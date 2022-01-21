openbase logo
erizo-api

by lynckia
0.0.4

Open Source Communication Provider based on WebRTC and Cloud technologies

0

GitHub Stars

2.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

83

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Licode

An Open Source WebRTC Communications Platform.

With Licode you can host your own WebRTC conference provider and build applications on top of it with easy to use APIs: client-side and server-side.

You have two options to start using Licode:

Community Forums

Most discussions take place in the Licode discourse. Please feel free to jump in to discuss anything Licode or WebRTC related. This is also a good place to find answers for your Licode problems.

Contributing

You can find our contributing guide here.

Code Of Conduct

This project adheres to the Contributor Covenant code of conduct. By participating, you are expected to uphold this code.

License

MIT License.

More info at: http://www.lynckia.com/licode

