A Node.js wrapper for interfacing with Discord.
You will need NodeJS 10.4+. If you need voice support you will also need Python 2.7 and a C++ compiler. Refer to the Getting Started section of the docs for more details.
npm install --no-optional eris
If you need voice support, remove the
--no-optional.
const Eris = require("eris");
// Replace TOKEN with your bot account's token
const bot = new Eris("Bot TOKEN", {
intents: [
"guildMessages"
]
});
bot.on("ready", () => { // When the bot is ready
console.log("Ready!"); // Log "Ready!"
});
bot.on("error", (err) => {
console.error(err); // or your preferred logger
});
bot.on("messageCreate", (msg) => { // When a message is created
if(msg.content === "!ping") { // If the message content is "!ping"
bot.createMessage(msg.channel.id, "Pong!");
// Send a message in the same channel with "Pong!"
} else if(msg.content === "!pong") { // Otherwise, if the message is "!pong"
bot.createMessage(msg.channel.id, "Ping!");
// Respond with "Ping!"
}
});
bot.connect(); // Get the bot to connect to Discord
More examples can be found in the examples folder.
Refer to the LICENSE file.
Everyone defaults to DiscordJS, but in my opinion they should use Eris. When testing Eris, it's less bloated and way more performant for my uses. DiscordJS just seems a bit bloated while Eris is way more straight forward.