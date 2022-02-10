This package provides tracing to Node.js applications for the collection of distributed tracing and performance metrics in Epsagon.
To install Epsagon, simply run:
npm install epsagon
Important: Epsagon is activated and instruments the supported libraries once the module is imported.
The simplest way to get started in some frameworks is to install
epsagon-frameworks:
npm install epsagon-frameworks
epsagon-frameworks extends the base
epsagon support to more frameworks.
And run your node command:
export EPSAGON_TOKEN=<epsagon-token>
export EPSAGON_APP_NAME=<app-name-stage>
export EPSAGON_METADATA=FALSE
export NODE_OPTIONS='-r epsagon-frameworks'
<node command>
For example:
export EPSAGON_TOKEN=<your-token>
export EPSAGON_APP_NAME=express-prod
export EPSAGON_METADATA=FALSE
export NODE_OPTIONS='-r epsagon-frameworks'
node app.js
When using inside a
Dockerfile, you can use
ENV instead of
export.
You can see the list of auto-tracing supported frameworks
Another simple alternative is to copy the snippet into your code:
const epsagon = require('epsagon-frameworks');
epsagon.init({
token: 'epsagon-token',
appName: 'app-name-stage',
metadataOnly: false,
sendBatch: false,
});
To run on your framework please refer to supported frameworks
You can add custom tags to your traces, for easier filtering and aggregations.
Add the following call inside your code:
epsagon.label('key', 'value');
epsagon.label('userId', userId);
You can also use it to ship custom metrics:
epsagon.label('key', 'metric')
epsagon.label('itemsInCart', itemsInCart)
You can also set global labels as part of the Epsagon initialisation:
epsagon.init({
token: 'epsagon-token',
appName: 'app-name-stage',
labels: [['key', 'value'], ['userId', userId]],
});
Valid types are
string,
boolean and
number.
In some frameworks tagging can be done in different ways.
You can set a trace as an error (although handled correctly) to get an alert or just follow it on the dashboard.
Add the following call inside your code:
try {
// something bad happens
} catch (err) {
epsagon.setError(err);
}
// or manually specify Error object
epsagon.setError(Error('My custom error'));
This API allows you to flag the trace with a warning and also enables more flexible alerting
Add the following call inside your code:
try {
// something bad happens
} catch (err) {
epsagon.setWarning(err);
}
// Or manually specify Error object
epsagon.setWarning(Error('My custom error'));
In some frameworks custom errors can be declared in different ways.
You can pass a list of sensitive properties and hostnames and they will be filtered out from the traces:
epsagon.init({
token: 'epsagon-token',
appName: 'app-name-stage',
metadataOnly: false,
ignoredKeys: ['password', /.*_token$/],
ignoredDBTables: ['users', /.*password$/],
urlPatternsToIgnore: ['example.com', 'auth.com'],
});
The
ignoredKeys property can contain strings (will perform a loose match, so that
First Name also matches
first_name), regular expressions, and predicate functions.
ignoredDBTables works similary, except will ignore response rows from DB queries.
Also, you can set
urlPatternsToIgnore to ignore HTTP calls to specific domains.
You can ignore certain incoming requests by specifying endpoints:
epsagon.ignoreEndpoints(['/healthcheck'])
You can get the Epsagon dashboard URL for the current trace, using the following:
# Inside some endpoint or function
console.log('Epsagon trace URL:', epsagon.getTraceUrl())
This can be useful to have an easy access the trace from different platforms.
The following frameworks are supported by Epsagon.
