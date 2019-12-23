Epub.js React Native Components

Uses EPUB.js to parse and render epubs on iOS and Android using React Native.

Getting Started

To use the components in your own app install via npm or yarn

npm install --save epubjs-rn

then link the required libraries with

react-native link react-native-static-server && react-native link react-native-webview && react-native link react-native-zip-archive && RNFB_ANDROID_PERMISSIONS= true react-native link rn-fetch-blob && react-native link @lightbase/react-native-orientation && react-native link @react-native-community/async-storage

then require the components you need

import { Epub } from 'epubjs-rn' ;

Then you can add the reader element in your code:

< Epub src = { " https: // s3.amazonaws.com / epubjs / books / moby-dick / OPS / package.opf "} flow = { " paginated "} />

src : the url of your epub to render

: the url of your epub to render flow : paginated : scrolled - (default to false, which presents a scrolling view)

: : - (default to false, which presents a scrolling view) location : Can be an EPUBCFI, Chapter Url or Spine Position

: Can be an EPUBCFI, Chapter Url or Spine Position onLocationChange : Function called on every page change, reports current CFI

: Function called on every page change, reports current CFI onLocationsReady : Function called once the locations has been generated. Returns the locations object.

: Function called once the locations has been generated. Returns the locations object. onViewAdded : Function called once a view has been added to the screen.

: Function called once a view has been added to the screen. beforeViewRemoved : Function called before a view will be removed from the screen.

: Function called before a view will be removed from the screen. width : width (int) of the Epub Rendition

: width (int) of the Epub Rendition height : height (int) of the Epub Rendition

: height (int) of the Epub Rendition onReady : Function called once book has been opened. Returns the book object

: Function called once book has been opened. Returns the book object themes : JSON object of themes names and css properties to be applied

: JSON object of themes names and css properties to be applied theme : Name of the theme to apply, such as light

: Name of the theme to apply, such as fontSize : CSS override for font size of theme, needs a css unit

: CSS override for font size of theme, needs a css unit font : CSS override for font family

: CSS override for font family stylesheet : Link to css stylesheet containing themes

: Link to css stylesheet containing themes script : Url for a javascript file to be injected into the view

: Url for a javascript file to be injected into the view minSpreadWidth : cut off width for spreads

: cut off width for spreads gap : gap (int) between columns / pages

: gap (int) between columns / pages onPress : Single tap

: Single tap onDlbPress : double tap on the screen

: double tap on the screen onLongPress : Press and hold

: Press and hold onSelected : When the browser selects text

Using a local file server

To unzip compressed epubs locally and use http to stream them to epubjs, you will want to use the Streamer class to manage the files and start a StaticServer.

An example of this method is provided in the example app.

import { Epub, Streamer } from "epubjs-rn" ; let streamer = new Streamer(); streamer.start( "8899" ) .then( ( origin ) => { console .log( "Served from:" , origin) return this .streamer.get( "https://s3.amazonaws.com/epubjs/books/moby-dick.epub" ); }) .then( ( src ) => { console .log( "Loading from:" , src); return this .setState({src}); });

Running the example app

Install with yarn. (Don't use NPM unless you flatten the packages after install)

cd EpubReader/ yarn global add react-native-cli yarn install

Then start the iOS or Android App

yarn start react-native run-ios react-native run-android

Other

EPUB is a registered trademark of the IDPF.