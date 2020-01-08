Easy to use css spinners collection with Vue.js integration. Developed by Epicmax.

What's it all about?

We've collected and crafted a rich collection of spinners animated with css which are available both as html/css code snippets and easily customizable vue.js components.

Special thanks to @martinvd for his outstanding codepens :)

Demo & Documentation

View demo to see vue.js components usage examples and html/css source code

Installation

npm install --save epic-spinners

Usage

Vue.js usage example

<template> <div id="app"> <atom-spinner :animation-duration="1000" :size="60" :color="'#ff1d5e'" /> </div> </template> <script> // To use minified css and js files instead of .vue single file components: // import 'epic-spinners/dist/lib/epic-spinners.min.css' // import {AtomSpinner} from 'epic-spinners/dist/lib/epic-spinners.min.js' // To get tree shaking from webpack (won't import all spinners when you only need one) // import AtomSpinner from 'epic-spinners/src/components/lib/AtomSpinner' import {AtomSpinner} from 'epic-spinners' export default { components: { AtomSpinner } } </script>

To use pure html/css version, visit our gallery and click any spinner to see its html/css source code

Vue.js components list

You can easily configure spinners' size, color and animation speed

<flower-spinner :animation-duration="2500" :size="70" :color="'#ff1d5e'" /> <pixel-spinner :animation-duration="2000" :pixel-size="70" :color="'#ff1d5e'" /> <hollow-dots-spinner :animation-duration="1000" :dot-size="15" :dots-num="3" :color="'#ff1d5e'" /> <intersecting-circles-spinner :animation-duration="1200" :size="70" :color="'#ff1d5e'" /> <orbit-spinner :animation-duration="1200" :size="55" :color="'#ff1d5e'" /> <radar-spinner :animation-duration="2000" :size="60" :color="'#ff1d5e'" /> <scaling-squares-spinner :animation-duration="1250" :size="65" :color="'#ff1d5e'" /> <half-circle-spinner :animation-duration="1000" :size="60" :color="'#ff1d5e'" /> <trinity-rings-spinner :animation-duration="1500" :size="66" :color="'#ff1d5e'" /> <fulfilling-square-spinner :animation-duration="4000" :size="50" :color="'#ff1d5e'" /> <circles-to-rhombuses-spinner :animation-duration="1200" :circles-num="3" :circle-size="15" :color="'#ff1d5e'" /> <semipolar-spinner :animation-duration="2000" :size="65" :color="'#ff1d5e'" /> <self-building-square-spinner :animation-duration="6000" :size="40" :color="'#ff1d5e'" /> <swapping-squares-spinner :animation-duration="1000" :size="65" :color="'#ff1d5e'" /> <fulfilling-bouncing-circle-spinner :animation-duration="4000" :size="60" :color="'#ff1d5e'" /> <fingerprint-spinner :animation-duration="1500" :size="64" :color="'#ff1d5e'" /> <spring-spinner :animation-duration="3000" :size="60" :color="'#ff1d5e'" /> <atom-spinner :animation-duration="1000" :size="60" :color="'#ff1d5e'" /> <looping-rhombuses-spinner :animation-duration="2500" :rhombus-size="15" :color="'#ff1d5e'" /> <breeding-rhombus-spinner :animation-duration="2000" :size="65" :color="'#ff1d5e'" />

Epic spinners for other frameworks

Contributing

Thanks for all your wonderful PRs, issues and ideas!

How can I support developers?

Create pull requests, submit bugs, suggest new features or documentation updates 🔧

License

MIT license.