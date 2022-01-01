Enzyme is a JavaScript Testing utility for React that makes it easier to test your React Components' output. You can also manipulate, traverse, and in some ways simulate runtime given the output.
Enzyme's API is meant to be intuitive and flexible by mimicking jQuery's API for DOM manipulation and traversal.
Are you here to check whether or not Enzyme is compatible with React 16? Are you currently using Enzyme 2.x? Great! Check out our migration guide for help moving on to Enzyme v3 where React 16 is supported.
To get started with enzyme, you can simply install it via npm. You will need to install enzyme along with an Adapter corresponding to the version of react (or other UI Component library) you are using. For instance, if you are using enzyme with React 16, you can run:
npm i --save-dev enzyme enzyme-adapter-react-16
Each adapter may have additional peer dependencies which you will need to install as well. For instance,
enzyme-adapter-react-16 has peer dependencies on
react and
react-dom.
At the moment, Enzyme has adapters that provide compatibility with
React 16.x,
React 15.x,
React 0.14.x and
React 0.13.x.
The following adapters are officially provided by enzyme, and have the following compatibility with React:
|Enzyme Adapter Package
|React semver compatibility
enzyme-adapter-react-16
^16.4.0-0
enzyme-adapter-react-16.3
~16.3.0-0
enzyme-adapter-react-16.2
~16.2
enzyme-adapter-react-16.1
~16.0.0-0 || ~16.1
enzyme-adapter-react-15
^15.5.0
enzyme-adapter-react-15.4
15.0.0-0 - 15.4.x
enzyme-adapter-react-14
^0.14.0
enzyme-adapter-react-13
^0.13.0
Finally, you need to configure enzyme to use the adapter you want it to use. To do this, you can use
the top level
configure(...) API.
import Enzyme from 'enzyme';
import Adapter from 'enzyme-adapter-react-16';
Enzyme.configure({ adapter: new Adapter() });
It is possible for the community to create additional (non-official) adapters that will make enzyme work with other libraries. If you have made one and it's not included in the list below, feel free to make a PR to this README and add a link to it! The known 3rd party adapters are:
|Adapter Package
|For Library
|Status
enzyme-adapter-preact-pure
preact
|(stable)
enzyme-adapter-inferno
inferno
|(work in progress)
Enzyme is unopinionated regarding which test runner or assertion library you use, and should be compatible with all major test runners and assertion libraries out there. The documentation and examples for enzyme use Mocha and Chai, but you should be able to extrapolate to your framework of choice.
If you are interested in using enzyme with custom assertions and convenience functions for testing your React components, you can consider using:
chai-enzyme with Mocha/Chai.
jasmine-enzyme with Jasmine.
jest-enzyme with Jest.
should-enzyme for should.js.
expect-enzyme for expect.
Using Enzyme with React Native
Using Enzyme with Tape and AVA
import React from 'react';
import { expect } from 'chai';
import { shallow } from 'enzyme';
import sinon from 'sinon';
import MyComponent from './MyComponent';
import Foo from './Foo';
describe('<MyComponent />', () => {
it('renders three <Foo /> components', () => {
const wrapper = shallow(<MyComponent />);
expect(wrapper.find(Foo)).to.have.lengthOf(3);
});
it('renders an `.icon-star`', () => {
const wrapper = shallow(<MyComponent />);
expect(wrapper.find('.icon-star')).to.have.lengthOf(1);
});
it('renders children when passed in', () => {
const wrapper = shallow((
<MyComponent>
<div className="unique" />
</MyComponent>
));
expect(wrapper.contains(<div className="unique" />)).to.equal(true);
});
it('simulates click events', () => {
const onButtonClick = sinon.spy();
const wrapper = shallow(<Foo onButtonClick={onButtonClick} />);
wrapper.find('button').simulate('click');
expect(onButtonClick).to.have.property('callCount', 1);
});
});
import React from 'react';
import sinon from 'sinon';
import { expect } from 'chai';
import { mount } from 'enzyme';
import Foo from './Foo';
describe('<Foo />', () => {
it('allows us to set props', () => {
const wrapper = mount(<Foo bar="baz" />);
expect(wrapper.props().bar).to.equal('baz');
wrapper.setProps({ bar: 'foo' });
expect(wrapper.props().bar).to.equal('foo');
});
it('simulates click events', () => {
const onButtonClick = sinon.spy();
const wrapper = mount((
<Foo onButtonClick={onButtonClick} />
));
wrapper.find('button').simulate('click');
expect(onButtonClick).to.have.property('callCount', 1);
});
