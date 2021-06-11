A Discord bot framework for JavaScript and the Eris library.

Installation

npm install eris-boiler

Talk to us!

The discord chat is the best place to communicate. We encourage using it for:

Asking for help

Asking if something is a bug

Proposing ideas

And anything else you can think of

Documentation

Class documentation can be found here

Usage

const { join } = require ( 'path' ) const { DataClient } = require ( 'eris-boiler' ) const options = { oratorOptions : { defaultPrefix : '!!' }, statusManagerOptions : { defaultStatus : { type : 0 , name : 'a game' }, mode : 'random' } } const bot = new DataClient( 'YourBotToken' , options) bot .addCommands(join(__dirname, 'src/commands' )) .addEvents(join(__dirname, 'src/events' )) .connect()

const { Command } = require ( 'eris-boiler' ) module .exports = new Command({ name : 'echo' , description : 'copy that' , run : async ({ params }) => params.join( ' ' ) })

const { DiscordEvent } = require ( 'eris-boiler' ) module .exports = new DiscordEvent({ name : 'presenceUpdate' , run : ( bot, newMember, oldMember ) => console .log( 'something changed' ) })

That should cover most things anyone starting out should need to know.

Contributing

Before starting work you should hash it out with us over on discord to make sure it is not already being worked on by someone else.

Check out our guidelines here.

Development