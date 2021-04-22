Easy to use clients for building ebooks with EpubPress.
Backend code can be found in haroldtreen/epub-press.
EpubPress is a service for stitching articles/blogs/webpages into a customized ebook.
EpubPress makes reading the web more enjoyable!
Source code for the EpubPress chrome extension. The extension allows you to build ebooks by selecting articles from your currently open tabs.
It is available on the Chrome Store
See the Readme here
A javascript library for creating books with EpubPress.
It is available on npm
See the Readme here
A set of ready to use widgets for integration by publishers. Give your users the ability to download your content in an ebook.
Development/release is on the Roadmap.*
See the Readme here
Have any awesome ideas? Suggestions? Feature requests? Would love to hear them!
feedback@epub.press
Create an issue in Github.
OR
Send a help request to support@epub.press.
Please include as much information as possible (eg. version, os, reproduction steps, screenshots)
