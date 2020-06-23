npm install epipebomb
By default, node throws
EPIPE errors if
process.stdout is being written to and
a user runs it through a pipe that gets closed while the process is still outputting
(eg, the simple case of piping a node app through
head).
This seemed a little overzealous to me, so I wrote this to suppress such errors.
;(function log() {
console.log('tick')
process.nextTick(log)
})()
$ node example.js | head
tick
tick
tick
tick
tick
tick
tick
tick
tick
tick
events.js:66
throw arguments[1]; // Unhandled 'error' event
^
Error: write EPIPE
at errnoException (net.js:782:11)
at Object.afterWrite (net.js:600:19)
require('epipebomb')()
;(function log() {
console.log('tick')
process.nextTick(log)
})()
$ node example.js | head
tick
tick
tick
tick
tick
tick
tick
tick
tick
tick
Require
epipebomb/register from the command line
node -r epipebomb/register some-script.js | head
or use
epipebomb as a drop-in replacement for
node
epipebomb some-script.js | head
Only the
EPIPE error is captured on
process.stdout - all other errors are thrown as per usual.