Section headings for Etherpad

An Etherpad Plugin to apply h1 etc. headings to a pad.

Features

Test coverage

Test coverage Linted

Linted i18n (translations)

i18n (translations) Import/export support

Import/export support Copy/paste support

Copy/paste support Shows active Heading

Shows active Heading Maintained by the Etherpad Foundation

Copyright and License

Copyright the ep_headings2 authors and contributors.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.