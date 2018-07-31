openbase logo
ecp

enzyme-context-patch

by Kevin Grandon
0.0.9 (see all)

Patches enzyme in order to support the new React Context API. Temporary repo.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Enzyme, Patched for context

This is a supplemental package for enzyme which fixes the Context issues in React 16. These context issues have been fixed in Enzyme, but are taking forever to be published to registries. See https://github.com/airbnb/enzyme/pull/1513 for more information.

This package sits alongside enzyme and patches the package in the postinstall hook. No changes are necessary once installed.

Installation

yarn add --dev enzyme-context-patch
npm install --save-dev enzyme-context-patch

Removal

Once enzyme updates you should be able to simply remove this package with:

yarn remove enzyme-context-patch
npm uninstall --save-dev enzyme-context-patch

Alternatives

Tutorials

