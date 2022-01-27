eonasdan-bootstrap-datetimepicker-custom

Tempus Dominus is a powerful and robust date time picker for javascript. Version 6 is another major rewrite over the previous version. V6 is written with modern browsers in mind and is written in typescript. Bootstrap, momentjs and jQuery are no longer required dependencies. Popper2 is all that is required for the picker to position correctly. If you still require jQuery (seriously, you should move off that asap) there's a jQuery provider that wraps the native js functions.

Alpha State

The alpha version is working in my tests. There's still plenty of things that can be worked on and you can see the rough roadmap here.

Community

Need help or want to discuss some? Join the discord.

Please also take a look at the discussions. There are several RFCs (Request For Comment) open and you can help shape the future of the picker by participating in these discussions.

Developers

Building

Run npm i to install needed packages.

The docs folder contains the generated documentation site, don't modify this directly as it will be overwritten on build. The dist folder contains the built js/css files.

Running

You can run npm run serve which will start a browser-sync server. Navigate to http://localhost:3001/ to view the docs.

Watching for changes

Do not run npm run serve at the same time.

Run npm start . This runs browser-sync, the build and watchers for the docs, styles, and typescript.

Where do you use this?

I'd love to know if your public site is using this plugin and list your logo on the documentation site. Leave create a discussion and let me know.

Priority support is available at an hourly rate.

If you have an urgent request, bug or need installation help, please contact in the discord server.