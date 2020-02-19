openbase logo
eosjs-ecc

by EOSIO
4.0.7 (see all)

Elliptic curve cryptography functions: Private Key, Public Key, Signature, AES, Encryption, Decryption

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

33.2K

GitHub Stars

266

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

NPM Build Status

Elliptic curve cryptography functions (ECC)

Private Key, Public Key, Signature, AES, Encryption / Decryption

Import

import ecc from 'eosjs-ecc'
// or
const ecc = require('eosjs-ecc')

Include

  • Install with: yarn add eosjs-ecc
  • Html script tag, see releases for the correct version and its matching script integrity hash.
<html>
<head>
  <meta charset="utf-8">
  <!--
  sha512-cL+IQQaQ586s9DrXfGtDheRpj5iDKh2M+xlpfwbhNjRIp4BGQ1fkM/vB4Ta8mc+f51YBW9sJiPcyMDIreJe6gQ== lib/eosjs-ecc.js
  sha512-dYFDmK/d9r3/NCp6toLtfkwOjSMRBaEzaGAx1tfRItC0nsI0hVLERk05iNBQR7uDNI7ludYhcBI4vUiFHdjsTQ== lib/eosjs-ecc.min.js
  sha512-eq1SCoSe38uR1UVuQMwR73VgY8qKTBDc87n2nIiC5WLhn1o2y1U6c5wY8lrigVX7INM8fM0PxDlMX5WvpghKig== lib/eosjs-ecc.min.js.map
  -->
  <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/eosjs-ecc@4.0.4/lib/eosjs-ecc.min.js"
    integrity="sha512-dYFDmK/d9r3/NCp6toLtfkwOjSMRBaEzaGAx1tfRItC0nsI0hVLERk05iNBQR7uDNI7ludYhcBI4vUiFHdjsTQ=="
    crossorigin="anonymous"></script>

</head>
<body>
  See console object: eosjs_ecc
</body>
</html>

Common API

Table of Contents

wif

Wallet Import Format

Type: string

ecc

initialize

Initialize by running some self-checking code. This should take a second to gather additional CPU entropy used during private key generation.

Initialization happens once even if called multiple times.

Returns Promise

unsafeRandomKey

Does not pause to gather CPU entropy.

Returns Promise<PrivateKey> test key

randomKey

Parameters

  • cpuEntropyBits number gather additional entropy from a CPU mining algorithm. This will already happen once by default. (optional, default 0)

Examples

ecc.randomKey().then(privateKey => {
console.log('Private Key:\t', privateKey) // wif
console.log('Public Key:\t', ecc.privateToPublic(privateKey)) // EOSkey...
})

Returns Promise<wif>

seedPrivate

Parameters

  • seed string any length string. This is private. The same seed produces the same private key every time. At least 128 random bits should be used to produce a good private key.

Examples

ecc.seedPrivate('secret') === wif

Returns wif

privateToPublic

Parameters

  • wif wif
  • pubkey_prefix string public key prefix (optional, default 'EOS')

Examples

ecc.privateToPublic(wif) === pubkey

Returns pubkey

isValidPublic

Parameters

  • pubkey pubkey like EOSKey..
  • pubkey_prefix string (optional, default 'EOS')

Examples

ecc.isValidPublic(pubkey) === true

Returns boolean valid

isValidPrivate

Parameters

Examples

ecc.isValidPrivate(wif) === true

Returns boolean valid

sign

Create a signature using data or a hash.

Parameters

  • data (string | Buffer)
  • privateKey (wif | PrivateKey)
  • encoding String data encoding (if string) (optional, default 'utf8')

Examples

ecc.sign('I am alive', wif)

Returns string string signature

signHash

Parameters

  • dataSha256 (String | Buffer) sha256 hash 32 byte buffer or string
  • privateKey (wif | PrivateKey)
  • encoding String dataSha256 encoding (if string) (optional, default 'hex')

Returns string string signature

verify

Verify signed data.

Parameters

  • signature (string | Buffer) buffer or hex string
  • data (string | Buffer)
  • pubkey (pubkey | PublicKey)
  • encoding (optional, default 'utf8')
  • hashData boolean sha256 hash data before verify (optional, default true)

Examples

ecc.verify(signature, 'I am alive', pubkey) === true

Returns boolean

recover

Recover the public key used to create the signature.

Parameters

  • signature (String | Buffer) (EOSbase58sig.., Hex, Buffer)
  • data (String | Buffer) full data
  • encoding String data encoding (if data is a string) (optional, default 'utf8')

Examples

ecc.recover(signature, 'I am alive') === pubkey

Returns pubkey

recoverHash

Parameters

  • signature (String | Buffer) (EOSbase58sig.., Hex, Buffer)
  • dataSha256 (String | Buffer) sha256 hash 32 byte buffer or hex string
  • encoding String dataSha256 encoding (if dataSha256 is a string) (optional, default 'hex')

Returns PublicKey

sha256

Parameters

  • data (string | Buffer) always binary, you may need Buffer.from(data, 'hex')
  • resultEncoding (optional, default 'hex')
  • encoding string result encoding 'hex', 'binary' or 'base64' (optional, default 'hex')

Examples

ecc.sha256('hashme') === '02208b..'

ecc.sha256(Buffer.from('02208b', 'hex')) === '29a23..'

Returns (string | Buffer) Buffer when encoding is null, or string

pubkey

EOSKey..

Type: string

Usage (Object API)

let {PrivateKey, PublicKey, Signature, Aes, key_utils, config} = require('eosjs-ecc')

// Create a new random private key
let privateWif
PrivateKey.randomKey().then(privateKey => privateWif = privateKey.toWif())

// Convert to a public key
pubkey = PrivateKey.fromString(privateWif).toPublic().toString()

Browser

git clone https://github.com/EOSIO/eosjs-ecc.git
cd eosjs-ecc
yarn
yarn build_browser
# builds: ./dist/eosjs-ecc.js
# Verify release hash

<script src=eosjs-ecc.js></script>

var ecc = eosjs_ecc

ecc.randomKey().then(privateWif =>  {
  var pubkey = ecc.privateToPublic(privateWif)
  console.log(pubkey)
})

