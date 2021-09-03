🎯 A web-components html5 video player facing future.
感谢大家的 pr，阿里嘎多！
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@webcomponents/webcomponentsjs"></script>
e-player 标签，没错，只需要将平时用的
video 换成
e-player 即可
<e-player src="./001.mp4"></e-player>
type 属性可选，默认为 mp4，支持 hls 和 flv
customElement，注意
type=module，使用 es6 的 import
<script type="module">
import Eplayer from 'https://unpkg.com/eplayer?module'
//注册 customElement
customElements.define('e-player', Eplayer)
</script>
e-player {
/* 主题色 默认为 clicli 同款基佬紫*/
--theme: #00fff6;
/* 进度条底色 一般不用设置 */
--progress: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.3);
/* 进度条偏移颜色 一般不用设置 */
--buffer: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.6);
/* 图标颜色 一般不用设置 */
--icons: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.6);
}
Eplayer.use('github源码', ep => {
// ep 为 shdow-root 元素
window.location.href = 'https://github.com/132yse/eplayer'
})
原生支持
mp4 和
mkv ,如果需要支持
m3u8，需要先引入
hls.js
<script src="https://unpkg.com/hls.js"></script>
yarn add eplayer -S
同样的注册 customElement，但是注意，customElement 只能注册一次，然后还没完，往下看：
omim 是腾讯前端框架 omi 的组件库分支，eplayer 已经集成进去
vue 默认是不支持 web-components 的，它无法主动判断含有
-的是 vue 组件还是 web 组件
所以需要手动配置，忽略掉
e-player
Vue.config.ignoredElements = [
'e-player'
]
然后，同样需要引入上面的几个文件，然后 bind 一下 src 和 type
<e-player :src="url" :type="type"></e-player>
可以封装成 vue 组件来使用：vue-web-components-wrapper
react 直接支持 customElement，直接在 render 函数中
e-player标签
比如，下面这个 fre 的粒子
function EPlayer({ src, type }) {
const [url, setUrl] = useState(0)
useEffect(() => {
fetch(`https://jx.clicli.us/jx?url=${src}@dogecloud`)
.then(res => res.json())
.then(data => {
setUrl(data.url)
})
}, [])
return <e-player src={url} type={type} />
}
完整代码在这里：fre-eplayer
在
angular.json 中添加
webcomponentsjs 和
hls.js
...
"scripts": [
"node_modules/@webcomponents/webcomponentsjs/webcomponents-bundle.js",
"node_modules/hls.js/dist/hls.min.js"
]
...
在
app.component.ts 中引入
eplayer
import { Component, OnInit } from "@angular/core";
import Eplayer from "eplayer";
@Component({
selector: "app-root",
templateUrl: "./app.component.html",
styleUrls: ["./app.component.scss"],
})
export class AppComponent implements OnInit {
ngOnInit(): void {
customElements.define("e-player", Eplayer);
}
}
在需要使用
eplayer 的模块中启用自定义元素的支持
import { NgModule, CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA } from "@angular/core";
import { CommonModule } from "@angular/common";
import { VideoComponent } from "./video.component";
@NgModule({
declarations: [VideoComponent],
imports: [CommonModule],
schemas: [CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA],
})
export class VideoModule {}
在相应的
html 文件中对
src 和
type 绑定
<e-player [attr.src]="src" [attr.type]="type"></e-player>
完整项目示例: @cliclitv/pwa
ssr 服务端没有 web-components 的 API，通常 web-components 的 ssr 都会通过一些库去模拟这些 API
eplayer 不推荐这么做，请直接和正常的 html 引入方式一样，引入 cdn
WAP 端建议使用原生播放器，国产浏览器太乱了，没得兼容，同时建议往 APP 上引流