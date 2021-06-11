A Discord bot framework for JavaScript and the Eris library.
npm install eris-boiler
// index.js
const { join } = require('path')
const { DataClient } = require('eris-boiler')
/* create DataClient instance */
const options = {
oratorOptions: {
defaultPrefix: '!!' // sets the default prefix to !!
},
statusManagerOptions: {
defaultStatus: { // sets default discord activity
type: 0,
name: 'a game'
},
mode: 'random' // sets activity mode to random, the bot will change status on an interval
}
}
const bot = new DataClient('YourBotToken', options)
bot
.addCommands(join(__dirname, 'src/commands')) // load commands in src/commands folder
.addEvents(join(__dirname, 'src/events')) // load events in src/events folder
.connect()
// src/commands/echo.js
const { Command } = require('eris-boiler')
module.exports = new Command({
name: 'echo', // name of command
description: 'copy that',
run: async ({ params }) => params.join(' ') // functionality of command
// list of things in object passed to run: bot (DataClient), msg (Message), params (String[])
})
// src/events/presenceUpdate.js
const { DiscordEvent } = require('eris-boiler')
module.exports = new DiscordEvent({
name: 'presenceUpdate', // name should match event name
run: (bot, newMember, oldMember) => console.log('something changed')
// bot is bound to all events, so bot will be the first parameter in addition to any parameters passed in from Eris
})
That should cover most things anyone starting out should need to know.
Before starting work you should hash it out with us over on discord to make sure it is not already being worked on by someone else.
npm install
npm run dev