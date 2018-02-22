A library to aid in testing async React components and methods using Enzyme.

Installation

This library was built with React 16 and Enzyme 3 in mind. It might work on lower versions as well, but the lib is developed for and tested on those versions.

yarn add

Usage

I recommend checking out the tests to see more examples than the ones below. The lib exposes the following methods:

waitForElement

Signature: (wrapper: EnzymeWrapper, elementSelector: EnzymeSelector, config?: Config) => Promise<void>

Wait for an element to appear. You can use any valid Enzyme selector (a component, CSS selector, etc).

import { waitForElement } from 'enzyme-async-helpers' ; ... it( 'should wait for MyComponent to appear' , async () => { const wrapper = mount( < Wrapper /> ); await waitForElement(wrapper, MyComponent); expect(wrapper.find(MyComponent).length).toBe(1); });

waitForState

Signature: (wrapper: EnzymeWrapper, stateValidationFn: (state: Object) => boolean, config?: Config) => Promise<void>

Wait for your component's state to update to something.

import { waitForState } from 'enzyme-async-helpers' ; ... it( 'should wait for loading to stop' , async () => { const wrapper = mount( < MyComponent /> ); await waitForState(wrapper, state => state.loading === false); expect(wrapper.instance().state.loading).toBe(false); });

waitForProps

Signature: (wrapper: EnzymeWrapper, propsValidationFn: (props: Object) => boolean, config?: Config) => Promise<void>

Wait for your component's props to update to something.

import { waitForProps } from 'enzyme-async-helpers' ; ... it( 'should wait for someProp to be valid' , async () => { const wrapper = mount( < Wrapper /> ); // Wrapper renders SomeComponent and passes in props const componentWrapper = wrapper.find(SomeComponent); await waitForProps(componentWrapper, props => props.someProp === 'test'); expect(componentWrapper.instance().props.someProp).toBe('test'); });

config

All the methods listed above take a third config argument of the following shape: