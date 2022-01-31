Enable under settings. Create headings, watch the TOC populate in real time.
If you want to have the TOC shown by default, add following snippet to your
settings.json:
"ep_toc": {
"disable_by_default": false
},
Copyright 2014, John McLear
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.