode Strings

Unicode Strings Floats

Floats Integers

Integers Longs

Longs Longs over 64 bits

Longs over 64 bits Objects

Objects Arrays

Arrays Tuples

Tuples PIDs

PIDs Ports

Ports Exports

Exports References

How to pack:

let erlpack = require ( "erlpack" ); packed = erlpack.pack({ 'a' : true , 'list' : [ 'of' , 3 , 'things' , 'to' , 'pack' ]});

How to unpack:

Note: Unpacking requires the binary data be a Uint8Array or Buffer. For those using electron/libchromium see the gotcha below.

let erlpack = require ( "erlpack" ); let unpacked = null ; let packed = new Buffer( '' , 'binary' ); try { unpacked = erlpack.unpack(packed); } catch (e) { }

Libchromium / Electron Gotcha

Some versions of libchromium replace the native data type backing TypedArrays with a custom data type called blink::WebArrayBuffer. To keep erlpack' dependencies simple this data type is not supported directly. If you're using Electron / Libchromium you need to convert the blink::WebArrayBuffer into a node::Buffer before passing to erlpack. You will need to add this code into your native package somewhere:

v8::Local<v8::Value> ConvertToNodeBuffer( const v8::Local<v8::Object>& blinkArray) { if (node::Buffer::HasInstance(blinkArray)) { return blinkArray; } else if (blinkArray->IsArrayBufferView()) { auto byteArray = v8::ArrayBufferView::Cast(*blinkArray); return node::Buffer::Copy(v8::Isolate::GetCurrent(), ( const char *)byteArray->Buffer()->GetContents().Data(), byteArray->ByteLength()).ToLocalChecked(); } return v8::Local<v8::Primitive>(v8::Null(v8::Isolate::GetCurrent())); }

Then in JavaScript something like:

let packed = NativeUtils.convertToNodeBuffer( new Uint8Array (binaryPayload));

Python

Things that can be packed:

None

None Booleans

Booleans Strings

Strings Atoms

Atoms Unicode Strings

Unicode Strings Floats

Floats Integers

Integers Longs

Longs Longs over 64 bits

Longs over 64 bits Dictionaries

Dictionaries Lists

Lists Tuples

Tuples User Types (via an encode hook)

User Types (via an encode hook) PIDs

PIDs Ports

Ports Exports

Exports References

How to pack:

from erlpack import pack packed = pack([ "thing" , "to" , "pack" ])

How to unpack:

from erlpack import unpack unpacked = unpack(packed)

How to pack an atom:

from erlpack import Atom, pack packed = pack(Atom( 'hello' ))

How to use an encode hook.

from erlpack import ErlangTermEncoder def encode_hook (obj) : if isinstance(obj, datetime.datetime): return obj.isoformat() encoder = ErlangTermEncoder(encode_hook=encode_hook) packed = encoder.pack(datetime.datetime( 2015 , 12 , 25 , 12 , 23 , 55 ))

How to make custom types packable.

from erlpack import pack, Atom class User (object) : def __init__ (self, name, age) : self.name = name self.age = age def __erlpack__ (self) : return { Atom( 'name' ): self.name, Atom( 'age' ): self.age } u = User(name= 'Jake' , age= 23 ) packed = pack(u)

Go (golang)

Discord has moved away from Go internally and so we do not maintain a version of erlpack in Go ourselves. However, all is not lost!, please check out: https://github.com/JakeMakesStuff/go-erlpack