Unofficial Fortnite Client for Node.js

This library supports only fortnite client. If you need launcher, check node-epicgames-client

Installation

npm i epicgames-fortnite-client --save

Example

const EGClient = require ( 'epicgames-client' ).Client; const Fortnite = require ( 'epicgames-fortnite-client' ); const { ESubGame } = Fortnite; let eg = new EGClient({ email : 'EMAIL' , password : 'PASSWORD' }); eg.init().then( async (success) => { if (!success) throw new Error ( 'Cannot initialize EpicGames launcher.' ); if (! await eg.login()) throw new Error ( 'Cannot login on EpicGames account.' ); const fortnite = await eg.runGame(Fortnite); const br = await fortnite.runSubGame(ESubGame.BattleRoyale); let stats = await br.getStatsForPlayer( 'Kysune' ); console .dir(stats); });

Documentation

Do you need help?

Check our discord server: https://discord.gg/HxGfuEx

Warning about maintenance

Every Fortnite update, netCL version is updating. You should pass new version number while running this library

const fortnite = await eg.runGame(Fortnite, { build : '++Fortnite+Release-10.31-CL-8723043' , engineBuild : '4.23.0-8723043+++Fortnite+Release-10.31' , netCL : 8371706 , partyBuildId : '1:1:8371706' , });

You'll find informations about version in Fortnite log files under path:

// Windows C: \ Users \ USERNAME \ AppData \ Local \ FortniteGame \ Saved \ Logs

You need to find these lines:

LogInit: Engine Version: 4.23 .0 -8723043 +++Fortnite+Release-10.31 LogInit: Compatible Engine Version: 4.23 .0 -8707299 +++Fortnite+Release-10.31 LogInit: Net CL: 8371706

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2018 Kysune

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.