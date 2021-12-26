Newline character converter for JavaScript. Available on npm.
npm install eol --save
require or
import
const eol = require('eol')
import eol from 'eol'
eol.auto(text)
\r\n or
\n
eol.crlf(text)
\r\n
eol.lf(text)
\n
eol.cr(text)
\r
eol.before(text)
eol.after(text)
eol.split(text)
Coercing
eol.auto|
eol.crlf|
eol.lf|
eol.cr to string yields the appropriate character. This is useful for joining.
String(eol.lf) // "\n"
eol.split(text).join(eol.auto) // same as eol.auto(text)
eol.split(text).filter(line => line).join(eol.auto) // text joined after removing empty lines
eol.split(text).slice(-3).join(eol.auto) // last 3 lines joined
MIT