epub is a node.js module to parse EPUB electronic book files.
NB! Only ebooks in UTF-8 are currently supported!.
npm install epub
Or, if you want a pure-JS version (useful if used in a Node-Webkit app for example):
npm install epub --no-optional
import EPub from 'epub'
const epub = new EPub(pathToFile, imageWebRoot, chapterWebRoot)
Where
<img> blocks) is going to be /images/IMG_ID/IMG_FILENAME,
IMG_ID can be used to fetch the image form the ebook with
getImage. Default:
/images/
<a> links) is going to be /chapters/CHAPTER_ID/CHAPTER_FILENAME,
CHAPTER_ID can be used to fetch the image form the ebook with
getChapter. Default:
/links/
Before the contents of the ebook can be read, it must be opened (
EPub is an
EventEmitter).
epub.on('end', function() {
// epub is initialized now
console.log(epub.metadata.title)
epub.getChapter('chapter_id', (err, text) => {})
})
epub.parse()
Property of the epub object that holds several metadata fields about the book.
epub.metadata
Available fields:
flow is a property of the epub object and holds the actual list of chapters (TOC is just an indication and can link to a # url inside a chapter file)
epub.flow.forEach(chapter => {
console.log(chapter.id)
})
Chapter
id is needed to load the chapters
getChapter
toc is a property of the epub object and indicates a list of titles/urls for the TOC. Actual chapter and it's ID needs to be detected with the
href property
Load chapter text from the ebook.
epub.getChapter('chapter1', (error, text) => {})
Load raw chapter text from the ebook.
Load image (as a Buffer value) from the ebook.
epub.getImage('image1', (error, img, mimeType) => {})
Load any file (as a Buffer value) from the ebook.
epub.getFile('css1', (error, data, mimeType) => {})