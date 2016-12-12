Create flexible REST endpoints and controllers from Sequelize models in your Express or Restify app.
var Sequelize = require('sequelize'),
epilogue = require('epilogue'),
http = require('http');
// Define your models
var database = new Sequelize('database', 'root', 'password');
var User = database.define('User', {
username: Sequelize.STRING,
birthday: Sequelize.DATE
});
// Initialize server
var server, app;
if (process.env.USE_RESTIFY) {
var restify = require('restify');
app = server = restify.createServer()
app.use(restify.queryParser());
app.use(restify.bodyParser());
} else {
var express = require('express'),
bodyParser = require('body-parser');
var app = express();
app.use(bodyParser.json());
app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended: false }));
server = http.createServer(app);
}
// Initialize epilogue
epilogue.initialize({
app: app,
sequelize: database
});
// Create REST resource
var userResource = epilogue.resource({
model: User,
endpoints: ['/users', '/users/:id']
});
// Create database and listen
database
.sync({ force: true })
.then(function() {
server.listen(function() {
var host = server.address().address,
port = server.address().port;
console.log('listening at http://%s:%s', host, port);
});
});
On the server we now have the following controllers and endpoints:
|Controller
|Endpoint
|Description
|userResource.create
|POST /users
|Create a user
|userResource.list
|GET /users
|Get a listing of users
|userResource.read
|GET /users/:id
|Get details about a user
|userResource.update
|PUT /users/:id
|Update a user
|userResource.delete
|DELETE /users/:id
|Delete a user
Of course it's likely that we'll want more flexibility.
Our
users resource has properties for each of the controller actions.
Controller actions in turn have hooks for setting and overriding behavior at each step of the request.
We have these milestones to work with:
start,
auth,
fetch,
data,
write,
send, and
complete.
var ForbiddenError = require('epilogue').Errors.ForbiddenError;
// disallow deletes on users
userResource.delete.auth(function(req, res, context) {
throw new ForbiddenError("can't delete a user");
// optionally:
// return context.error(403, "can't delete a user");
})
We can set behavior for milestones directly as above, or we can add functionality before and after milestones too:
// check the cache first
userResource.list.fetch.before(function(req, res, context) {
var instance = cache.get(context.criteria);
if (instance) {
// keep a reference to the instance and skip the fetch
context.instance = instance;
return context.skip;
} else {
// cache miss; we continue on
return context.continue;
}
})
Milestones can also be defined in a declarative fashion, and used as middleware with any resource. For example:
// my-middleware.js
module.exports = {
create: {
fetch: function(req, res, context) {
// manipulate the fetch call
return context.continue;
}
},
list: {
write: {
before: function(req, res, context) {
// modify data before writing list data
return context.continue;
},
action: function(req, res, context) {
// change behavior of actually writing the data
return context.continue;
},
after: function(req, res, context) {
// set some sort of flag after writing list data
return context.continue;
}
}
}
};
// my-app.js
var epilogue = require('epilogue'),
restMiddleware = require('my-middleware');
epilogue.initialize({
app: app,
sequelize: sequelize
});
var userResource = epilogue.resource({
model: User,
endpoints: ['/users', '/users/:id']
});
userResource.use(restMiddleware);
Epilogue middleware also supports bundling in extra resource configuration by specifying an "extraConfiguration" member of the middleware like so:
// my-middleware.js
module.exports = {
extraConfiguration: function(resource) {
// support delete for plural form of a resource
var app = resource.app;
app.del(resource.endpoints.plural, function(req, res) {
resource.controllers.delete._control(req, res);
});
}
};
To show an error and halt execution of milestone functions you can throw an error:
var ForbiddenError = require('epilogue').Errors.ForbiddenError;
before: function(req, res, context) {
return authenticate.then(function(authed) {
if(!authed) throw new ForbiddenError();
return context.continue;
});
}
Listing resources support filtering, searching, sorting, and pagination as described below.
Add query parameters named after fields to limit results.
$ curl http://localhost/users?name=James+Conrad
HTTP/1.1 200 OK
Content-Type: application/json
[
{
"name": "James Conrad",
"email": "jamesconrad@fastmail.fm"
}
]
Use
scope to add additional filtering (More about scopes in sequelize - http://docs.sequelizejs.com/en/latest/docs/scopes/).
// Define scope in model
...
scope: {
verified: {
where : {
email_verified: true
phone_verified: true
}
}
}
$ curl http://localhost/users?scope=verified
HTTP/1.1 200 OK
Content-Type: application/json
[
{
"name": "James Conrad",
"email": "jamesconrad@fastmail.fm"
"email_verified": true,
"phone_verified": true
}
]
Use the
q parameter to perform a substring search across all fields.
$ curl http://localhost/users?q=james
HTTP/1.1 200 OK
Content-Type: application/json
[
{
"name": "James Conrad",
"email": "jamesconrad@fastmail.fm"
}, {
"name": "Jim Huntington",
"email": "jamesh@huntington.mx"
}
]
Search behavior can be customized to change the parameter used for searching, as well as which attributes are included in the search, like so:
var userResource = epilogue.resource({
model: User,
endpoints: ['/users', '/users/:id'],
search: {
param: 'searchOnlyUsernames',
attributes: [ 'username' ]
}
});
This would restrict substring searches to the
username attribute of the User model, and the search parameter would be 'searchOnlyUsernames':
$ curl http://localhost/users?searchOnlyUsernames=james
By default, the substring search is performed using a
{field} LIKE '%{query}%' pattern. However, this behavior can be customized by specifying a search operator. Valid operators include:
$like (default),
$ilike/
$iLike,
$notLike,
$notILike,
$ne,
$eq,
$not,
$gte,
$gt,
$lte,
$lt. All "*like" operators can only be used against Sequelize.STRING or Sequelize.TEXT fields. For instance:
var userResource = epilogue.resource({
model: User,
endpoints: ['/users', '/users/:id'],
search: {
operator: '$gt',
attributes: [ 'age' ]
}
});
When querying against a Sequelize.BOOLEAN field, you'll need to use the
$eq operator. You can also add multiple search parameters by passing the search key an array of objects:
var userResource = epilogue.resource({
model: User,
endpoints: ['/users', '/users/:id'],
search: [
{operator: '$eq', param: 'emailVerified', attributes: [ 'email_verified' ]},
{param: 'searchOnlyUsernames', attributes: [ 'username' ]}
]
});
Specify the
sort parameter to sort results. Values are field names, optionally preceded by a
- to indicate descending order. Multiple sort values may be separated by
,.
