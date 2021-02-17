openbase logo
epsg-index

by Jannis R
1.2.0 (see all)

A machine-readable index of all EPSG coordinate systems.

Documentation
2.1K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

epsg-index

A machine-readable index of all EPSG coordinate systems. Similar to epsg and node-proj4js-defs, but kept up to date. Like python-epsg, but in JavaScript/JSON.

npm version build status ISC-licensed

Installing

npm install epsg-index

Usage

const epsg4326 = require('epsg-index/s/4326.json')

console.log(epsg4326)

{
    code: '4326',
    kind: 'CRS-GEOGCRS',
    name: 'WGS 84',
    wkt: 'GEOGCS["WGS 84",DATUM["WGS_1984",SPHEROID["WGS 84",6378137,298.257223563,AUTHORITY["EPSG","7030"]],AUTHORITY["EPSG","6326"]],PRIMEM["Greenwich",0,AUTHORITY["EPSG","8901"]],UNIT["degree",0.0174532925199433,AUTHORITY["EPSG","9122"]],AUTHORITY["EPSG","4326"]]',
    proj4: '+proj=longlat +datum=WGS84 +no_defs',
    bbox: [90, -180, -90, 180],
    unit: 'degree (supplier to define representation)',
    area: 'World.',
    accuracy: null
}

You can also load all coordinate systems (5mb of data):

const all = require('epsg-index/all.json')

console.log(all['4326'])
  • transform-coordinates – Transform coordinates from one coordinate system to another. Built on top of epsg-index.

Contributing

If you have a question or have difficulties using epsg-index, please double-check your code and setup first. If you think you have found a bug or want to propose a feature, refer to the issues page.