Some require installing also
epsagon-frameworks
|Framework
|Supported Version
|Epsagon Library
|Auto-tracing Supported
|AWS Lambda
|All
epsagon
|Step Functions
|All
epsagon
|OpenWhisk Action
|All
epsagon
|Google Cloud Function
|All
epsagon
|AWS Batch
|All
epsagon
|Generic
|All
epsagon
|Express
>=3.0.0
epsagon-frameworks
|Hapi
>=17.0.0
epsagon-frameworks
|Koa
>=1.1.0
epsagon-frameworks
|WS (Websocket)
>=7.3.1
epsagon-frameworks
|restify
>=7.0.0
epsagon-frameworks
|fastify
>=3.0.0
epsagon-frameworks
|KafkaJS
>=1.2.0
epsagon-frameworks
|kafka-node
>=3.0.0
epsagon-frameworks
|PubSub
>=1.1.0
epsagon-frameworks
|SQS Consumer
>=4.0.0
epsagon-frameworks
|amqplib
>=0.5.0
epsagon-frameworks
|bunnybus
>=7.0.0
epsagon-frameworks
|NATS
>=1.4.0
epsagon-frameworks
Tracing Lambda functions can be done in three methods:
serverless-plugin-epsagon if you're using The Serverless Framework.
Make sure to choose just one of the methods
Calling the SDK is simple:
const epsagon = require('epsagon');
epsagon.init({
token: 'epsagon-token',
appName: 'app-name-stage',
metadataOnly: false,
});
// Wrap your entry point
module.exports.handler = epsagon.lambdaWrapper((event, context, callback) => {
// Your code is here
});
// Async functions example
module.exports.handler = epsagon.lambdaWrapper(async (event) => {
// Your code is here
});
Tracing Step Functions is similar to regular Lambda functions, but the wrapper changes from
lambdaWrapper to
stepLambdaWrapper:
const epsagon = require('epsagon');
epsagon.init({
token: 'epsagon-token',
appName: 'app-name-stage',
metadataOnly: false,
});
// Wrap your entry point
module.exports.handler = epsagon.stepLambdaWrapper((event, context, callback) => {
// Your code is here
});
// Async functions example
module.exports.handler = epsagon.stepLambdaWrapper(async (event) => {
// Your code is here
});
ECS Step - You should pass Epsagon step_dict id from ECS state input into
EPSAGON_STEPS_ID environment variables of the container,
EPSAGON_STEPS_NUM is the step number of the ECS (default: 0). check the configuration section.
You should pass the Epsagon token to your action as a default parameter, so that you don't have to expose important credentials in your code.
The name of the parameter can be configured using
token_param, in this example we use
epsagon-token:
const epsagon = require('epsagon');
function main(params) {
// Your code is here
}
module.exports.main = epsagon.openWhiskWrapper(
main,
{
token_param: 'epsagon-token', // name of the action parameter to take the token from
appName: 'app-name-stage',
metadataOnly: false
}
);
Tracing Google Cloud Functions by wrapping your entry point with the
epsagon.googleCloudFunctionWrapper:
const epsagon = require('epsagon');
epsagon.init({
token: 'epsagon-token',
appName: 'app-name-stage',
metadataOnly: false,
sendBatch: false,
});
// Wrap your entry point
exports.helloWorld = epsagon.googleCloudFunctionWrapper((req, res) => {
res.status(200).send('hello world');
});
Tracing batch jobs running in AWS Batch can be done by calling
epsagon.wrapBatchJob() at the main handler/entrypoint of the code:
const epsagon = require('epsagon');
epsagon.init({
token: 'epsagon-token',
appName: 'app-name-stage',
metadataOnly: false,
labels: [["key", "value"]],
traceCollectorURL: "https://eu-central-1.tc.epsagon.com" // default region is us-east-1
});
epsagon.wrapBatchJob();
function process(params) {
try {
// your code here
} catch (error) {
// some other code here
process.exitCode = 1; //exits gracefully
}
}
Tracing Express application can be done in two methods:
Calling the SDK is simple, and should be done in your main
js file where the application is being initialized:
const epsagon = require('epsagon-frameworks');
