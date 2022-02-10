WebRTC-based audio/video chat and screen sharing with other users visiting the same pad.
The audio and video streams are peer-to-peer: every user sends a copy of their audio/video streams directly to every other user visiting the same pad. Because of this, it works well for small groups (2 to 4 users, more if video is disabled or everyone has fast Internet connections) but not for large groups.
/admin interface, search for
ep_webrtc, and click
Install.
cd /path/to/etherpad
npm install --no-save --legacy-peer-deps ep_webrtc
cd /path/to/etherpad/node_modules
git clone https://github.com/ether/ep_webrtc
In the settings menu there is a toggle to turn the plugin on and off for the
user. When toggled, its state is saved in a cookie and applied when any pad is
visited. The value can also be changed by adding
av=true or
av=false to the
URL query parameters.
The default value for this setting can be controlled in the server's
settings.json file (it defaults to
true):
"ep_webrtc": {
"enabled": true
}
The settings menu also contains separate toggles for starting video and audio sharing when the plugin is enabled. When toggled, their state is saved in a cookie and applied when any pad is visited. They can also be changed by adding the following to the URL query parameters:
webrtcaudioenabled=true
webrtcaudioenabled=false
webrtcvideoenabled=true
webrtcvideoenabled=false
The default value can be controlled in the server's
settings.json file:
"ep_webrtc": {
"audio": {
"disabled": "none"
},
"video": {
"disabled": "none"
}
}
Supported values for
"disabled":
"none" (the default): Initially enabled by default.
"soft": Initially disabled by default.
"hard": Unavailable (it cannot be enabled).
The misnamed
listenClass setting allows you to specify a CSS selector for an
element (or elements) that will activate the plugin when clicked. This is
usually combined with
"enabled": false. Example:
"ep_webrtc": {
"enabled": false,
"listenClass": "#startVideoSessionButton"
}
By default, this plugin uses Google's STUN servers. To use custom STUN/TURN
servers, set
ep_webrtc.iceServers in your
settings.json to a list of
RTCIceServer
objects:
"ep_webrtc": {
"iceServers": [
{"urls": ["stun:stun.l.google.com:19302"]}
]
}
Include a TURN server to support users behind symmetric NAT devices. For example:
"ep_webrtc": {
"iceServers": [
{
"urls": ["stun:stun.l.google.com:19302"]
},
{
"urls": ["turn:turn.example.com:3478"],
"username": "the_username",
"credential": "the_password"
}
]
}
To limit abuse, the coturn TURN server supports ephemeral (temporary) usernames and passwords. To take advantage of this feature, configure your TURN entry as follows:
credentialType: Must be set to the exact string
"coturn ephemeral password".
username: Ignored. (The username that will be sent to the TURN server is
dynamically generated and based on the user's Etherpad-generated author ID.)
credential: Must be set to coturn's
static-auth-secret
setting.
lifetime: How long (in seconds) the password will remain valid after the
user visits a pad. After this amount of time, new TURN connections will fail
until the user reloads the page (which will generate a new password). Defaults
to 43200 (12 hours).
Example:
"ep_webrtc": {
"iceServers": [
{
"urls": ["stun:stun.l.google.com:19302"]
},
{
"urls": ["turn:coturn.example.com:3478"],
"credentialType": "coturn ephemeral password",
"credential": "your_coturn_secret",
"lifetime": 3600
}
]
}
To set a custom small and/or large size in pixels, for the video displays, set
one or both of the following in your
settings.json:
"ep_webrtc": {
"video": {
"sizes": {
"small": 200,
"large": 400
}
}
}
You can see metrics for various errors that users have when attempting to connect their camera/microphone:
ep_webrtc_err_Hardware: Some sort of hardware-related connection problem on
the users' computer.
ep_webrtc_err_NotFound: Could not find user's camera/microphone.
ep_webrtc_err_Abort: Some sort of other, non-hardware related connection
problem on the user's computer.
ep_webrtc_err_Permission: User did not grant permission to their
camera/microphone.
ep_webrtc_err_SecureConnection: Etherpad is not set up on a secure
connection, which is requried for WebRTC.
ep_webrtc_err_Unknown: Some other unspecified error. Perhaps a bug in this
plugin.
If you're just working on the interface and don't need to test connections to
other computers, you can point your browser to
localhost instead of
0.0.0.0.
WebRTC generally requires a secure connection (https), but an exception is
made specifically
for localhost and domains that end in
.localhost.
If you need to test communication, you may get away with opening two browser
windows to the same URL on
localhost. However this may be of limited utility,
especially if you're confirming that sound works appropriately. In order to test
on two computers, you'll need your dev computer to serve on an IP address
accessible from the other computer, at which point you will no longer get away
with using
localhost. You will need SSL certs, though for dev purposes they
can be self-signed.
Generate your certificate, which will give
you your cert and key files. In
settings.js, set the full path to them on your
file system:
"ssl": {
"key": "/path-to-your/epl-server.key",
"cert": "/path-to-your/epl-server.crt"
// "ca" - not needed for dev purposes
}
Point your browser to your outward facing IP address, preceeded by
https://,
and accept the security warning (since this is a self-signed cert).
Please submit bug reports or patches at https://github.com/ether/ep_webrtc/issues