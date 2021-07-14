EOS tokens

The ultimate collection of all EOS tokens (PR welcome !).

Why

There are over 3000 tokens on EOS mainnet (According to EOSPark Tokens).

Unfortunately, it's hard for developers to collect all the tokens' logo and other info. Thus limited the chance to provide a better user experience for users.

This lib aims to collect all the tokens and their data including their logo/precision/desc/website, etc.

Contributing

PR is welcome!

Please make sure you know how to use github, if you don't, please find someone know and help you.

Star this repository if you like. Fork this repo, and clone it to your own computer. Create a folder under /tokens named with token's account /tokens/${CONTRACT_ACCOUNT} Then add your token LOGO and JSON file under the folder. /tokens/${CONTRACT_ACCOUNT}/{TOKEN_UPPERCASE}.png /tokens/${CONTRACT_ACCOUNT}/{TOKEN_UPPERCASE}.json Commit your changes, create a PR (Pull Request) to this repo, and leave your contact (Telegram/WeChat/Email) in comment for further support.

Please refer to eosio.token::EOS for token example.

Feel free to submit tokens if you are the token's owner or not, the community needs your contribution :).

Thanks to Newdex, EOSPark and EOS cafe for initial data.

Template

Please submit your token's JSON file follow template below. EOS

Please DON'T modify tokens.json as it is auto generated.

{ "name" : "EOS" , "symbol" : "EOS" , "contract" : "eosio.token" , "issuer" : "eosio" , "precision" : 4 , "logo" : "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/BlockABC/eos-tokens/master/tokens/{CONTRACT_ACCOUNT}/{TOKEN_NAME_UPPERCASE}.png" , "desc" : { "en" : "EOS (Enterprise Operation System) is a blockchain smart contract platform developed by Block.one, which aims to provide bottom blockchain platform services for high-performance distributed applications." , "zh" : "EOS (Enterprise Operation System) 是一个区块链智能合约平台，由Block.one 开发。它致力于为高性能分布式应用提供区块链底层服务。" , "ko" : "EOS (Enterprise Operation System) 는 블록 스마트 플랫폼으로 블 락 원 (Block.one)이 개발 했다.고성능 분산 식 응용을 위해 지역 체인 하위 서비스를 제공 합니다." }, "website" : "https://eos.io" , "whitepaper" : "https://github.com/EOSIO/Documentation/blob/master/TechnicalWhitePaper.md" , "links" : { "github" : "https://github.com/{your-token}" , "telegram" : "https://t.me/joinchat/{your-token}" , "twitter" : "https://twitter.com/{your-token}" , "steemit" : "https://steemit.com/{your-token}" , "reddit" : "https://www.reddit.com/r/{your-token}/" , "wechat" : "{your-token}" } }

Note

For better compatibility, please provide PNG format as possible. invalid field is only used to indicate that this token is invalid on chain. If your token is valid, please don't fill in this field.

Token List