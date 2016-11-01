version 1.0.0

SPECIAL NOTICE There have been breaking changes in the configurations and environment setup between versions 0.5.2 and 1.0.0 . The new environment structure is explained in the documentation below and with notes in CHANGES.md. Some of the configuration options have changed or been removed as well as command line parameters and behaviors.

Description

The enyo-dev module is a collection of tools designed to aid in building Enyo applications using many current Web Standards and technologies. If following the designed conventions along with the tools it can significantly reduce the amount of generated source your applications require to function while also allowing you to build your assets and resources around your JavaScript dependency hierarchy.

Setup

Requirements

In order to use these tools you need to ensure you have Node version 4.0.0 or higher. You can acquire Node in various ways including their pre-built binary or installation packages. Ensure that the correct version of Node and npm are available from the terminal/console of your operating system and that you have the correct permissions to install npm packages globally. You can check your current version of Node by issuing the following command:

node --version

WARNING If for any reason installation fails and you had a previous version installed on your system it is advised that you ensure you remove your ~/.enyo directory and try again. Efforts were made to avoid these issues but they could potentially still exist.

Installation

The easiest way to manage your installation of the tools is to use the npm package manager. In other cases you can follow the directions below for a manual installation.

NPM Installation

npm install -g enyo-dev

Manual Installation

A manual installation means you have a local clone of the source code. This gives you control if you wish to debug issues with the tools or test new features but requires a few extra steps.

Clean

For a clean install on a system that does not currently have enyo-dev installed follow these directions:

Note that the documented version may be the next version to be released and thus not yet available.

git clone https://github.com/enyojs/enyo-dev.git cd enyo-dev git checkout 1.0.0 npm install npm link

Upgrade

If you already have a local clone of enyo-dev and need to upgrade follow these instructions from the root of the local repository:

git pull git checkout 1.0.0 npm install npm prune npm link

Environment Configuration

User (normal use-case)

By default, the enyo developer tools need a location to store stateful information. For a typical user a directory .enyo will be created at the root level of the user's home (differs per operating system - the equivalent of ~/ for OS X and Linux and $HOME for most Windows systems). It will create and store information in various files as needed.

When using the links option within your projects the tools will create a separate directory at ~/.enyo/links where it stores the global link to your local libraries. Subsequent requests in projects will link to this location so you can modify the location of your library without invalidating all of the projects that may be linked to it. For more information on using links in your development environment see the documentation below.

Project

A project's configuration is determined by properties found in the .enyoconfig configuration file and the package.json file. Both files consist of JSON with specific properties. The available properties for the .enyoconfig file are those posted for the project configuration. The properties found in the package.json file are special because they are directly related to the CommonJS module/package they define.

The actual specification for a package.json file are part of the CommonJS Specification for packages. The options we add are a superset of options that can be defined for any package in your project's and libraries. This is why they are defined in the package.json and not in the .enyoconfig file. Here are the additional properties we support in the package.json file:

{ "assets" : [], "devAssets" : [], "styles" : [], "main" : "index.js" , "moduleDir" : "lib" }

Project configuration file .enyoconfig

The project configuration file ( .enyoconfig ) is a special JSON file with properties that define your project to the packager and environment assistant (internal component of the tools). This file is required for it to know your project is, well, a project. These options differ from those added to the package.json file in that these only apply from the root of a project or library, the properties in the package.json file apply to any CommonJS style modules/packages. Below is an example file with the available options defined with inline comments.

