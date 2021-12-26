eol

Newline character converter for JavaScript. Available on npm.

npm install eol --save

require or import

const eol = require ( 'eol' )

import eol from 'eol'

API

Normalize line endings in text for the current operating system

for the current operating system @return string with line endings normalized to \r

or



Normalize line endings in text to CRLF (Windows, DOS)

to (Windows, DOS) @return string with line endings normalized to \r



Normalize line endings in text to LF (Unix, OS X)

to (Unix, OS X) @return string with line endings normalized to



Normalize line endings in text to CR (Mac OS)

to (Mac OS) @return string with line endings normalized to \r

Add linebreak before text

@return string with linebreak added before text

Add linebreak after text

@return string with linebreak added after text

Split text by newline

by newline @return array of lines

Joining

Coercing eol.auto | eol.crlf | eol.lf | eol.cr to string yields the appropriate character. This is useful for joining.

String (eol.lf) eol.split(text).join(eol.auto) eol.split(text).filter( line => line).join(eol.auto) eol.split(text).slice( -3 ).join(eol.auto)

License

MIT