Newlines (EOL) converter CLI

Having troubles with different line endings? 😳

This library will simply convert files of your choice to Windows ( CRLF ), or popular LF line ends used on Linux and Mac.

Installation:

npm i -g eol-converter-cli

API: eolConverter OptionalModifier "glob_files_regex"

OptionalModifier can be empty, warmup , or crlf - see examples.

, or - see examples. For files paths resolution is used GLOB regex

Examples

Run just warmup - to see which files will be affected:

eolConverter warmup "**/*.js"

Run conversions (cannot be undone):

To LF (Unix & Mac default)

eolConverter "**/*.js" eolConverter "**/*.{js,jsx,ts,tsx}" eolConverter "src/**/*.js" eolConverter "{src,tests}/**/*.js"

To CRLF (Windows default)

eolConverter crlf "**/*.js"

Tips

PS: Don't forget to configure you favourite IDE to work with desired line endings, so that you won't need this tool again! 😏

Please give project ⭐ if you like it!

License

Apache 2.0 © Juraj Husár