epsagon.init({
token: 'epsagon-token',
appName: 'app-name-stage',
metadataOnly: false,
});
Tagging traces or setting custom errors can be by:
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
req.epsagon.label('key', 'value');
req.epsagon.setError(Error('My custom error'));
}
Tracing Hapi application can be done in two methods:
Calling the SDK is simple, and should be done in your main
js file where the application is being initialized:
const epsagon = require('epsagon-frameworks');
epsagon.init({
token: 'epsagon-token',
appName: 'app-name-stage',
metadataOnly: false,
});
Tagging traces or setting custom errors can be by:
server.route({
method: 'GET',
path:'/',
handler: (request, h) => {
request.epsagon.label('key', 'value');
request.epsagon.setError(Error('My custom error'));
}
});
Tracing Koa application can be done in two methods:
Calling the SDK is simple, and should be done in your main
js file where the application is being initialized:
const epsagon = require('epsagon-frameworks');
epsagon.init({
token: 'epsagon-token',
appName: 'app-name-stage',
metadataOnly: false,
});
Tagging traces or setting custom errors can be by:
app.use(async ctx => {
ctx.epsagon.label('key', 'value');
ctx.epsagon.setError(Error('My custom error'));
});
Tracing
ws consumers can be done in two methods:
Calling the SDK is simple, and should be done in your main
js file where the consumer is being initialized:
const epsagon = require('epsagon-frameworks');
epsagon.init({
token: 'epsagon-token',
appName: 'app-name-stage',
metadataOnly: false,
});
Tagging traces or setting custom errors can be by:
socket.on('message', (message) => {
message.epsagon.label('key', 'value');
message.epsagon.setError(Error('My custom error'));
})
Tracing restify application can be done in two methods:
Calling the SDK is simple, and should be done in your main
js file where the application is being initialized:
const epsagon = require('epsagon-frameworks');
epsagon.init({
token: 'epsagon-token',
appName: 'app-name-stage',
metadataOnly: false,
});
Tagging traces or setting custom errors can be by:
function respond(req, res, next) {
req.epsagon.label('key', 'value');
req.epsagon.setError(Error('My custom error'));
}
Tracing fastify application can be done in two methods:
Calling the SDK is simple, and should be done in your main
js file where the application is being initialized:
const epsagon = require('epsagon-frameworks');
epsagon.init({
token: 'epsagon-token',
appName: 'app-name-stage',
metadataOnly: false,
});
Tagging traces or setting custom errors can be by:
fastify.get('/', (request, reply) => {
request.epsagon.label('key', 'value');
request.epsagon.setError(Error('My custom error'));
reply.send({ hello: 'world' })
})
Tracing
kafkajs consumers can be done in two methods:
Calling the SDK is simple, and should be done in your main
js file where the consumer is being initialized:
const epsagon = require('epsagon-frameworks');
epsagon.init({
token: 'epsagon-token',
appName: 'app-name-stage',
metadataOnly: false,
});
Tagging traces or setting custom errors can be by:
await consumer.run({
eachMessage: async ({ topic, partition, message }) => {
message.epsagon.label('key', 'value');
message.epsagon.setError(Error('My custom error'));
},
})
Tracing
kafka0node consumers can be done in two methods:
Calling the SDK is simple, and should be done in your main
js file where the consumer is being initialized:
const epsagon = require('epsagon-frameworks');
epsagon.init({
token: 'epsagon-token',
appName: 'app-name-stage',
metadataOnly: false,
});
Tagging traces or setting custom errors can be by:
consumer.on('message', function (message) {
message.epsagon.label('key', 'value');
