Having troubles with different line endings? 😳
This library will simply convert files of your choice to Windows (
CRLF), or popular
LF line ends used on Linux and Mac.
Installation:
npm i -g eol-converter-cli
API:
eolConverter OptionalModifier "glob_files_regex"
warmup, or
crlf - see examples.
Run just warmup - to see which files will be affected:
eolConverter warmup "**/*.js"
Run conversions (cannot be undone):
To LF (Unix & Mac default)
eolConverter "**/*.js"
eolConverter "**/*.{js,jsx,ts,tsx}"
eolConverter "src/**/*.js"
eolConverter "{src,tests}/**/*.js"
To CRLF (Windows default)
eolConverter crlf "**/*.js"
PS: Don't forget to configure you favourite IDE to work with desired line endings, so that you won't need this tool again! 😏
Please give project ⭐ if you like it!
Apache 2.0 © Juraj Husár