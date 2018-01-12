Wait for an async element to appear when performing integration tests with enzyme. Returns a promise which resolves with the root component you performed your search on.

NEW: There is now a fully working example using both Promises and async/await.

How to use:

createWaitForElement( enzymeSelector, timeOut, intervalDuration )(componentToSearchOn) .then( ) .catch( )

Example Usage (Promises):

import React from 'react' ; import { mount } from 'enzyme' import { createWaitForElement } from 'enzyme-wait' ; import SampleComponent from '...' ; const waitForSample = createWaitForElement( '#sample-ready' ); const component = mount( < SampleComponent /> ); it('displays ready once it is ready', ()=> { waitForSample(component) .then( component => expect(component.text()).to.include('ready') ); });

Example Usage (async/await)

The same as above but using async/await instead of Promises:

it( 'displays ready once it is ready' , async ()=> { const componentReady = await waitForSample(component); expect(componentReady.text()).to.include( 'ready' ); });

Chaining promises

If you have multiple async actions happening, just make sure to always return a Promise which resolves with the root component. This way you can create nice looking chains and avoid callback hell.

Example:

const component = mount( < SampleComponent /> ); it('displays ready after multiple interactions', ()=> { createWaitForElement('#sample-ready')(component) .then( /* do something and return a resolved promise with the comp */ ) .then( /* do something and return a resolved promise with the comp */ ) .then( createWaitForElement('#another-component-ready') ) .then( component => expect(component.text().to.include('ready') ); });

Checking out the example repo

There is now a working example inside this repo using both the Promise-approach as well as the async/await-approach.

The example uses Jest, but it should work with any test framework. In other frameworks you might need to call done() on asynchronous tests.

To play around with this example you can: