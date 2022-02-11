Eris

A Node.js wrapper for interfacing with Discord.

Installing

You will need NodeJS 10.4+. If you need voice support you will also need Python 2.7 and a C++ compiler. Refer to the Getting Started section of the docs for more details.

npm install -- no -optional eris

If you need voice support, remove the --no-optional .

Ping Pong Example

const Eris = require ( "eris" ); const bot = new Eris( "Bot TOKEN" , { intents : [ "guildMessages" ] }); bot.on( "ready" , () => { console .log( "Ready!" ); }); bot.on( "error" , (err) => { console .error(err); }); bot.on( "messageCreate" , (msg) => { if (msg.content === "!ping" ) { bot.createMessage(msg.channel.id, "Pong!" ); } else if (msg.content === "!pong" ) { bot.createMessage(msg.channel.id, "Ping!" ); } }); bot.connect();

More examples can be found in the examples folder.

License

Refer to the LICENSE file.