message.epsagon.setError(Error('My custom error'));
})
Tracing
@google-cloud/pubsub consumers can be done in two methods:
Calling the SDK is simple, and should be done in your main
js file where the consumer is being initialized:
const epsagon = require('epsagon-frameworks');
epsagon.init({
token: 'epsagon-token',
appName: 'app-name-stage',
metadataOnly: false,
});
Tagging traces or setting custom errors can be by:
await consumer.run({
eachMessage: async ({ topic, partition, message }) => {
message.epsagon.label('key', 'value');
message.epsagon.setError(Error('My custom error'));
},
})
Tracing
sqs-consumer consumers can be done in two methods:
Calling the SDK is simple, and should be done in your main
js file where the consumer is being initialized:
const epsagon = require('epsagon-frameworks');
epsagon.init({
token: 'epsagon-token',
appName: 'app-name-stage',
metadataOnly: false,
});
Tagging traces or setting custom errors can be by:
const messageHandler = message => {
message.epsagon.label('key', 'value');
message.epsagon.setError(Error('My custom error'));
};
Or in batch message handler:
const batchMessageHandler = messages => {
messages[0].epsagon.label('key', 'value');
messages[0].epsagon.setError(Error('My custom error'));
};
Tracing amqplib consumers can be done in two methods:
Calling the SDK is simple, and should be done in your main
js file where the consumer is being initialized:
const epsagon = require('epsagon-frameworks');
epsagon.init({
token: 'epsagon-token',
appName: 'app-name-stage',
metadataOnly: false,
});
Tagging traces or setting custom errors can be by:
ch.consume(q, function cons(msg) {
if (msg !== null) {
msg.epsagon.label('key', 'value');
msg.epsagon.setError(Error('My custom error'));
ch.ack(msg);
}
});
Tracing bunnybus consumers can be done in two methods:
Calling the SDK is simple, and should be done in your main
js file where the consumer is being initialized:
const epsagon = require('epsagon-frameworks');
epsagon.init({
token: 'epsagon-token',
appName: 'app-name-stage',
metadataOnly: false,
});
Tagging traces or setting custom errors can be by:
// epsagon is added as an argument to the handler
handler: async ({message, metaData, ack, rej, requeue, epsagon}) => {
epsagon.label('key', 'value');
epsagon.setError(Error('My custom error'));
await ack();
}
Tracing
nats consumers can be done in two methods:
Calling the SDK is simple, and should be done in your main
js file where the consumer is being initialized:
const epsagon = require('epsagon-frameworks');
epsagon.init({
token: 'epsagon-token',
appName: 'app-name-stage',
metadataOnly: false,
});
For any tracing, you can simply use the generic Epsagon wrapper using the following example:
const epsagon = require('epsagon');
epsagon.init({
token: 'epsagon-token',
appName: 'app-name-stage',
metadataOnly: false,
});
function main(params) {
// Your code is here
}
const wrappedMain = epsagon.nodeWrapper(main);
Epsagon provides out-of-the-box instrumentation (tracing) for many popular frameworks and libraries.
|Library
|Supported Version
|http
|Fully supported
|https
|Fully supported
|http2
|Fully supported
|dns
|Fully supported
|fs
|Fully supported
|aws-sdk
>=2.2.0
|amazon-dax-client
>=1.0.2
|@google-cloud
>=2.0.0
|@google-cloud/pubsub
>=1.1.0
|mysql
>=2
|mysql2
>=1
|pg
>=4
|mongodb
>=2.2.12
|kafkajs
>=1.2.0
|kafka-node
>=3.0.0
|amqplib
>=0.5.0
|amqp
>=0.2.0
|redis
>=0.12.1
|ioredis
>=4.0.0
|cassandra-driver
>=3.3.0
|mqtt
>=2.13.1
|nats
>=1.4.0
|openwhisk
>=3.0.0
|@azure/cosmos
>=3.7.5
|@azure/storage-blob
>=12.2.0
|ldapjs
>=2.1.0
|ws
>=7.3.1
|pino
>=6.0.0
|bunyan
>=1.8.0
|winston
>=2.4.5
Advanced options can be configured as a parameter to the init() method or as environment variables.
