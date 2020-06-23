EPIPE Bomb

npm install epipebomb

By default, node throws EPIPE errors if process.stdout is being written to and a user runs it through a pipe that gets closed while the process is still outputting (eg, the simple case of piping a node app through head ).

This seemed a little overzealous to me, so I wrote this to suppress such errors.

Before

;( function log ( ) { console .log( 'tick' ) process.nextTick(log) })()

Oh the humanity

node example.js | head tick tick tick tick tick tick tick tick tick tick events.js:66 throw arguments[1]; // Unhandled 'error' event ^ Error: write EPIPE at errnoException (net.js:782:11) at Object.afterWrite (net.js:600:19)

After

require ( 'epipebomb' )() ;( function log ( ) { console .log( 'tick' ) process.nextTick(log) })()

Oh the joy!

node example.js | head tick tick tick tick tick tick tick tick tick tick

CLI usage (Node 4.x and up)

Require epipebomb/register from the command line

node -r epipebomb/register some-script.js | head

or use epipebomb as a drop-in replacement for node

epipebomb some-script.js | head

Notes