$ curl http://localhost/users?sort=-name
HTTP/1.1 200 OK
Content-Type: application/json
[
{
"name": "Jim Huntington",
"email": "jamesh@huntington.mx"
}, {
"name": "James Conrad",
"email": "jamesconrad@fastmail.fm"
}
]
Sort behavior can be customized to change the parameter used for sorting, as well as which attributes are allowed to be used for sorting like so:
var userResource = epilogue.resource({
model: User,
endpoints: ['/users', '/users/:id'],
sort: {
param: 'orderby',
attributes: [ 'username' ]
}
});
This would restrict sorting to only the
username attribute of the User model, and the sort parameter would be 'orderby':
$ curl http://localhost/users?orderby=username
Default sort criteria can be defined with the
default attribute. The expected format for default sort criteria is exactly the same as if it was proceeding the
sort parameter in the URL.
var userResource = epilogue.resource({
model: User,
endpoints: ['/users', '/users/:id'],
sort: {
default: '-email,username'
}
});
With this configuration, these two calls would result in the same data:
$ curl http://localhost/users
$ curl http://localhost/users?sort=-email,username
Note that the
sort parameter in the URL will override your default criteria.
By default all attributes defined on the model are allowed to be sorted on. Sorting on a attribute not allowed will cause a 400 error to be returned with errors in the format:
$ curl http://localhost/users?sortby=invalid,-otherinvalid,valid
HTTP/1.1 400 BAD REQUEST
Content-Type: application/json
{
"message": "Sorting not allowed on given attributes",
"errors": ["invalid", "otherinvalid"]
}
List routes support pagination via
offset or
page and
count query parameters. Find metadata about pagination and number of results in the
Content-Range response header. Pagination defaults to a default of 100 results per page, and a maximum of 1000 results per page.
# get the third page of results
$ curl http://localhost/users?offset=200&count=100
HTTP/1.1 200 OK
Content-Type: application/json
Content-Range: items 200-299/3230
[
{ "name": "James Conrad", ... },
...
]
Alternatively, you can specify that pagination is disabled for a given resource by passing false to the pagination property like so:
var userResource = epilogue.resource({
model: User,
endpoints: ['/users', '/users/:id'],
pagination: false
});
Set defaults and give epilouge a reference to your express app. Send the following parameters:
app
A reference to the Express application
base
Prefix to prepend to resource endpoints
updateMethod
HTTP method to use for update routes, one of
POST,
PUT, or
PATCH
Create a resource and CRUD actions given a Sequelize model and endpoints. Accepts these parameters:
model
Reference to a Sequelize model
endpoints
Specify endpoints as an array with two sinatra-style URL paths in plural and singular form (e.g.,
['/users', '/users/:id']).
actions
Create only the specified list of actions for the resource. Options include
create,
list,
read,
update, and
delete. Defaults to all.
excludeAttributes
Explicitly remove the specified list of attributes from read and list operations
Check out the Milestone docs for information on lifecycle hooks that can be used with epilogue resources, and how to run custom code at various points during a request.
To protect an endpoint, you must use milestones.
In order to protect and endpoint (for example, to require that only a logged in user or user with the appropriate security token can access a resource) you need to use the appropriate milestone hooks.
Below is an example of how to do this with standard Express middleware, which is
commonly used to protect resources. Note that the callback functions required by
Epilogue milestones look similar to express middleware, but the third argument (
context)
is different.
Suppose you have this resource:
var userResource = rest.resource({
model: User
});
To protect all endpoints, we'll use
userResource.all.auth, a hook used to authorize the
endpoint before any operation (
create,
list, etc). Suppose also we have an
express middlware function called
authorize(req, res, done). This authorize
function might for example be a passport strategy such as
passport('local').
To authorize the endpoint, you would do this:
userResource.all.auth(function (req, res, context) {
return new Promise(function(resolve, reject) {
authorize(req, res, function (arg) {
if (arg) {
// Middleware function returned an error; this means the operation
// should not be authorized.
res.status(401).send({message: "Unauthorized"});
resolve(context.stop);
} else {
resolve(context.continue);
}
});
})
In this code, note that
userResource.all.auth is simply reusing the express middleware
to do whatever authorization checking your code requires. We are passing a custom
done function to the middleware, which resolves a promise as either
context.stop
or
context.continue, indicating to epilogue whether or not to proceed. Note that
in the case where the transaction isn't authorized, epilogue won't proceed, so it
is your responsibility to send a response back to the client.
The milestone documentation provides many other hooks for finer-grained operations,
i.e. permitting all users to
list but only some users to
delete can be implemented
by using the same approach described above, with different milestones.
Copyright (C) 2012-2015 David Chester Copyright (C) 2014-2015 Matt Broadstone
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.