A machine-readable index of all EPSG coordinate systems. Similar to
epsg and
node-proj4js-defs, but kept up to date. Like
python-epsg, but in JavaScript/JSON.
npm install epsg-index
const epsg4326 = require('epsg-index/s/4326.json')
console.log(epsg4326)
{
code: '4326',
kind: 'CRS-GEOGCRS',
name: 'WGS 84',
wkt: 'GEOGCS["WGS 84",DATUM["WGS_1984",SPHEROID["WGS 84",6378137,298.257223563,AUTHORITY["EPSG","7030"]],AUTHORITY["EPSG","6326"]],PRIMEM["Greenwich",0,AUTHORITY["EPSG","8901"]],UNIT["degree",0.0174532925199433,AUTHORITY["EPSG","9122"]],AUTHORITY["EPSG","4326"]]',
proj4: '+proj=longlat +datum=WGS84 +no_defs',
bbox: [90, -180, -90, 180],
unit: 'degree (supplier to define representation)',
area: 'World.',
accuracy: null
}
You can also load all coordinate systems (
5mb of data):
const all = require('epsg-index/all.json')
console.log(all['4326'])
transform-coordinates – Transform coordinates from one coordinate system to another. Built on top of
epsg-index.
If you have a question or have difficulties using
epsg-index, please double-check your code and setup first. If you think you have found a bug or want to propose a feature, refer to the issues page.