A machine-readable index of all EPSG coordinate systems. Similar to epsg and node-proj4js-defs , but kept up to date. Like python-epsg , but in JavaScript/JSON.

Installing

npm install epsg-index

Usage

const epsg4326 = require ( 'epsg-index/s/4326.json' ) console .log(epsg4326)

{ code : '4326' , kind : 'CRS-GEOGCRS' , name : 'WGS 84' , wkt : 'GEOGCS["WGS 84",DATUM["WGS_1984",SPHEROID["WGS 84",6378137,298.257223563,AUTHORITY["EPSG","7030"]],AUTHORITY["EPSG","6326"]],PRIMEM["Greenwich",0,AUTHORITY["EPSG","8901"]],UNIT["degree",0.0174532925199433,AUTHORITY["EPSG","9122"]],AUTHORITY["EPSG","4326"]]' , proj4 : '+proj=longlat +datum=WGS84 +no_defs' , bbox : [ 90 , -180 , -90 , 180 ], unit : 'degree (supplier to define representation)' , area : 'World.' , accuracy : null }

You can also load all coordinate systems ( 5mb of data):

const all = require ( 'epsg-index/all.json' ) console .log(all[ '4326' ])

Related

transform-coordinates – Transform coordinates from one coordinate system to another. Built on top of epsg-index .

Contributing