Elliptic curve cryptography functions (ECC)

Private Key, Public Key, Signature, AES, Encryption / Decryption

Import

import ecc from 'eosjs-ecc' const ecc = require ( 'eosjs-ecc' )

Include

Install with: yarn add eosjs-ecc

Html script tag, see releases for the correct version and its matching script integrity hash.

< html > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/eosjs-ecc@4.0.4/lib/eosjs-ecc.min.js" integrity = "sha512-dYFDmK/d9r3/NCp6toLtfkwOjSMRBaEzaGAx1tfRItC0nsI0hVLERk05iNBQR7uDNI7ludYhcBI4vUiFHdjsTQ==" crossorigin = "anonymous" > </ script > </ head > < body > See console object: eosjs_ecc </ body > </ html >

Common API

wif

Wallet Import Format

Type: string

ecc

initialize

Initialize by running some self-checking code. This should take a second to gather additional CPU entropy used during private key generation.

Initialization happens once even if called multiple times.

Returns Promise

unsafeRandomKey

Does not pause to gather CPU entropy.

Returns Promise<PrivateKey> test key

randomKey

Parameters

cpuEntropyBits number gather additional entropy from a CPU mining algorithm. This will already happen once by default. (optional, default 0 )

Examples

ecc.randomKey().then( privateKey => { console .log( 'Private Key:\t' , privateKey) console .log( 'Public Key:\t' , ecc.privateToPublic(privateKey)) })

Returns Promise<wif>

seedPrivate

Parameters

seed string any length string. This is private. The same seed produces the same private key every time. At least 128 random bits should be used to produce a good private key.

Examples

ecc.seedPrivate( 'secret' ) === wif

Returns wif

privateToPublic

Parameters

wif wif

pubkey_prefix string public key prefix (optional, default 'EOS' )

Examples

ecc.privateToPublic(wif) === pubkey

Returns pubkey

isValidPublic

Parameters

pubkey pubkey like EOSKey..

like EOSKey.. pubkey_prefix string (optional, default 'EOS' )

Examples

ecc.isValidPublic(pubkey) === true

Returns boolean valid

isValidPrivate

Parameters

wif wif

Examples

ecc.isValidPrivate(wif) === true

Returns boolean valid

sign

Create a signature using data or a hash.

Parameters

data (string | Buffer)

privateKey (wif | PrivateKey)

encoding String data encoding (if string) (optional, default 'utf8' )

Examples

ecc.sign( 'I am alive' , wif)

Returns string string signature

signHash

Parameters

dataSha256 (String | Buffer) sha256 hash 32 byte buffer or string

sha256 hash 32 byte buffer or string privateKey (wif | PrivateKey)

encoding String dataSha256 encoding (if string) (optional, default 'hex' )

Returns string string signature

verify

Verify signed data.

Parameters

signature (string | Buffer) buffer or hex string

buffer or hex string data (string | Buffer)

pubkey (pubkey | PublicKey)

encoding (optional, default 'utf8' )

(optional, default ) hashData boolean sha256 hash data before verify (optional, default true )

Examples

ecc.verify(signature, 'I am alive' , pubkey) === true

Returns boolean

recover

Recover the public key used to create the signature.

Parameters

signature (String | Buffer) (EOSbase58sig.., Hex, Buffer)

(EOSbase58sig.., Hex, Buffer) data (String | Buffer) full data

full data encoding String data encoding (if data is a string) (optional, default 'utf8' )

Examples

ecc.recover(signature, 'I am alive' ) === pubkey

Returns pubkey

recoverHash

Parameters

signature (String | Buffer) (EOSbase58sig.., Hex, Buffer)

(EOSbase58sig.., Hex, Buffer) dataSha256 (String | Buffer) sha256 hash 32 byte buffer or hex string

sha256 hash 32 byte buffer or hex string encoding String dataSha256 encoding (if dataSha256 is a string) (optional, default 'hex' )

Returns PublicKey

sha256

Parameters

data (string | Buffer) always binary, you may need Buffer.from(data, 'hex')

always binary, you may need Buffer.from(data, 'hex') resultEncoding (optional, default 'hex' )

(optional, default ) encoding string result encoding 'hex', 'binary' or 'base64' (optional, default 'hex' )

Examples

ecc.sha256( 'hashme' ) === '02208b..'

ecc.sha256(Buffer.from( '02208b' , 'hex' )) === '29a23..'

Returns (string | Buffer) Buffer when encoding is null, or string

pubkey

EOSKey..

Type: string

Usage (Object API)

let {PrivateKey, PublicKey, Signature, Aes, key_utils, config} = require ( 'eosjs-ecc' ) let privateWif PrivateKey.randomKey().then( privateKey => privateWif = privateKey.toWif()) pubkey = PrivateKey.fromString(privateWif).toPublic().toString()

Browser

git clone https://github.com/EOSIO/eosjs-ecc.git cd eosjs-ecc yarn yarn build_browser

< script src = eosjs-ecc.js > </ script >