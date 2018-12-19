openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ecc

eol-converter-cli

by Jurosh
1.0.8 (see all)

Newline (EOL) coverter CLI for NodeJs. CRLF -> LF or backwards conversion.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.7K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Newlines (EOL) converter CLI

Having troubles with different line endings? 😳

This library will simply convert files of your choice to Windows (CRLF), or popular LF line ends used on Linux and Mac.

Installation:

npm i -g eol-converter-cli

API: eolConverter OptionalModifier "glob_files_regex"

  • OptionalModifier can be empty, warmup, or crlf - see examples.
  • For files paths resolution is used GLOB regex

Examples

Run just warmup - to see which files will be affected:

eolConverter warmup "**/*.js"

Run conversions (cannot be undone):

To LF (Unix & Mac default)

eolConverter "**/*.js"
eolConverter "**/*.{js,jsx,ts,tsx}"
eolConverter "src/**/*.js"
eolConverter "{src,tests}/**/*.js"

To CRLF (Windows default)

eolConverter crlf "**/*.js"

Tips

PS: Don't forget to configure you favourite IDE to work with desired line endings, so that you won't need this tool again! 😏

Please give project ⭐ if you like it!

License

Apache 2.0 © Juraj Husár

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial