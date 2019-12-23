Uses EPUB.js to parse and render epubs on iOS and Android using React Native.
To use the components in your own app install via npm or yarn
npm install --save epubjs-rn
then link the required libraries with
react-native link react-native-static-server && react-native link react-native-webview && react-native link react-native-zip-archive && RNFB_ANDROID_PERMISSIONS=true react-native link rn-fetch-blob && react-native link @lightbase/react-native-orientation && react-native link @react-native-community/async-storage
then require the
components you need
import { Epub } from 'epubjs-rn';
Then you can add the reader element in your code:
<Epub src={"https://s3.amazonaws.com/epubjs/books/moby-dick/OPS/package.opf"}
flow={"paginated"} />
src: the url of your epub to render
flow:
paginated :
scrolled - (default to false, which presents a scrolling view)
location: Can be an EPUBCFI, Chapter Url or Spine Position
onLocationChange: Function called on every page change, reports current CFI
onLocationsReady: Function called once the locations has been generated. Returns the locations object.
onViewAdded: Function called once a view has been added to the screen.
beforeViewRemoved: Function called before a view will be removed from the screen.
width: width (int) of the Epub Rendition
height: height (int) of the Epub Rendition
onReady: Function called once book has been opened. Returns the book object
themes: JSON object of themes names and css properties to be applied
theme: Name of the theme to apply, such as
light
fontSize: CSS override for font size of theme, needs a css unit
font: CSS override for font family
stylesheet: Link to css stylesheet containing themes
script: Url for a javascript file to be injected into the view
minSpreadWidth: cut off width for spreads
gap: gap (int) between columns / pages
onPress: Single tap
onDlbPress: double tap on the screen
onLongPress: Press and hold
onSelected: When the browser selects text
To unzip compressed epubs locally and use http to stream them to epubjs,
you will want to use the
Streamer class to manage the files and start a StaticServer.
An example of this method is provided in the example app.
import { Epub, Streamer } from "epubjs-rn";
let streamer = new Streamer();
streamer.start("8899")
.then((origin) => {
console.log("Served from:", origin)
return this.streamer.get("https://s3.amazonaws.com/epubjs/books/moby-dick.epub");
})
.then((src) => {
console.log("Loading from:", src);
return this.setState({src});
});
Install with yarn. (Don't use NPM unless you flatten the packages after install)
cd EpubReader/
yarn global add react-native-cli
yarn install
Then start the iOS or Android App
yarn start
react-native run-ios
react-native run-android
EPUB is a registered trademark of the IDPF.