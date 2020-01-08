openbase logo
epic-spinners

by epicmaxco
1.1.0 (see all)

Easy to use css spinners collection with Vue.js integration

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.6K

GitHub Stars

3.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Loading Spinner

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
ricardov03

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

Readme

epic-spinners

Easy to use css spinners collection with Vue.js integration. Developed by Epicmax.

What's it all about?

We've collected and crafted a rich collection of spinners animated with css which are available both as html/css code snippets and easily customizable vue.js components.

Special thanks to @martinvd for his outstanding codepens :)

Demo & Documentation

View demo to see vue.js components usage examples and html/css source code

Installation

npm install --save epic-spinners

Usage

Vue.js usage example 

<template>
  <div id="app">
     <atom-spinner
          :animation-duration="1000"
          :size="60"
          :color="'#ff1d5e'"
     />
  </div>
</template>

<script>
  // To use minified css and js files instead of .vue single file components:
  // import 'epic-spinners/dist/lib/epic-spinners.min.css'
  // import {AtomSpinner} from 'epic-spinners/dist/lib/epic-spinners.min.js'
  
  // To get tree shaking from webpack (won't import all spinners when you only need one)
  // import AtomSpinner from 'epic-spinners/src/components/lib/AtomSpinner'
  
  import {AtomSpinner} from 'epic-spinners'
  export default {
    components: {
      AtomSpinner
    }
  }
</script>

To use pure html/css version, visit our gallery and click any spinner to see its html/css source code

Vue.js components list

You can easily configure spinners' size, color and animation speed

<flower-spinner
  :animation-duration="2500"
  :size="70"
  :color="'#ff1d5e'"
/>

<pixel-spinner
  :animation-duration="2000"
  :pixel-size="70"
  :color="'#ff1d5e'"
/>

<hollow-dots-spinner
  :animation-duration="1000"
  :dot-size="15"
  :dots-num="3"
  :color="'#ff1d5e'"
/>

<intersecting-circles-spinner
  :animation-duration="1200"
  :size="70"
  :color="'#ff1d5e'"
/>

<orbit-spinner
  :animation-duration="1200"
  :size="55"
  :color="'#ff1d5e'"
/>

<radar-spinner
  :animation-duration="2000"
  :size="60"
  :color="'#ff1d5e'"
/>

<scaling-squares-spinner
  :animation-duration="1250"
  :size="65"
  :color="'#ff1d5e'"
/>

<half-circle-spinner
  :animation-duration="1000"
  :size="60"
  :color="'#ff1d5e'"
/>

<trinity-rings-spinner
  :animation-duration="1500"
  :size="66"
  :color="'#ff1d5e'"
/>

<fulfilling-square-spinner
  :animation-duration="4000"
  :size="50"
  :color="'#ff1d5e'"
/>

<circles-to-rhombuses-spinner
  :animation-duration="1200"
  :circles-num="3"
  :circle-size="15"
  :color="'#ff1d5e'"
/>
    
<semipolar-spinner
  :animation-duration="2000"
  :size="65"
  :color="'#ff1d5e'"
/>
    
<self-building-square-spinner
  :animation-duration="6000"
  :size="40"
  :color="'#ff1d5e'"
/>
    
<swapping-squares-spinner
  :animation-duration="1000"
  :size="65"
  :color="'#ff1d5e'"
/>

<fulfilling-bouncing-circle-spinner
  :animation-duration="4000"
  :size="60"
  :color="'#ff1d5e'"
/>

<fingerprint-spinner
  :animation-duration="1500"
  :size="64"
  :color="'#ff1d5e'"
/>

<spring-spinner
  :animation-duration="3000"
  :size="60"
  :color="'#ff1d5e'"
/>

<atom-spinner
  :animation-duration="1000"
  :size="60"
  :color="'#ff1d5e'"
/>

<looping-rhombuses-spinner
  :animation-duration="2500"
  :rhombus-size="15"
  :color="'#ff1d5e'"
/>

<breeding-rhombus-spinner
  :animation-duration="2000"
  :size="65"
  :color="'#ff1d5e'"
/>

Epic spinners for other frameworks

Contributing

Thanks for all your wonderful PRs, issues and ideas!

How can I support developers?

  • Star our GitHub repo ⭐
  • Create pull requests, submit bugs, suggest new features or documentation updates 🔧
  • Follow us on Twitter 🐾
  • Like our page on Facebook 👍
  • Subscribe to our newsletter 📮

Can I hire you guys?

Yes! Visit our homepage or simply send us a message to hello@epicmax.co. We will be happy to work with you!

License

MIT license.

Who doesn't love custom spinners? Any asynchronous app requires a method to provide feedback, Epic Spinners make it easy for you! Easy and cool. Like almost all the libraries I use, is fully integrated with Vue. Give it a try :)

0

