A real-time collaborative editor for the web

About

Etherpad is a real-time collaborative editor scalable to thousands of simultaneous real time users. It provides full data export capabilities, and runs on your server, under your control.

Try it out

Etherpad is extremely flexible providing you the means to modify it to solve whatever problem your community has. We provide some demo instances for you try different experiences available within Etherpad. Pad content is automatically removed after 24 hours.

Rich Editing - A full rich text WYSIWYG editor.

Minimalist editor - A minimalist editor that can be embedded within your tool.

Dark Mode - Theme settings to have Etherpad start in dark mode, ideal for using Etherpad at night or for long durations.

Images - Plugins to improve provide Image support within a pad.

Video Chat - Plugins to enable Video and Audio chat in a pad.

Collaboration++ - Plugins to improve the really-real time collaboration experience, suitable for busy pads.

Document Analysis - Plugins to improve author and document analysis during and post creation.

Scale - Etherpad running at scale with pad sharding which allows Etherpad to scale to ∞ number of Active Pads with up to ~20,000 edits per second, per pad.

Project Status

Code Quality

Testing

Engagement

Installation

Requirements

GNU/Linux and other UNIX-like systems

Quick install on Debian/Ubuntu

curl -sL https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_14.x | sudo -E bash - sudo apt install -y nodejs git clone --branch master https://github.com/ether/etherpad-lite.git && cd etherpad-lite && src/bin/run.sh

Manual install

You'll need Git and Node.js installed.

As any user (we recommend creating a separate user called etherpad):

Move to a folder where you want to install Etherpad. Clone the git repository: git clone --branch master git://github.com/ether/etherpad-lite.git Change into the new directory containing the cloned source code: cd etherpad-lite run src/bin/run.sh and open http://127.0.0.1:9001 in your browser.

To update to the latest released version, execute git pull origin . The next start with src/bin/run.sh will update the dependencies.

Next steps.

Windows

Prebuilt Windows package

This package runs on any Windows machine. You can perform a manual installation via git for development purposes, but as this uses symlinks which performs unreliably on Windows, please stick to the prebuilt package if possible.

Download the latest Windows package Extract the folder

Run start.bat and open http://localhost:9001 in your browser. You like it? Next steps.

Manually install on Windows

You'll need node.js and (optionally, though recommended) git.

Grab the source, either

download https://github.com/ether/etherpad-lite/zipball/master

or git clone --branch master https://github.com/ether/etherpad-lite.git

With a "Run as administrator" command prompt execute src\bin\installOnWindows.bat

Now, run start.bat and open http://localhost:9001 in your browser.

Update to the latest version with git pull origin , then run src\bin\installOnWindows.bat , again.

If cloning to a subdirectory within another project, you may need to do the following:

Start the server manually (e.g. node src/node/server.js ) Edit the db filename in settings.json to the relative directory with the file (e.g. application/lib/etherpad-lite/var/dirty.db ) Add auto-generated files to the main project .gitignore

Docker container

Find here information on running Etherpad in a container.

Next Steps

Tweak the settings

You can modify the settings in settings.json . If you need to handle multiple settings files, you can pass the path to a settings file to src/bin/run.sh using the -s|--settings option: this allows you to run multiple Etherpad instances from the same installation. Similarly, --credentials can be used to give a settings override file, --apikey to give a different APIKEY.txt file and --sessionkey to give a non-default SESSIONKEY.txt. Each configuration parameter can also be set via an environment variable, using the syntax "${ENV_VAR}" or "${ENV_VAR:default_value}" . For details, refer to settings.json.template . Once you have access to your /admin section settings can be modified through the web browser.

If you are planning to use Etherpad in a production environment, you should use a dedicated database such as mysql , since the dirtyDB database driver is only for testing and/or development purposes.

Secure your installation

If you have enabled authentication in users section in settings.json , it is a good security practice to store hashes instead of plain text passwords in that file. This is especially advised if you are running a production installation.

Please install ep_hash_auth plugin and configure it. If you prefer, ep_hash_auth also gives you the option of storing the users in a custom directory in the file system, without having to edit settings.json and restart Etherpad each time.

Customize functionalities with plugins

Etherpad is very customizable through plugins. Instructions for installing themes and plugins can be found in the plugin wiki article.

Getting the full features

Run the following command in your Etherpad folder to get all of the features visible in the demo gif:

npm install -- no -save --legacy-peer-deps ep_headings2 ep_markdown ep_comments_page ep_align ep_font_color ep_webrtc ep_embedded_hyperlinks2

Customize the style with skin variants

Open http://127.0.0.1:9001/p/test#skinvariantsbuilder in your browser and start playing !

Helpful resources

The wiki is your one-stop resource for Tutorials and How-to's.

Documentation can be found in doc/ .

Development

Things you should know

You can debug Etherpad using src/bin/debugRun.sh .

You can run Etherpad quickly launching src/bin/fastRun.sh . It's convenient for developers and advanced users. Be aware that it will skip the dependencies update, so remember to run src/bin/installDeps.sh after installing a new dependency or upgrading version.

If you want to find out how Etherpad's Easysync works (the library that makes it really realtime), start with this PDF (complex, but worth reading).

Contributing

Read our Developer Guidelines

Get in touch

The official channel for contacting the development team is via the Github issues.

For responsible disclosure of vulnerabilities, please write a mail to the maintainers (a.mux@inwind.it and contact@etherpad.org). Join the official Etherpad Discord Channel

HTTP API

Etherpad is designed to be easily embeddable and provides a HTTP API that allows your web application to manage pads, users and groups. It is recommended to use the available client implementations in order to interact with this API.

OpenAPI (previously swagger) definitions for the API are exposed under /api/openapi.json .

jQuery plugin

There is a jQuery plugin that helps you to embed Pads into your website.

Plugin Framework

Etherpad offers a plugin framework, allowing you to easily add your own features. By default your Etherpad is extremely light-weight and it's up to you to customize your experience. Once you have Etherpad installed you should visit the plugin page and take control.

Translations / Localizations (i18n / l10n)

Etherpad comes with translations into all languages thanks to the team at TranslateWiki.

If you require translations in plugins please send pull request to each plugin individually.

FAQ

Visit the FAQ.

License

Apache License v2