|Parameter
|Environment Variable
|Type
|Default
|Description
|token
|EPSAGON_TOKEN
|String
|-
|Epsagon account token
|appName
|EPSAGON_APP_NAME
|String
Application
|Application name that will be set for traces
|metadataOnly
|EPSAGON_METADATA
|Boolean
true
|Whether to send only the metadata (
true) or also the payloads (
false)
|useSSL
|EPSAGON_SSL
|Boolean
true
|Whether to send the traces over HTTPS SSL or not
|traceCollectorURL
|EPSAGON_COLLECTOR_URL
|String
|-
|The address of the trace collector to send trace to
|isEpsagonDisabled
|DISABLE_EPSAGON
|Boolean
false
|A flag to completely disable Epsagon (can be used for tests or locally)
|ignoredKeys
|EPSAGON_IGNORED_KEYS
|Array
|-
|Array of keys names (can be string or regex) to be removed from the trace
|ignoredDBTables
|EPSAGON_IGNORED_DB_TABLES
|Array
|-
|Array of DB Table names (can be string or regex) to ignore response from trace.
|removeIgnoredKeys
|EPSAGON_REMOVE_IGNORED_KEYS
|Boolean
false
|Whether to remove ignored keys instead of masking them
|urlPatternsToIgnore
|EPSAGON_URLS_TO_IGNORE
|Array
[]
|Array of URL patterns to ignore the calls
|sendTimeout
|EPSAGON_SEND_TIMEOUT_SEC
|Float
1.0
|The timeout duration in seconds to send the traces to the trace collector
|sendBatch
|EPSAGON_SEND_BATCH
|Boolean
true
|Whether to set the traces in batch mode, effective under high scale (set
false for development)
|batchSize
|EPSAGON_BATCH_SIZE
|Integer
5
|The traces' batch size, when batch mode is activated
|decodeHTTP
|EPSAGON_DECODE_HTTP
|Boolean
true
|Whether to decode and decompress HTTP responses into the payload
|httpErrorStatusCode
|EPSAGON_HTTP_ERR_CODE
|Integer
400
|The minimum number of an HTTP response status code to treat as an error
|-
|EPSAGON_PROPAGATE_LAMBDA_ID
|Boolean
false
|Insert Lambda request ID into the response payload
|-
|DISABLE_EPSAGON_PATCH
|Boolean
false
|Disable the library patching (instrumentation)
|-
|EPSAGON_DEBUG
|Boolean
false
|Enable debug prints for troubleshooting
|-
|EPSAGON_PROPAGATE_NATS_ID
|Boolean
false
|Whether to propagate a correlation ID in NATS.io calls for distributed tracing
|-
|EPSAGON_ADD_NODE_PATH
|String
|-
|List of folders to looks for node_modules when patching libraries. Separated by
:
|-
|EPSAGON_AUTO_ADD_NODE_PATHS
|Boolean
false
|Auto add node_modules sub folders to look when patching libraries.
|-
|EPSAGON_DNS_INSTRUMENTATION
|Boolean
false
|Whether to capture
dns calls into the trace
|-
|EPSAGON_FS_INSTRUMENTATION
|Boolean
false
|Whether to capture node
file system calls into the trace
|-
|EPSAGON_LOGGING_TRACING_ENABLED
|Boolean
true
|whether to add an Epsagon ID to the logs in order to correlate traces to logs in the dashboard
|-
|EPSAGON_STEPS_ID
|String
|-
|The Epsagon step id from the ECS step functions state input
|-
|EPSAGON_STEPS_NUM
|String
0
|The step number of the ECS step functions state
|-
|EPSAGON_ALLOW_NO_ROUTE
|Boolean
false
|Whether to capture non-matched route requests in Express.js
|-
|EPSAGON_LAMBDA_TIMEOUT_THRESHOLD_MS
|Integer
200
|The threshold in milliseconds to send the trace before a Lambda timeout occurs
|-
|EPSAGON_PAYLOADS_TO_IGNORE
|Array
|-
|Array of dictionaries to not instrument. Example:
'[{"source": "serverless-plugin-warmup"}]'
If you have any issue around using the library or the product, please don't hesitate to:
If you encounter a bug with the Epsagon library for Node.js, we want to hear about it.
When opening a new issue, please provide as much information about the environment:
The GitHub issues are intended for bug reports and feature requests. For help and questions about Epsagon, use the help widget inside the product.
Provided under the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.
Copyright 2021, Epsagon