{ "libDir" : "lib" , "libraries" : [ "enyo" , "layout" ], "sources" : { "enyo" : "https://github.com/enyojs/enyo.git" , "layout" : "https://github.com/enyojs/layout.git" }, "targets" : { "enyo" : "master" , "layout" : "master" }, "production" : false , "devMode" : true , "cache" : true , "resetCache" : false , "trustCache" : false , "clean" : false , "sourceMaps" : true , "externals" : true , "strict" : false , "skip" : [], "library" : false , "wip" : false , "outDir" : "./dist" , "outFile" : "index.html" , "lessPlugins" : [], "assetRoots" : [], "lessOnlyLess" : false , "minifyCss" : false , "inlineCss" : true , "outCssFile" : "output.css" , "outJsFile" : "output.js" , "inlineJs" : true , "templateIndex" : "" , "watch" : false , "polling" : false , "pollingInterval" : 100 , "headScripts" : [], "tailScripts" : [], "promisePolyfill" : false , "styleOnly" : false , "lessVars" : [] }

Commands

All of the tools require various commands issued from the command-line. Below are a list of the available commands, their options and some typical use-case examples. The root enyo command is, by itself, not very useful (literally, does nothing). The sub-commands are where the magic happens. All boolean flags can be negated by using the full flag prefixed with no (e.g. --user can be negated by using --no-user or optionally --user=false etc). It should be noted that each sub-command shares these command-line flags:

--user -l, -- log -level -v, --version

The --user option is always set to true by default. This allows the tools to interact with your user-level state files, links, templates, etc. In environments where these files do not exist and should not be created or evaluated, make sure your commands include the --no-user or --user=false flags.

The -v, --version option simply prints the current version of the tools and exits.

The -l, --log-level option allows you to see more or less debugging information. Nearly all of the tools share the same logging utility and thus respond to this value. It can be one of trace,debug,warn,error,fatal . The default is warn for all commands and in all scenarios.

init - enyo init

Usage: enyo init [project] [options] project The full or relative path to the target project. Defaults to the current working directory if not provided. Options: --user Set this to false when executing from an automated script or in an environment where a user-environment should not be used. [ true ] -l, -- log -level Typically only used for debugging purposes. Available options are [fatal, error, warn, info, debug, trace]. Defaults to "warn" . [warn] -v, --version Display the current version of the tools and exit . -n, --name The name of the project. If not provided, the "project" basename will be used instead. -t, --template The name of the template a new project should be initialized from. See the "templates" command for more information on how to manage templates. If no template is specified and the "project" is not already a project the default template will be used. --library Set this flag when initializing a library project. This is assumed if the requested "template" is a library. If this flag is set and the requested template is not a library it will ignore the flag. -i, --init-libs If the project has any library dependencies and this flag is set it will attempt to intialize them. Set this to false to skip this step. [ true ] -L, --link-all-libs If this flag is set it will attempt to link any required libraries and skip those that are not linkable. If the "init-libs" flag is set to false this has no meaning. [ false ] -D, --link-available If this flag is set it will attempt to link any required libraries and install those that are not linkable. If the "init-libs" flag is set to false this has no meaning. This option will be ignored if the "link-all-libs" flag is set . [ false ] Initialize a new or existing Enyo library or application. You can initialize new projects from a template and/or ensure the required (Enyo) dependencies are installed.

The enyo init command is designed to aid in managing the dependencies and initialization of new or current projects. It relies on templates to know which files to generate for new projects and it uses the package.json and .enyoconig configuration files to know the name of the project and other information such as whether or not it is a library or an application and what dependencies it may need.

Here are some other examples of using the command:

