Node.js library for easily creating an ePaper display on a Raspberry Pi using HTML and Javascript.
ePaper.js can be used as:
Features include:
ejs <command> [options] <deviceType>
For example, the following command will update the Waveshare 7.5" v2 screen with the contents of
http://localhost:8080 every 10 minutes.
ejs refresh rpi-7in5-v2 "http://localhost:8080"
For available devices types, see supported hardware. The different commands and suggested workflows are described below.
Display: display a single rendition of a URL
ejs display [options] <deviceType> <url>
|Option
|Description
|Allowed Values
-o / --orientation
|Use (h)orizontal or (v)ertical orientation
[h, v]
-c / --colorMode
|Desired color mode
[black, 4gray, red]
--screenshotDelay
|Wait an additional amount of time after loading the URL before displaying. Useful for client side apps
|Time in milliseconds
--dither
|Use a dithering algorithm to approximate grayscale / mid-tones on black and white displays
--username
|Username for basic authentication
|username as string
--password
|Password for basic authentication
|password as string
--debug
|Print additional log info and stacktraces
--version
|Show version number
--help
|Show help
Refresh: continuously update and display the URL
ejs refresh [options] <deviceType> <url>
|Option
|Description
|Allowed Values
-i / --interval
|Amount of time between refreshes
|Time in seconds (default 10 min)
-o / --orientation
|Use (h)orizontal or (v)ertical orientation
[h, v]
-c / --colorMode
|Desired color mode
[black, 4gray, red]
--screenshotDelay
|Wait an additional amount of time after loading the URL before displaying. Useful for client side apps
|Time in milliseconds
--dither
|Use a dithering algorithm to approximate grayscale / mid-tones on black and white displays
--username
|Username for basic authentication
|username as string
--password
|Password for basic authentication
|password as string
--debug
|Print additional log info and stacktraces
--version
|Show version number
--help
|Show help
Clear: clear the display
ejs clear [options] <deviceType>
|Option
|Description
|Allowed Values
--debug
|Print additional log info and stacktraces
--version
|Show version number
--help
|Show help
Self-Hosting
ejs refresh <deviceType> "http://localhost:8080" (or whatever port you configure http-server to run on)
Cloud Hosting
ejs refresh <deviceType> "<URL of your app>"
Running As a Daemon \ There are several methods of automatically launching ePaper.js on startup and restarting in case of failures
See the examples directory
Enable SPI
sudo raspi-config
# Choose Interfacing Options -> SPI -> Yes to enable SPI interface
sudo reboot
Install Node The official recommendation by Node.js is to install Node with a package manager. This helps ensure you'll have the latest LTS version and the proper permissions to install global packages. ePaper.js recommends using nvm
Raspberry Pi 2, 3, 4 Zero 2:
curl -o- https://raw.githubusercontent.com/nvm-sh/nvm/v0.39.1/install.sh | bash
source ~/.bashrc
nvm install 16
Raspberry Pi 1, Zero:
curl -o- https://raw.githubusercontent.com/nvm-sh/nvm/v0.39.1/install.sh | bash
source ~/.bashrc
NVM_NODEJS_ORG_MIRROR=https://unofficial-builds.nodejs.org/download/release
nvm install 16
Install Dependencies
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get install -y build-essential chromium-browser
Install ePaper.js \
Globally install the
@epaperjs/cli command line app and the appropriate package for your screen (See supported hardware).
For example, to install ePaper.js for the Waveshare 7.5" V2 Screen:
npm install --global @epaperjs/cli @epaperjs/rpi-7in5-v2
|Device
|Device Type
|npm Package
|Color Modes
|Waveshare 4.2"
rpi-4in2
@epaperjs/rpi-4in2
|black 4gray
|Waveshare 7.5" v2
rpi-7in5-v2
@epaperjs/rpi-7in5-v2
|black
|Waveshare 3.7" hat
rpi-3in7
@epaperjs/rpi-3in7
|black, 4gray
|Waveshare 2.13" hat v2
rpi-2in13-v2
@epaperjs/rpi-2in13-v2
|black, red
|Waveshare 2.13" bc
rpi-2in13-bc
@epaperjs/rpi-2in13-bc
|black
|Waveshare 2.7"
rpi-2in7
@epaperjs/rpi-2in7
|black
It's easy to extend ePaper.js to support additional Waveshare devices. Displays from other manufacturers should be possible to support as well, as long as there is a C / C++ driver available.
If you would like to request support for another display, please open an issue with the title 'Add support for <Device Make \ Model>'. If you're a developer and have extended support yourself, put up a pull request!