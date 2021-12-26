openbase logo
eol

eol

by deepskyblue
0.9.1 (see all)

JavaScript newline character converter

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

836K

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

eol

Newline character converter for JavaScript. Available on npm.

npm install eol --save

require or import

const eol = require('eol')

import eol from 'eol'

API

eol.auto(text)

  • Normalize line endings in text for the current operating system
  • @return string with line endings normalized to \r\n or \n

eol.crlf(text)

  • Normalize line endings in text to CRLF (Windows, DOS)
  • @return string with line endings normalized to \r\n

eol.lf(text)

  • Normalize line endings in text to LF (Unix, OS X)
  • @return string with line endings normalized to \n

eol.cr(text)

  • Normalize line endings in text to CR (Mac OS)
  • @return string with line endings normalized to \r

eol.before(text)

  • Add linebreak before text
  • @return string with linebreak added before text

eol.after(text)

  • Add linebreak after text
  • @return string with linebreak added after text

eol.split(text)

  • Split text by newline
  • @return array of lines

Joining

Coercing eol.auto|eol.crlf|eol.lf|eol.cr to string yields the appropriate character. This is useful for joining.

String(eol.lf) // "\n"
eol.split(text).join(eol.auto) // same as eol.auto(text)
eol.split(text).filter(line => line).join(eol.auto) // text joined after removing empty lines
eol.split(text).slice(-3).join(eol.auto) // last 3 lines joined

Elsewhere in space

ssv

License

MIT