enyo init my-new-project enyo init enyo init --library

link - enyo link

Usage: enyo link [target] [options] target If linking a library into the current project, this is the name of the library to link. If omitted the current library will be made linkable to other projects. This can also be a comma-separated list of libraries to link into the current project. Options: --user Set this to false when executing from an automated script or in an environment where a user-environment should not be used. [ true ] -l, -- log -level Typically only used for debugging purposes. Available options are [fatal, error, warn, info, debug, trace]. Defaults to "warn" . [warn] -v, --version Display the current version of the tools and exit . -r, --list-local Print a list of the libraries already linked in the current project. If "target" is provided with this flag it will attempt to print links from the project at that location. [ false ] -L, --list-linkable Print a list of the linkable libraries known on the system. [ false ] --force Forces a link to be made regardless of whether or not the dependency already exists. This should be used with caution as it may overwrite an existing local repository. All local changes in the repository would be lost. [ false ] Manage linkable libraries. Make the current library linkable or add a linkable library as a dependency of the current project. List known linkable libraries and their real locations or linked libraries of the current project. This command is not available in non-user mode.``` The `enyo link` command can be used to link an existing, linkable library into your current project or to make your current library linkable to other projects. This is very useful when you are modifying a library you already have locally and you do not want multiple copies. Make sure you checkout [enyo unlink]( ```bash cd enyo enyo link cd ../ enyo init my-new-project cd my-new-project enyo link enyo enyo link -r enyo link -L enyo link --force enyo enyo link enyo,moonstone,enyo-webos

unlink enyo unlink

Usage: enyo unlink [target] [project] [options] target The name of the library to unlink. If in a project and no other flags specified, will attempt to unlink the library from the current project. If specifying a project that is not the current working directory use the "project" parameter. To unlink multiple libraries from the same project or from the system this parameter should be a comma-separated list of names. If using the "unlink-all" flag this property behaves like the "project" parameter unless the "global" flag is set , in which case it will be ignored. project The path to the project form which to unlink the "target" library/libraries. Defaults to the current working directory. When using the "global" flag this parameter is ignored. Options: --user Set this to false when executing from an automated script or in an environment where a user-environment should not be used. [ true ] -l, -- log -level Typically only used for debugging purposes. Available options are [fatal, error, warn, info, debug, trace]. Defaults to "warn" . [warn] -v, --version Display the current version of the tools and exit . -U, --unlink-all Instead of removing one or a few libraries from the project or system, unlink them all. When using this flag the "target" parameter behaves like the "project" parameter unless the "global" flag is set . -g, --global Set this to target system links. Will ignore pathing parameters when this flag is set . Unlink a library from the current project or the system or, if the current working directory is a library, make it unlinkable on the system.

The enyo unlink command is designed to work in-tandem with the enyo link command to make managing linkable libraries easier. With enyo unlink you can unlink one or more linked libraries from your current project or remove libraries from your linkable libraries stash.

enyo unlink enyo enyo unlink enyo,moonstone enyo unlink -g enyo,layout enyo unlink --unlink-all enyo unlink -U enyo unlink -g --unlink-all enyo unlink -g -U

###templates enyo templates

Usage: enyo templates [action] [target] [options] action This is one of "add" , "remove" , "list" , "install" or "default" . The action must be provided and all actions require a "target" except the "list" action. The "add" action takes a local directory you have setup as a template and creates a symbolic link internally so you can select it by name (or set as the default) and it will update as you make changes to your development directory. The "install" action will retrieve a remote URI and install it locally for selection. The "remove" action will remove either the symbolic link or copy of an installed template by name. The "list" command will print a list of available templates denoting the current default template with an asterisk (*). The "default" action allows you to set the default template of the system by name. Using the "default" action with no "target" will remove any default. target When adding a template this is the full or relative path to the template installer. When removing a template this is the name of the installed template. When setting a default template this is the name of the installed template. When installing a template this is the URI of the remote template to fetch and install. Options: --user Set this to false when executing from an automated script or in an environment where a user-environment should not be used. [ true ] -l, -- log -level Typically only used for debugging purposes. Available options are [fatal, error, warn, info, debug, trace]. Defaults to "warn" . -v, --version Display the current version of the tools and exit . List, add, remove and change the default templates for the current user. This command cannot be used in non-user mode.

This command is a simple utility to allow you to list available templates, add a template from a local directory, or install a template from a remote github repository. For templates that can be installed via npm simply install the npm module wherever you would like then run the "add" action of the command enyo templates add {path/to/your/module} , the same as you would any other local template you may have.

Note that all templates must have a package.json and .enyoconfig file and while either of these files may contain the name property it is preferred to set the name in the package.json .

