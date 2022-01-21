Licode

An Open Source WebRTC Communications Platform.

With Licode you can host your own WebRTC conference provider and build applications on top of it with easy to use APIs: client-side and server-side.

You have two options to start using Licode:

If you want a quick taste of what Licode can do or you are familiar with Docker - How to use the docker image or build your own

If you are interested in contributing, want to get a better view of the Licode architecture or you don't trust those fancy containers - How to build Licode from source

Community Forums

Most discussions take place in the Licode discourse. Please feel free to jump in to discuss anything Licode or WebRTC related. This is also a good place to find answers for your Licode problems.

Contributing

You can find our contributing guide here.

Code Of Conduct

This project adheres to the Contributor Covenant code of conduct. By participating, you are expected to uphold this code.

License

MIT License.

More info at: http://www.lynckia.com/licode