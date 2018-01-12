openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ew

enzyme-wait

by Etienne Dilocker
1.0.9 (see all)

Wait for an async element to appear when performing integration tests with enzyme.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

enzyme-wait

Wait for an async element to appear when performing integration tests with enzyme. Returns a promise which resolves with the root component you performed your search on.

NEW: There is now a fully working example using both Promises and async/await.

How to use:

createWaitForElement(
    enzymeSelector,
    /*Optional*/ timeOut,
    /*Optional*/ intervalDuration
)(componentToSearchOn)
    .then(/* ... */)
    .catch(/* ... */)

Example Usage (Promises):

import React from 'react';
import { mount } from 'enzyme'
import { createWaitForElement } from 'enzyme-wait';

/**
 * The component you want to test. Assume it displays
 * the string "ready" after performing some async action
 * which takes time.
 */
import SampleComponent from '...';

const waitForSample = createWaitForElement('#sample-ready');

const component = mount(<SampleComponent />);

it('displays ready once it is ready', ()=> {
    waitForSample(component)
        .then( component => expect(component.text()).to.include('ready') );
});

Example Usage (async/await)

The same as above but using async/await instead of Promises:

it('displays ready once it is ready', async ()=> {
    const componentReady = await waitForSample(component);
    expect(componentReady.text()).to.include('ready');
});

Chaining promises

If you have multiple async actions happening, just make sure to always return a Promise which resolves with the root component. This way you can create nice looking chains and avoid callback hell.

Example:

const component = mount(<SampleComponent />);

it('displays ready after multiple interactions', ()=> {
    createWaitForElement('#sample-ready')(component)
        .then( /* do something and return a resolved promise with the comp */ )
        .then( /* do something and return a resolved promise with the comp */ )
        .then( createWaitForElement('#another-component-ready') )
        .then( component => expect(component.text().to.include('ready') );
});

Checking out the example repo

There is now a working example inside this repo using both the Promise-approach as well as the async/await-approach.

The example uses Jest, but it should work with any test framework. In other frameworks you might need to call done() on asynchronous tests.

To play around with this example you can:

  1. clone this repo
  2. run npm install && npm run dist on the root repo (this is required to create a lib version of this package which is listed in the example's dependencies )
  3. go to the example folder cd example
  4. in there, run npm install && npm start
  5. open your browser at http://localhost:9000 to see the example or run npm test to see the tests working.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial