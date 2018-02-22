openbase logo
enzyme-async-helpers

by Gabriel Nordeborn
0.9.1 (see all)

Async helpers for testing React components with Enzyme.

Documentation
3.5K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

enzyme-async-helpers

A library to aid in testing async React components and methods using Enzyme.

Installation

This library was built with React 16 and Enzyme 3 in mind. It might work on lower versions as well, but the lib is developed for and tested on those versions.

yarn add --dev enzyme-async-helpers

Usage

I recommend checking out the tests to see more examples than the ones below. The lib exposes the following methods:

waitForElement

Signature: (wrapper: EnzymeWrapper, elementSelector: EnzymeSelector, config?: Config) => Promise<void>

Wait for an element to appear. You can use any valid Enzyme selector (a component, CSS selector, etc). 

import { waitForElement } from 'enzyme-async-helpers';
...

it('should wait for MyComponent to appear', async () => {
    const wrapper = mount(<Wrapper />);
    
    await waitForElement(wrapper, MyComponent);
    expect(wrapper.find(MyComponent).length).toBe(1);
});

waitForState

Signature: (wrapper: EnzymeWrapper, stateValidationFn: (state: Object) => boolean, config?: Config) => Promise<void>

Wait for your component's state to update to something.

import { waitForState } from 'enzyme-async-helpers';
...

it('should wait for loading to stop', async () => {
    const wrapper = mount(<MyComponent />);
    
    await waitForState(wrapper, state => state.loading === false);
    expect(wrapper.instance().state.loading).toBe(false);
});

waitForProps

Signature: (wrapper: EnzymeWrapper, propsValidationFn: (props: Object) => boolean, config?: Config) => Promise<void>

Wait for your component's props to update to something.

import { waitForProps } from 'enzyme-async-helpers';
...

it('should wait for someProp to be valid', async () => {
    const wrapper = mount(<Wrapper />); // Wrapper renders SomeComponent and passes in props
    const componentWrapper = wrapper.find(SomeComponent);
    
    await waitForProps(componentWrapper, props => props.someProp === 'test');
    expect(componentWrapper.instance().props.someProp).toBe('test');
});

config

All the methods listed above take a third config argument of the following shape:

type Config = {
    interval: number, // Default: 50, how often to check for validity
    timeout: number, // Default: 2000 (2 seconds), how long to wait before timing out
    logStructureOnTimeout?: boolean, // Default: true, logs the wrapper's rendered structure when the wait times out. An attempt to help out in finding what's wrong.
    logStructureOnSuccess?: boolean // Default: false, logs the wrapper's rendered structure on success.
}

