openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ericapi

by nodejs
2.0.0 (see all)

Node.js JavaScript runtime ✨🐢🚀✨

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

85.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

3,648

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.4/5214
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Node.js

Node.js is an open-source, cross-platform, JavaScript runtime environment.

For information on using Node.js, see the Node.js website.

The Node.js project uses an open governance model. The OpenJS Foundation provides support for the project.

This project has a Code of Conduct.

Table of contents

Support

Looking for help? Check out the instructions for getting support.

Release types

  • Current: Under active development. Code for the Current release is in the branch for its major version number (for example, v15.x). Node.js releases a new major version every 6 months, allowing for breaking changes. This happens in April and October every year. Releases appearing each October have a support life of 8 months. Releases appearing each April convert to LTS (see below) each October.
  • LTS: Releases that receive Long Term Support, with a focus on stability and security. Every even-numbered major version will become an LTS release. LTS releases receive 12 months of Active LTS support and a further 18 months of Maintenance. LTS release lines have alphabetically-ordered code names, beginning with v4 Argon. There are no breaking changes or feature additions, except in some special circumstances.
  • Nightly: Code from the Current branch built every 24-hours when there are changes. Use with caution.

Current and LTS releases follow Semantic Versioning. A member of the Release Team signs each Current and LTS release. For more information, see the Release README.

Download

Binaries, installers, and source tarballs are available at https://nodejs.org/en/download/.

Current and LTS releases

https://nodejs.org/download/release/

The latest directory is an alias for the latest Current release. The latest-codename directory is an alias for the latest release from an LTS line. For example, the latest-fermium directory contains the latest Fermium (Node.js 14) release.

Nightly releases

https://nodejs.org/download/nightly/

Each directory name and filename contains a date (in UTC) and the commit SHA at the HEAD of the release.

API documentation

Documentation for the latest Current release is at https://nodejs.org/api/. Version-specific documentation is available in each release directory in the docs subdirectory. Version-specific documentation is also at https://nodejs.org/download/docs/.

Verifying binaries

Download directories contain a SHASUMS256.txt file with SHA checksums for the files.

To download SHASUMS256.txt using curl:

$ curl -O https://nodejs.org/dist/vx.y.z/SHASUMS256.txt

To check that a downloaded file matches the checksum, run it through sha256sum with a command such as:

$ grep node-vx.y.z.tar.gz SHASUMS256.txt | sha256sum -c -

For Current and LTS, the GPG detached signature of SHASUMS256.txt is in SHASUMS256.txt.sig. You can use it with gpg to verify the integrity of SHASUMS256.txt. You will first need to import the GPG keys of individuals authorized to create releases. To import the keys:

$ gpg --keyserver pool.sks-keyservers.net --recv-keys DD8F2338BAE7501E3DD5AC78C273792F7D83545D

See the bottom of this README for a full script to import active release keys.

Next, download the SHASUMS256.txt.sig for the release:

$ curl -O https://nodejs.org/dist/vx.y.z/SHASUMS256.txt.sig

Then use gpg --verify SHASUMS256.txt.sig SHASUMS256.txt to verify the file's signature.

Building Node.js

See BUILDING.md for instructions on how to build Node.js from source and a list of supported platforms.

Security

For information on reporting security vulnerabilities in Node.js, see SECURITY.md.

Contributing to Node.js

Current project team members

For information about the governance of the Node.js project, see GOVERNANCE.md.

TSC (Technical Steering Committee)

Emeriti

TSC emeriti

Collaborators

Emeriti

Collaborator emeriti

Collaborators follow the Collaborator Guide in maintaining the Node.js project.

Triagers

Release keys

Primary GPG keys for Node.js Releasers (some Releasers sign with subkeys):

To import the full set of trusted release keys (including subkeys possibly used to sign releases):

gpg --keyserver pool.sks-keyservers.net --recv-keys 4ED778F539E3634C779C87C6D7062848A1AB005C
gpg --keyserver pool.sks-keyservers.net --recv-keys 94AE36675C464D64BAFA68DD7434390BDBE9B9C5
gpg --keyserver pool.sks-keyservers.net --recv-keys 74F12602B6F1C4E913FAA37AD3A89613643B6201
gpg --keyserver pool.sks-keyservers.net --recv-keys 71DCFD284A79C3B38668286BC97EC7A07EDE3FC1
gpg --keyserver pool.sks-keyservers.net --recv-keys 8FCCA13FEF1D0C2E91008E09770F7A9A5AE15600
gpg --keyserver pool.sks-keyservers.net --recv-keys C4F0DFFF4E8C1A8236409D08E73BC641CC11F4C8
gpg --keyserver pool.sks-keyservers.net --recv-keys C82FA3AE1CBEDC6BE46B9360C43CEC45C17AB93C
gpg --keyserver pool.sks-keyservers.net --recv-keys DD8F2338BAE7501E3DD5AC78C273792F7D83545D
gpg --keyserver pool.sks-keyservers.net --recv-keys A48C2BEE680E841632CD4E44F07496B3EB3C1762
gpg --keyserver pool.sks-keyservers.net --recv-keys 108F52B48DB57BB0CC439B2997B01419BD92F80A
gpg --keyserver pool.sks-keyservers.net --recv-keys B9E2F5981AA6E0CD28160D9FF13993A75599653C

See the section above on Verifying binaries for how to use these keys to verify a downloaded file.

Other keys used to sign some previous releases

Security release stewards

When possible, the commitment to take slots in the security release steward rotation is made by companies in order to ensure individuals who act as security stewards have the support and recognition from their employer to be able to prioritize security releases. Security release stewards manage security releases on a rotation basis as outlined in the security release process.

License

Node.js is available under the MIT license. Node.js also includes external libraries that are available under a variety of licenses. See LICENSE for the full license text.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Pineapple PersonParadise 31 Ratings0 Reviews
Intent and perception are often different, both are important to consider in any situation or context.
9 days ago
Bello Muhammad11 Ratings0 Reviews
8 days ago
Gaurav SahuJaipur Rajasthan86 Ratings0 Reviews
2020 B.Tech Computer Science graduate.
11 days ago
actoscript12 Ratings0 Reviews
9 days ago
Туров ВиталийNizhniy Novgorod18 Ratings0 Reviews
Увлекаюсь: C/C++, PHP, JavaScript, Java, Python 3.x, HTML/CSS
7 days ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial