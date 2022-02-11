Node.js is an open-source, cross-platform, JavaScript runtime environment.

For information on using Node.js, see the Node.js website.

The Node.js project uses an open governance model. The OpenJS Foundation provides support for the project.

This project has a Code of Conduct.

Support

Looking for help? Check out the instructions for getting support.

Release types

Current : Under active development. Code for the Current release is in the branch for its major version number (for example, v15.x). Node.js releases a new major version every 6 months, allowing for breaking changes. This happens in April and October every year. Releases appearing each October have a support life of 8 months. Releases appearing each April convert to LTS (see below) each October.

: Under active development. Code for the Current release is in the branch for its major version number (for example, v15.x). Node.js releases a new major version every 6 months, allowing for breaking changes. This happens in April and October every year. Releases appearing each October have a support life of 8 months. Releases appearing each April convert to LTS (see below) each October. LTS : Releases that receive Long Term Support, with a focus on stability and security. Every even-numbered major version will become an LTS release. LTS releases receive 12 months of Active LTS support and a further 18 months of Maintenance. LTS release lines have alphabetically-ordered code names, beginning with v4 Argon. There are no breaking changes or feature additions, except in some special circumstances.

: Releases that receive Long Term Support, with a focus on stability and security. Every even-numbered major version will become an LTS release. LTS releases receive 12 months of Active LTS support and a further 18 months of Maintenance. LTS release lines have alphabetically-ordered code names, beginning with v4 Argon. There are no breaking changes or feature additions, except in some special circumstances. Nightly: Code from the Current branch built every 24-hours when there are changes. Use with caution.

Current and LTS releases follow Semantic Versioning. A member of the Release Team signs each Current and LTS release. For more information, see the Release README.

Download

Binaries, installers, and source tarballs are available at https://nodejs.org/en/download/.

Current and LTS releases

https://nodejs.org/download/release/

The latest directory is an alias for the latest Current release. The latest-codename directory is an alias for the latest release from an LTS line. For example, the latest-fermium directory contains the latest Fermium (Node.js 14) release.

Nightly releases

https://nodejs.org/download/nightly/

Each directory name and filename contains a date (in UTC) and the commit SHA at the HEAD of the release.

API documentation

Documentation for the latest Current release is at https://nodejs.org/api/. Version-specific documentation is available in each release directory in the docs subdirectory. Version-specific documentation is also at https://nodejs.org/download/docs/.

Verifying binaries

Download directories contain a SHASUMS256.txt file with SHA checksums for the files.

To download SHASUMS256.txt using curl :

curl -O https://nodejs.org/dist/vx.y.z/SHASUMS256.txt

To check that a downloaded file matches the checksum, run it through sha256sum with a command such as:

grep node-vx.y.z.tar.gz SHASUMS256.txt | sha256sum -c -

For Current and LTS, the GPG detached signature of SHASUMS256.txt is in SHASUMS256.txt.sig . You can use it with gpg to verify the integrity of SHASUMS256.txt . You will first need to import the GPG keys of individuals authorized to create releases. To import the keys:

gpg --keyserver pool.sks-keyservers.net --recv-keys DD8F2338BAE7501E3DD5AC78C273792F7D83545D

See the bottom of this README for a full script to import active release keys.

Next, download the SHASUMS256.txt.sig for the release:

curl -O https://nodejs.org/dist/vx.y.z/SHASUMS256.txt.sig

Then use gpg --verify SHASUMS256.txt.sig SHASUMS256.txt to verify the file's signature.

Building Node.js

See BUILDING.md for instructions on how to build Node.js from source and a list of supported platforms.

Security

For information on reporting security vulnerabilities in Node.js, see SECURITY.md.

Contributing to Node.js

Current project team members

For information about the governance of the Node.js project, see GOVERNANCE.md.

TSC (Technical Steering Committee)

Collaborators follow the Collaborator Guide in maintaining the Node.js project.

Triagers

Release keys

Primary GPG keys for Node.js Releasers (some Releasers sign with subkeys):

Security release stewards

When possible, the commitment to take slots in the security release steward rotation is made by companies in order to ensure individuals who act as security stewards have the support and recognition from their employer to be able to prioritize security releases. Security release stewards manage security releases on a rotation basis as outlined in the security release process.

License

Node.js is available under the MIT license. Node.js also includes external libraries that are available under a variety of licenses. See LICENSE for the full license text.