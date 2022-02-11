This is an adapter to support using the Enzyme UI component testing library with Preact. For documentation, please see the testing guide on the PreactJS website.
Version 3.x of the adapter supports Preact v10+. Earlier versions support both Preact v8 and v10.
Add the library to your development dependencies:
# If using npm
npm install --save-dev enzyme-adapter-preact-pure
# If using yarn
yarn add --dev enzyme-adapter-preact-pure
Then in the setup code for your tests, configure Enzyme to use the adapter provided by this package:
import { configure } from 'enzyme';
import Adapter from 'enzyme-adapter-preact-pure';
configure({ adapter: new Adapter });
Once the adapter is configured, you can write Enzyme tests for your Preact UI components following the Enzyme docs. The full DOM rendering, shallow rendering and string rendering modes are supported.
For runnable example projects, see the examples/ directory. To run the examples locally, clone this repository, then run:
cd examples/<project name>
npm install
npm test
The general intent is that tests written using Enzyme + React can be easily made to work with Enzyme + Preact or vice-versa. However there are some differences in behavior between this adapter and Enzyme's React adapters to be aware of:
When using Enzyme's shallow rendering mode, this adapter always invokes the
component's lifecycle methods (
componentDidUpdate etc.).
The
disableLifecycleMethods option is not respected.
React's shallow rendering does not create actual DOM nodes. The shallow rendering implemented by this adapter does. It works by simply by rendering the component as normal, except making any child components output only the children passed to them. In other words, during shallow rendering, all child components behave as if they were defined like this:
function ShallowRenderedChild({ children }) {
return children;
}
This means that any side effects that rendered DOM elements have, such as
<img>
elements loading images, will still execute.
The simulate
API does not dispatch actual DOM events in the React adapters, it just calls
the corresponding handler. The Preact adapter does dispatch an actual event
using
element.dispatchEvent(...).
setState synchronously re-renders the component in React, except in event
handlers.
Preact on the other hand by default batches together calls to
setState within
the same tick of the event loop and schedules a render to happen in a future
microtask. React's behavior may change in a future release.
To make writing tests easier, the Preact adapter will apply any pending state updates and re-render when:
mount or
shallow
wrapper.setProps,
wrapper.simulate or
wrapper.setState
wrapper.update is called explicitly by a test
The consequences of this when writing tests are that any state updates triggered
outside of an Enzyme method call will not be reflected in the rendered DOM until
wrapper.update is called. Note this function also needs to be called when using
React, as it synchronizes Enzyme's snapshot of the output with the actual DOM
tree.
Example:
const wrapper = shallow(<ParentComponent/>);
// Trigger a state update outsize of Enzyme.
wrapper.find(ChildComponent).props().onClick();
// Update the Enzyme wrapper's snapshot.
wrapper.update();
// Test that parent component updated as expected.
When using the Hooks API which is
available in React 16.8+ and Preact 10, you also need to wrap any code which
triggers effects in an act call
in order to flush effects and trigger a re-render. The initial render and calls
to APIs such as
setProps or
simulate are automatically wrapped in
act
for you.
In Preact the
act function is available in the "preact/test-utils" package.
import { act } from 'preact/test-utils';
// Any effects scheduled by the initial render will run before `mount` returns.
const wrapper = mount(<Widget showInputField={false}/>);
// Perform an action outside of Enzyme which triggers effects in the parent
// `Widget`. Since Enzyme doesn't know about this, we have to wrap the calls
// with `act` to make effects execute before we call `wrapper.update`.
act(() => {
wrapper.find(ChildWidget).props().onButtonClicked();
});
// Update the Enzyme wrapper's snapshot
wrapper.update();
In order to support Enzyme's class selectors,
class props on Preact components
are mapped to
className.
import { mount } from 'enzyme';
const wrapper = mount(<div class="widget"/>);
wrapper.props() // Returns `{ children: [], className: 'widget' }`
wrapper.find('.widget').length // Returns `1`
This package has the same interface as the official enzyme-adapter-react-$version packages. If you are using preact/compat, you can alias enzyme-adapter-react-$version to this package in the same way as preact/compat.
This package is compatible with TypeScript and ships with type declarations.
In order to mix Enzymes types from
@types/enzyme with Preact, you will need
to include some extensions to the "preact" types which are provided by this
project.
To do that, add the following line to one of the source files or
.d.ts files
for your project:
/// <reference types="enzyme-adapter-preact-pure" />
See the TypeScript example in
examples/typescript for a runnable example.
After cloning the repository, you can build it and run tests as follows:
# Install dependencies.
yarn install
# Build the adapter library.
yarn build
# Run tests.
yarn test
# Run tests against a custom build of Preact.
yarn test --preact-lib <path to Preact bundle>
Can I use this library to test components that use hooks?
Yes. This library supports components that use the "Hooks" APIs available in
Preact v10+. You may need to use the
act function from
preact/test-utils
to flush effects synchronously in certain places. See the notes above about
state updates in tests.
Why does the package name have a "-pure" suffix?
The name has a "-pure" suffix to distinguish it from enzyme-adapter-preact package which indirectly depends on React. This library is a "pure" Preact adapter which does not require Preact's React compatibility add-on.