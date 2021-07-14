openbase logo
eos-tokens

by BlockABC
1.1.84 (see all)

The ULTIMATE collection of all EOS tokens (PR welcome !).

Readme

EOS tokens

The ultimate collection of all EOS tokens (PR welcome !).

Why

There are over 3000 tokens on EOS mainnet (According to EOSPark Tokens).

Unfortunately, it's hard for developers to collect all the tokens' logo and other info. Thus limited the chance to provide a better user experience for users.

This lib aims to collect all the tokens and their data including their logo/precision/desc/website, etc.

Contributing

PR is welcome!

Please make sure you know how to use github, if you don't, please find someone know and help you.

  1. Star this repository if you like.

  2. Fork this repo, and clone it to your own computer.

  3. Create a folder under /tokens named with token's account /tokens/${CONTRACT_ACCOUNT}

  4. Then add your token LOGO and JSON file under the folder. /tokens/${CONTRACT_ACCOUNT}/{TOKEN_UPPERCASE}.png /tokens/${CONTRACT_ACCOUNT}/{TOKEN_UPPERCASE}.json

  5. Commit your changes, create a PR (Pull Request) to this repo, and leave your contact (Telegram/WeChat/Email) in comment for further support.

Please refer to eosio.token::EOS for token example.

Feel free to submit tokens if you are the token's owner or not, the community needs your contribution :).

Thanks to Newdex, EOSPark and EOS cafe for initial data.

Template

Please submit your token's JSON file follow template below. EOS

Please DON'T modify tokens.json as it is auto generated.

{
  "name": "EOS",
  "symbol": "EOS",
  "contract": "eosio.token",
  "issuer": "eosio",
  "precision": 4,
  "logo": "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/BlockABC/eos-tokens/master/tokens/{CONTRACT_ACCOUNT}/{TOKEN_NAME_UPPERCASE}.png",
  "desc": {
    "en": "EOS (Enterprise Operation System) is a blockchain smart contract platform developed by Block.one, which aims to provide bottom blockchain platform services for high-performance distributed applications.",
    "zh": "EOS (Enterprise Operation System) 是一个区块链智能合约平台，由Block.one 开发。它致力于为高性能分布式应用提供区块链底层服务。",
    "ko": "EOS (Enterprise Operation System) 는 블록 스마트 플랫폼으로 블 락 원 (Block.one)이 개발 했다.고성능 분산 식 응용을 위해 지역 체인 하위 서비스를 제공 합니다."
  },
  "website": "https://eos.io",
  "whitepaper": "https://github.com/EOSIO/Documentation/blob/master/TechnicalWhitePaper.md",
  "links": {
    "github": "https://github.com/{your-token}",
    "telegram": "https://t.me/joinchat/{your-token}",
    "twitter": "https://twitter.com/{your-token}",
    "steemit": "https://steemit.com/{your-token}",
    "reddit": "https://www.reddit.com/r/{your-token}/",
    "wechat": "{your-token}"
  }
}

Note

  1. For better compatibility, please provide PNG format as possible.
  2. invalid field is only used to indicate that this token is invalid on chain. If your token is valid, please don't fill in this field.

