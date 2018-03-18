Test utils to simplify testing of containers in redux with enzyme.

Install

In the terminal execute the following command:

$ npm install enzyme-redux

How to use

shallowWithStore

import React from 'react' ; import { connect } from 'react-redux' ; import { shallowWithStore } from 'enzyme-redux' ; import { createMockStore } from 'redux-test-utils' ; describe( 'example shallowWithStore' , () => { const ReactComponent = () => ( < div > dummy component </ div > ); describe( 'state' , () => { it( 'works' , () => { const expectedState = 'expectedState' ; const mapStateToProps = ( state ) => ({ state, }); const ConnectedComponent = connect(mapStateToProps)(ReactComponent); const component = shallowWithStore( < ConnectedComponent /> , createMockStore(expectedState)); expect(component.props().state).toBe(expectedState); }); }); describe('dispatch', () => { it('works', () => { const action = { type: 'type', }; const mapDispatchToProps = (dispatch) => ({ dispatchProp() { dispatch(action); }, }); const store = createMockStore(); const ConnectedComponent = connect(undefined, mapDispatchToProps)(ReactComponent); const component = shallowWithStore( < ConnectedComponent /> , store); component.props().dispatchProp(); expect(store.isActionDispatched(action)).toBe(true); }); }); });

shallowWithState

import React from 'react' ; import { connect } from 'react-redux' ; import { shallowWithState } from 'enzyme-redux' ; describe( 'example shallowWithState' , () => { const ReactComponent = () => ( < div > dummy component </ div > ); it( 'works' , () => { const expectedState = 'expectedState' ; const mapStateToProps = ( state ) => ({ state, }); const ConnectedComponent = connect(mapStateToProps)(ReactComponent); const component = shallowWithState( < ConnectedComponent /> , expectedState); expect(component.props().state).toBe(expectedState); }); });

mountWithStore

import React from 'react' ; import { connect } from 'react-redux' ; import { mountWithStore } from 'enzyme-redux' ; import { createMockStore } from 'redux-test-utils' ; describe( 'example mountWithStore' , () => { const ReactComponent = () => ( < div > dummy component </ div > ); describe( 'state' , () => { it( 'works' , () => { const expectedState = 'expectedState' ; const mapStateToProps = ( state ) => ({ state, }); const ConnectedComponent = connect(mapStateToProps)(ReactComponent); const component = mountWithStore( < ConnectedComponent /> , createMockStore(expectedState)); expect(component.props().state).toBe(expectedState); }); }); describe('dispatch', () => { it('works', () => { const action = { type: 'type', }; const mapDispatchToProps = (dispatch) => ({ dispatchProp() { dispatch(action); }, }); const store = createMockStore(); const ConnectedComponent = connect(undefined, mapDispatchToProps)(ReactComponent); const component = mountWithStore( < ConnectedComponent /> , store); component.props().dispatchProp(); expect(store.isActionDispatched(action)).toBe(true); }); }); });

mountWithState