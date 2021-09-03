eplayer

🎯 A web-components html5 video player facing future.

who use eplayer？

Use

ep 基于 web-component，为了兼容，需要事先引入 polyfill

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@webcomponents/webcomponentsjs" > </ script >

插入 e-player 标签，没错，只需要将平时用的 video 换成 e-player 即可

< e-player src = "./001.mp4" > </ e-player >

type 属性可选，默认为 mp4，支持 hls 和 flv

注册 customElement ，注意 type=module ，使用 es6 的 import

< script type = "module" > import Eplayer from 'https://unpkg.com/eplayer?module' customElements.define( 'e-player' , Eplayer) </ script >

可选定制 css，用于穿透 shadow-dom 预留的默认样式

e-player { --theme : #00fff6 ; --progress : rgba (255, 255, 255, 0.3); --buffer : rgba (255, 255, 255, 0.6); --icons : rgba (255, 255, 255, 0.6); }

可选定制插件，会在右击菜单中出现一个选项，触发点击事件

Eplayer.use( 'github源码' , ep => { window .location.href = 'https://github.com/132yse/eplayer' })

hls

原生支持 mp4 和 mkv ,如果需要支持 m3u8 ，需要先引入 hls.js

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/hls.js" > </ script >

Npm

yarn add eplayer -S

同样的注册 customElement，但是注意，customElement 只能注册一次，然后还没完，往下看：

omim

omim 是腾讯前端框架 omi 的组件库分支，eplayer 已经集成进去

Vue

vue 默认是不支持 web-components 的，它无法主动判断含有 - 的是 vue 组件还是 web 组件

所以需要手动配置，忽略掉 e-player

Vue.config.ignoredElements = [ 'e-player' ]

然后，同样需要引入上面的几个文件，然后 bind 一下 src 和 type

< e-player :src = "url" :type = "type" > </ e-player >

可以封装成 vue 组件来使用：vue-web-components-wrapper

React / Fre

react 直接支持 customElement，直接在 render 函数中 e-player 标签

比如，下面这个 fre 的粒子

function EPlayer ( { src, type } ) { const [url, setUrl] = useState( 0 ) useEffect( () => { fetch( `https://jx.clicli.us/jx?url= ${src} @dogecloud` ) .then( res => res.json()) .then( data => { setUrl(data.url) }) }, []) return < e-player src = {url} type = {type} /> }

完整代码在这里：fre-eplayer

Angular

在 angular.json 中添加 webcomponentsjs 和 hls.js

... "scripts" : [ "node_modules/@webcomponents/webcomponentsjs/webcomponents-bundle.js" , "node_modules/hls.js/dist/hls.min.js" ] ...

在 app.component.ts 中引入 eplayer

import { Component, OnInit } from "@angular/core" ; import Eplayer from "eplayer" ; ({ selector: "app-root" , templateUrl: "./app.component.html" , styleUrls: [ "./app.component.scss" ], }) export class AppComponent implements OnInit { ngOnInit(): void { customElements.define( "e-player" , Eplayer); } }

在需要使用 eplayer 的模块中启用自定义元素的支持

import { NgModule, CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA } from "@angular/core" ; import { CommonModule } from "@angular/common" ; import { VideoComponent } from "./video.component" ; ({ declarations: [VideoComponent], imports: [CommonModule], schemas: [CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA], }) export class VideoModule {}

在相应的 html 文件中对 src 和 type 绑定

< e-player [ attr.src ]= "src" [ attr.type ]= "type" > </ e-player >

完整项目示例: @cliclitv/pwa

ssr

ssr 服务端没有 web-components 的 API，通常 web-components 的 ssr 都会通过一些库去模拟这些 API

eplayer 不推荐这么做，请直接和正常的 html 引入方式一样，引入 cdn

WAP

WAP 端建议使用原生播放器，国产浏览器太乱了，没得兼容，同时建议往 APP 上引流