Token List

LogoSymbolAccount Name
TOD21dice4token
TARUK3dkrenderwax
ACCaccissuer123
ADMadmsadmtoken
ARNaeronaerozzz
EPTalibabapoole
BACalliance1111
ANGEangelcitytok
ANLangeliumseed
ATHENAathenastoken
AVXavxavexdapps
BCASHbcashonecoin
BEESbeesgamecont
CHIPbet24tokens1
BCCbetcitytoken
DICEbetdicetoken
BETbetdividends
BGbgbgbgbgbgbg
BINGObingobetoken
BITIbiteyebiteye
EBTCbitpietokens
EETHbitpietokens
LNCbitwala.bank
MIRblockmirmain
BOIDboidcomtoken
BOXboxgametoken
BUFFbuff123token
EOSISHbuildertoken
LITEbuildertoken
BMTbymunitycoin
ADEcadeositoken
CLCcailuwwallet
CARMELcarmeltokens
CPLEcarpoolslife
CHLchallengedac
CHEXchexchexchex
LKTchyyshayysha
LIGHTcoinscentral
CONSTconstantteam
MANIAcrmaniatoken
PSOcryptopesosc
CRYPAYcrytonsource
CRYTONcrytonsource
MAILd.mail
CTNdacincubator
YDAPPdacincubator
DAPPdappservices
DBETdbetminepool
DETdiceeostoken
DIONdionpaydteam
EATCOINeatscience14
ECHechechechech
ECTTectchaincoin
EDNAednazztokens
EKDekdtokenbank
ETendlesstoken
EOSABCeosabctokens
ADDeosadddddddd
ATDeosatidiumio
EAPeosauctionpt
BONEeosbet5token
BLACKeosblackteam
BOCAIeosbocai1111
BOOKeosbookchain
MVeosbookchain
BTeosbtextoken
BTNeosbuttonbtn
DABeoscafekorea
CANeoscancancan
CANDYeoscandymain
CCCeoscccdotcom
CRASHeoscrashplay
CUBEeoscubetoken
EOSDACeosdactokens
DRAGONeosdragontkn
NUTeosdtnutoken
EOSDTeosdtsttoken
DYeosdyeosiody
EDEeosede1token
ENBeosenbpocket
SVNeoseventoken
FAIDeosfaidchain
FUNeosfuntoken1
BESTeosgamecoin2
GTeosgetgtoken
GGSeosggshost11
IGCeosindiegame
EOSeosio.token
CETeosiochaince
LOTCeosiolotcoin
MEETONEeosiomeetone
MOREeosiomoreone
EGTeosiotokener
TPTeosiotptoken
JKReosjackscoin
JUSTeosjusttoken
KEEPeoskeep.x
EROeoslandadmin
LUCKeosluckchain
LUCKYeoslucktoken
MAXeosmax1token
EOSNTSeosninetiess
POKEReospokercoin
RANeosrandtoken
ROYeosroyaleroy
TKTeossanguotkt
TGCeostgctoken1
EOSTeostrantoken
MEVeosvegascoin
EVReosvrtokenss
WINSeoswinonewww
ZECeoswwwzeccom
EOSYXeosyxtoken11
EOXeoxeoxeoxeox
EPGepgamblertns
EPRAepraofficial
ESBesbcointoken
EETHethsidechain
EOSWINetwineos1111
IQeveripediaiq
EWGTeworldtoken1
FAIRfaireostoken
KKKfairkuai3kkk
FOSfarmeosbankx
FASTfastecoadmin
SLIEMTfastwinitemf
STARfastwinitems
FCfcfundadmins
NFTfight22death
FINTEHfintehdeploy
FISHfishjoytoken
FLBflappybirds1
FOMOfomodicebank
LOTTforlot111222
FCOfreecoinsone
FROGfrogfrogcoin
CITYfuncitytoken
GAga.best
GMBgame12game34
YXBgame12game34
GBTgamebettoken
BOYgameboytoken
GMCgamechaineos
GHTgamershypeca
SKYgameskytoken
GEMgemcitytoken
SHAPEgmaslaunches
GOCgocgocgocgoc
LZBgqydooigenes
BTCgrandpacoins
GYMgymrewardsio
BABYhashbabycoin
HBGOhashbabycoin
HBShashbabycoin
HIGhigoldtokens
HVThirevibeshvt
ECASHhorustokenio
HORUShorustokenio
HOThotbetstoken
INFinfinicoinio
POSTipsecontract
ITBiteosithbxmf
AGTjychjych1234
KEOSkeoskorea111
YKClame12341235
TEAlinzongsheng
LGTliveadmin123
LLGllgonebtotal
LOOPlooptoken123
LOVElovewintoken
LOVlovlovlovlov
LTluckbettoken
LNTlucknumtoken
LKGluckygotoken
ROLLluckymetoken
LUMElumetokenctr
MANGOmangotokenll
MIRmirchainteam
KEYmkstaketoken
MOMmothereosoo1
MSNmsn2zedaotea
MUGLmugglesspell
MURmurmurtokens
LDSRmuye11111111
LEXIBITmywhaletoken
NEBnebulatokenn
NDXnewdexissuer
NTWDnewtaiwanbis
NICEONEniceonetoken
NIUBniub2themoon
ATMOSnovusphereio
NUTSnutscontract
OBTobtain.e
OCTocttothemoon
OFSoffsidetoken
EMOBokkkkkkkkkkk
LEDokkkkkkkkkkk
ONEonebosonebos
ONEonedicewarm2
OTUonetimeutil1
IPOSoo1122334455
BRMopenbrmeos11
SEEDparslseed123
PAXEpaxeospaxeos
PIZZApizzatotoken
PLOploutoztoken
PKEpokereotoken
POORpoormantoken
POWpowhcontract
POWXpowxtokenpow
Pppppp.e
PGLprospectorsg
PSIpsidicetoken
PTIptitokenhome
PUBpublytoken11
PUMLpumlhealthio
PXSpxstokensapp
RAMramtokenmoon
RWCrealworldcpn
RIDLridlridlcoin
FORTUNEroulette4tok
SANDsandgrptoken
SANDsandiegocoin
STEsavethearth1
SENSEsensegenesis
ESAshadowbanker
SHAREshare.x
skcskcskeincoin
SSTskillshareio
SKRskreosxtoken
CUSDstablecarbon
DOLLARsupstartoken
[SVT](http

