ep_table_of_contents

by ether
0.3.29

Table of contents for Etherpad

Popularity

Downloads/wk

344

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

21d ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Publish Status Backend Tests Status

Builds a table of contents into the Etherpad interface

Enable under settings. Create headings, watch the TOC populate in real time.

Configuration

If you want to have the TOC shown by default, add following snippet to your settings.json:

"ep_toc": {
  "disable_by_default": false
},

License

Copyright 2014, John McLear

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

