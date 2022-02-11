openbase logo
eri

eris

by abal
0.16.1 (see all)

A NodeJS Discord library

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19.7K

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

143

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Discord API

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/54
Read All Reviews
MatthewSH

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge

Readme

Eris NPM version

A Node.js wrapper for interfacing with Discord.

Installing

You will need NodeJS 10.4+. If you need voice support you will also need Python 2.7 and a C++ compiler. Refer to the Getting Started section of the docs for more details.

npm install --no-optional eris

If you need voice support, remove the --no-optional.

Ping Pong Example

const Eris = require("eris");

// Replace TOKEN with your bot account's token
const bot = new Eris("Bot TOKEN", {
    intents: [
        "guildMessages"
    ]
});

bot.on("ready", () => { // When the bot is ready
    console.log("Ready!"); // Log "Ready!"
});

bot.on("error", (err) => {
  console.error(err); // or your preferred logger
});

bot.on("messageCreate", (msg) => { // When a message is created
    if(msg.content === "!ping") { // If the message content is "!ping"
        bot.createMessage(msg.channel.id, "Pong!");
        // Send a message in the same channel with "Pong!"
    } else if(msg.content === "!pong") { // Otherwise, if the message is "!pong"
        bot.createMessage(msg.channel.id, "Ping!");
        // Respond with "Ping!"
    }
});

bot.connect(); // Get the bot to connect to Discord

More examples can be found in the examples folder.

License

Refer to the LICENSE file.

100
Matthew HatcherUnited States7 Ratings5 Reviews
January 7, 2021

Everyone defaults to DiscordJS, but in my opinion they should use Eris. When testing Eris, it's less bloated and way more performant for my uses. DiscordJS just seems a bit bloated while Eris is way more straight forward.

0
ray2 Ratings1 Review
2 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable
Eight∞Italy3 Ratings0 Reviews
~ He/Him ~ Back-End JavaScript/TypeScript Developer ~ 15 Years Old ~ ATN Development Owner 🖇 Links: https://linktr.ee/notreallyeight
2 months ago
Andromeda55 Ratings0 Reviews
They call me Andromeda
September 30, 2020

