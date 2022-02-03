Etherpad is a real-time collaborative editor scalable to thousands of simultaneous real time users. It provides full data export capabilities, and runs on your server, under your control.
Etherpad is extremely flexible providing you the means to modify it to solve whatever problem your community has. We provide some demo instances for you try different experiences available within Etherpad. Pad content is automatically removed after 24 hours.
curl -sL https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_14.x | sudo -E bash -
sudo apt install -y nodejs
git clone --branch master https://github.com/ether/etherpad-lite.git &&
cd etherpad-lite &&
src/bin/run.sh
You'll need Git and Node.js installed.
As any user (we recommend creating a separate user called etherpad):
git clone --branch master git://github.com/ether/etherpad-lite.git
cd etherpad-lite
src/bin/run.sh and open http://127.0.0.1:9001 in your browser.
To update to the latest released version, execute
git pull origin. The next
start with
src/bin/run.sh will update the dependencies.
This package runs on any Windows machine. You can perform a manual installation via git for development purposes, but as this uses symlinks which performs unreliably on Windows, please stick to the prebuilt package if possible.
Run
start.bat and open http://localhost:9001 in your browser. You like it? Next steps.
You'll need node.js and (optionally, though recommended) git.
git clone --branch master https://github.com/ether/etherpad-lite.git
src\bin\installOnWindows.bat
Now, run
start.bat and open http://localhost:9001 in your browser.
Update to the latest version with
git pull origin, then run
src\bin\installOnWindows.bat, again.
If cloning to a subdirectory within another project, you may need to do the following:
node src/node/server.js)
filename in
settings.json to the relative directory with the file (e.g.
application/lib/etherpad-lite/var/dirty.db)
.gitignore
Find here information on running Etherpad in a container.
You can modify the settings in
settings.json.
If you need to handle multiple settings files, you can pass the path to a
settings file to
src/bin/run.sh using the
-s|--settings option: this allows
you to run multiple Etherpad instances from the same installation.
Similarly,
--credentials can be used to give a settings override file,
--apikey to give a different APIKEY.txt file and
--sessionkey to give a non-default SESSIONKEY.txt.
Each configuration parameter can also be set via an environment variable, using the syntax
"${ENV_VAR}" or
"${ENV_VAR:default_value}". For details, refer to
settings.json.template.
Once you have access to your
/admin section settings can be modified through the web browser.
If you are planning to use Etherpad in a production environment, you should use a dedicated database such as
mysql, since the
dirtyDB database driver is only for testing and/or development purposes.
If you have enabled authentication in
users section in
settings.json, it is a good security practice to store hashes instead of plain text passwords in that file. This is especially advised if you are running a production installation.
Please install ep_hash_auth plugin and configure it.
If you prefer,
ep_hash_auth also gives you the option of storing the users in a custom directory in the file system, without having to edit
settings.json and restart Etherpad each time.
Etherpad is very customizable through plugins. Instructions for installing themes and plugins can be found in the plugin wiki article.
Run the following command in your Etherpad folder to get all of the features visible in the demo gif:
npm install --no-save --legacy-peer-deps ep_headings2 ep_markdown ep_comments_page ep_align ep_font_color ep_webrtc ep_embedded_hyperlinks2
Open http://127.0.0.1:9001/p/test#skinvariantsbuilder in your browser and start playing !
The wiki is your one-stop resource for Tutorials and How-to's.
Documentation can be found in
doc/.
You can debug Etherpad using
src/bin/debugRun.sh.
You can run Etherpad quickly launching
src/bin/fastRun.sh. It's convenient for
developers and advanced users. Be aware that it will skip the dependencies
update, so remember to run
src/bin/installDeps.sh after installing a new
dependency or upgrading version.
If you want to find out how Etherpad's
Easysync works (the library that makes it really realtime), start with this PDF (complex, but worth reading).
Read our Developer Guidelines
The official channel for contacting the development team is via the Github issues.
For responsible disclosure of vulnerabilities, please write a mail to the maintainers (a.mux@inwind.it and contact@etherpad.org). Join the official Etherpad Discord Channel
Etherpad is designed to be easily embeddable and provides a HTTP API that allows your web application to manage pads, users and groups. It is recommended to use the available client implementations in order to interact with this API.
OpenAPI (previously swagger) definitions for the API are exposed under
/api/openapi.json.
There is a jQuery plugin that helps you to embed Pads into your website.
Etherpad offers a plugin framework, allowing you to easily add your own features. By default your Etherpad is extremely light-weight and it's up to you to customize your experience. Once you have Etherpad installed you should visit the plugin page and take control.
Etherpad comes with translations into all languages thanks to the team at TranslateWiki.
If you require translations in plugins please send pull request to each plugin individually.
Visit the FAQ.