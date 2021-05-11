Enables you to test React components, using Enzyme, where those components rely on
react-intl. If you were to test a component that used
react-intl, using Enzyme's
mount and
shallow methods, then your tests would throw errors. This package enables you to test your React components using the same
react-intl language files that your application would ordinarily use in production. This improves the reliability of your React component tests.
To install this package in your project run the following:
npm i enzyme-react-intl --save-dev
The following npm packages must also be installed as development dependencies in order to use
enzyme-react-intl:
npm i react --save-dev
npm i react-dom --save-dev
npm i enzyme --save-dev
As you can see below, you can test components as per normal. Where you would normally use
mount and
shallow methods from Enzyme, you simply substitute these with
mountWithIntl and
shallowWithIntl respectively.
import React from 'react';
import { mountWithIntl, shallowWithIntl, loadTranslation } from 'enzyme-react-intl';
import chai, { expect } from 'chai';
import chaiEnzyme from 'chai-enzyme';
import MyComponent from '../components/MyComponent.jsx';
chai.use(chaiEnzyme());
// Load in the desired react-intl translation file.
loadTranslation("./src/client/i18n/en-GB.i18n.json");
describe('<MyComponent />', () => {
it('renders a name input field', () => {
const wrapper = mountWithIntl(<MyComponent />);
expect(wrapper.find('[name="name"]')).to.have.length(1);
});
});
Note:
loadTranslation requires a path from the project root.
This is helpful for custom module resolvers in Jest and aliases with Webpack.
import React from 'react';
import { mountWithIntl, shallowWithIntl, loadTranslationObject } from 'enzyme-react-intl';
import chai, { expect } from 'chai';
import chaiEnzyme from 'chai-enzyme';
import MyComponent from '../components/MyComponent.jsx';
import translations from "../translations/en-GB.il8n.json"
chai.use(chaiEnzyme());
// Load in the desired react-intl translation file.
loadTranslationObject(translations);
describe('<MyComponent />', () => {
it('renders a name input field', () => {
const wrapper = mountWithIntl(<MyComponent />);
expect(wrapper.find('[name="name"]')).to.have.length(1);
});
});