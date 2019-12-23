openbase logo
epubjs-rn

by futurepress
0.1.5 (see all)

EpubJS React Native Example

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14

GitHub Stars

245

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

20

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Epub.js React Native Components

Uses EPUB.js to parse and render epubs on iOS and Android using React Native.

Getting Started

To use the components in your own app install via npm or yarn

npm install --save epubjs-rn

then link the required libraries with

react-native link react-native-static-server && react-native link react-native-webview && react-native link react-native-zip-archive && RNFB_ANDROID_PERMISSIONS=true react-native link rn-fetch-blob && react-native link @lightbase/react-native-orientation && react-native link @react-native-community/async-storage

then require the components you need

import { Epub } from 'epubjs-rn';

Then you can add the reader element in your code:

<Epub src={"https://s3.amazonaws.com/epubjs/books/moby-dick/OPS/package.opf"}
          flow={"paginated"} />
  • src: the url of your epub to render
  • flow: paginated : scrolled - (default to false, which presents a scrolling view)
  • location: Can be an EPUBCFI, Chapter Url or Spine Position
  • onLocationChange: Function called on every page change, reports current CFI
  • onLocationsReady: Function called once the locations has been generated. Returns the locations object.
  • onViewAdded: Function called once a view has been added to the screen.
  • beforeViewRemoved: Function called before a view will be removed from the screen.
  • width: width (int) of the Epub Rendition
  • height: height (int) of the Epub Rendition
  • onReady: Function called once book has been opened. Returns the book object
  • themes: JSON object of themes names and css properties to be applied
  • theme: Name of the theme to apply, such as light
  • fontSize: CSS override for font size of theme, needs a css unit
  • font: CSS override for font family
  • stylesheet: Link to css stylesheet containing themes
  • script: Url for a javascript file to be injected into the view
  • minSpreadWidth: cut off width for spreads
  • gap: gap (int) between columns / pages
  • onPress: Single tap
  • onDlbPress: double tap on the screen
  • onLongPress: Press and hold
  • onSelected: When the browser selects text

Using a local file server

To unzip compressed epubs locally and use http to stream them to epubjs, you will want to use the Streamer class to manage the files and start a StaticServer.

An example of this method is provided in the example app.

import { Epub, Streamer } from "epubjs-rn";
let streamer = new Streamer();

streamer.start("8899")
    .then((origin) => {
        console.log("Served from:", origin)
        return this.streamer.get("https://s3.amazonaws.com/epubjs/books/moby-dick.epub");
    })
    .then((src) => {
        console.log("Loading from:", src);
        return this.setState({src});
    });

Running the example app

Install with yarn. (Don't use NPM unless you flatten the packages after install)

cd EpubReader/
yarn global add react-native-cli
yarn install

Then start the iOS or Android App

yarn start
react-native run-ios
react-native run-android

Other

EPUB is a registered trademark of the IDPF.

