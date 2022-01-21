An Open Source WebRTC Communications Platform.
With Licode you can host your own WebRTC conference provider and build applications on top of it with easy to use APIs: client-side and server-side.
You have two options to start using Licode:
If you want a quick taste of what Licode can do or you are familiar with Docker - How to use the docker image or build your own
If you are interested in contributing, want to get a better view of the Licode architecture or you don't trust those fancy containers - How to build Licode from source
Most discussions take place in the Licode discourse. Please feel free to jump in to discuss anything Licode or WebRTC related. This is also a good place to find answers for your Licode problems.
You can find our contributing guide here.
This project adheres to the Contributor Covenant code of conduct. By participating, you are expected to uphold this code.
More info at: http://www.lynckia.com/licode