it('calls componentDidMount', () => {
sinon.spy(Foo.prototype, 'componentDidMount');
const wrapper = mount(<Foo />);
expect(Foo.prototype.componentDidMount).to.have.property('callCount', 1);
Foo.prototype.componentDidMount.restore();
});
});
import React from 'react';
import { expect } from 'chai';
import { render } from 'enzyme';
import Foo from './Foo';
describe('<Foo />', () => {
it('renders three `.foo-bar`s', () => {
const wrapper = render(<Foo />);
expect(wrapper.find('.foo-bar')).to.have.lengthOf(3);
});
it('renders the title', () => {
const wrapper = render(<Foo title="unique" />);
expect(wrapper.text()).to.contain('unique');
});
});
Enzyme supports react hooks with some limitations in
.shallow() due to upstream issues in React's shallow renderer:
useEffect() and
useLayoutEffect() don't get called in the React shallow renderer. Related issue
useCallback() doesn't memoize callback in React shallow renderer. Related issue
ReactTestUtils.act() wrap
If you're using React 16.8+ and
.mount(), Enzyme will wrap apis including
.simulate(),
.setProps(),
.setContext(),
.invoke() with
ReactTestUtils.act() so you don't need to manually wrap it.
A common pattern to trigger handlers with
.act() and assert is:
const wrapper = mount(<SomeComponent />);
act(() => wrapper.prop('handler')());
wrapper.update();
expect(/* ... */);
We cannot wrap the result of
.prop() (or
.props()) with
.act() in Enzyme internally since it will break the equality of the returned value.
However, you could use
.invoke() to simplify the code:
const wrapper = mount(<SomeComponent />);
wrapper.invoke('handler')();
expect(/* ... */);
Well done on coming to check out how to add testing to your React project and what to use. This is the most important first step. TLDR; there are better testing libraries out there, but this will work and can be used well with good discipline. Avoid using anything but mount(<App>) (ideally). A few years ago when I was most actively using Enzyme, I would have sung its praises at what a shining star it is to test your react code. Now I think it encourages bad practices in unit testing by exposing implementation details like `shallow` and also is prone to break when new versions of React come out that I wouldn't touch it in any of my new projects. Used with discipline, it is still a useful library, but I think that can be said about most javascript libraries and doesn't make it a good one. It's average at best and bordering bad in my opinion. I recommend taking a look at something like react-testing-library for your unit testing needs.
Just so you know, this is not the official react testing library ( it existed separately ) but I would say it is far better than the official one. The enzyme doesn't really add new functionalities when compared to the official library but what is dose is that it makes using existing functionalities really easy. The ability to do shallow or full render and easily take snapshots and compare them is really handy. The enzyme in combination with jest is my favorite library combo. Ever since I started using react I ha been using enzyme to ensure my sites stay the way I intended.
When it comes to testing I would prefer to go with enzyme, as it's easy to unit test functionality. I love snapshot testing and the way enzymes provide shallow and mount testing is awesome, everything in memory. it's really easy to use and have many required API available One of the best thing I love is, I can able to test in pieces or whatever part I want to test from component/view.
It allows testing of only the necessary components as per requirement, ensuring that the application is not loaded with too much testing of all components at once. This is what makes it stand out in comparison to other testing libraries. Highly Recommended!!!
I never hated a library this much in my life. This literraly made my life hell, I never wanted to test because of this. The documentation is bad, the overhead is just too much. Okay, I may be harsh towards enzyme but I think there should have easy way to test react all along. You guys did have to make this so hard, also this is coming from AirBnb, I love projects by airbnb, but this one was just missed shot, by a long margin. The main part that was hard was snapshot testing, it was very verbose and I had to check it everytime. Not good at all. I would have love to see the some easy way to automate the UI clicks. And at this point it feels like this is an abadoned project, which it should be. THe community was also kind of bad, not beginner friendly. Sorry for being too harsh.