When using the enyo init command, using the -t option and specifying a name will allow you to select which template to use when initializing a new project from scratch. If the .enyoconfig contains any dependent libraries they will be initialized. If you need others you can then safely modify the .enyoconfig file and rerun enyo init without the -t flag.

enyo templates list enyo templates default my-template enyo templates default enyo templates add enyo templates add path/to/template enyo templates install https://github.com/enyojs/moonstone-template.git

pack enyo pack

Usage: enyo pack [package] [options] package The path to the package to bundle and prepare for deployment. This can be a relative or full path. If omitted the current working directory will be used. Options: --user Set this to false when executing from an automated script or in an environment where a user-environment should not be used. [ true ] -l, -- log -level Typically only used for debugging purposes. Available options are [fatal, error, warn, info, debug, trace]. Defaults to "warn" . [warn] -- log -json Enable this flag to ensure the output of the logging is the normal bunayn "JSON" format to STDOUT that can be piped to their separate bunyan cli tool for filtering. [ false ] -v, --version Display the current version of the tools and exit . --name In rare cases you may wish to override the current project 's configured "name". If so set this value to modify the output "name". NOTE: this is not the same as the "title" of the HTML (if applicable) that is produced. See "--title" for more information. This value must be a valid POSIX filename. -P, --production Build in production mode; supersedes the --dev-mode and --no-dev-mode flags. Defaults to false. -D, --dev-mode Whether or not this build is a development build; negated if --production set. Defaults to true. --cache Enables the use of a cache-file, if it exists and also the ability to write to the cache-file. This cache-file can significantly improve build times in some cases. To force a clean build but cache the results simply remove the cache-file. To disable use --no-cache. Defaults to true. -r, --reset-cache Allows you to ignore an existing cache-file but still write the cached output for subsequent runs. Defaults to false. The same as removing the current cache-file. --trust-cache Convenience flag only used during watch-mode, when set, will default to using the cached data without re-building the output. This should only be used when you are certain nothing has changed and it has no need to re-evaluate the input source or re-produce any of the output files. Defaults to false. --clean This will empty the outdir before writing any new files to it. Helpful when switching build modes or when assets/styles have changed and old files may be lingering. Defaults to false. --source-maps Whether or not to build source-maps when in --dev-mode; disable with --no-source-maps. Defaults to true (only applies to --dev-mode). --paths A command separated list of paths to search for libraries and their modules. Specifying these from the command-line will override any found in the configuration files. NOTE: the paths in the configuration file are relative to the package location but paths interpreted from the command-line should be relative to the current working directory (unless full). Also NOTE: the packager will still search the value of the "libDir" of when any additional paths have been exhausted. --externals To build without bundled external libraries, use --no-externals; always false when in --library mode. NOTE: the library is still required to compile even if the output will not include it. Defaults to true. --strict By default, if a style-file or asset file is missing, or if an asset path cannot be properly translated, only a warning will be issued. If this is true then it will halt the compilation. Defaults to false. --skip A comma-separated list of external libraries that should not be included in the output when not in --library mode. Example: --skip=enyo,moonstone --library Produce a library build instead of a packaged application build from the designated package and entry file; will ignore the --template-index flag. Defaults to false. --include-wip By default when building a library it will ignore modules with the string "wip" in the filename (for single-file modules) or if the "wip" property in the package.json is true. If you would like to include WIP modules set this to true or remove those properties. Defaults to false. --title To set the <title/> of the output project index if not in --library mode. Usually set in the configuration so it will consistently build with the same title. If not specified here or in the configuration will default to the name of the project. -d, --outDir Where to place the output files, this value is relative to the current working directory. If the value is provided by the configuration file it will be relative to the package location. Defaults to "./dist" -o, --outFile The output filename for the compiled application HTML when not in --library mode. Defaults to "index.html". -L, --less-plugin Specify a plugin that should be used when compiling Less. These are specified using subarg notation from the command-line with the first argument the name of the plugin that can be required by the build-tools followed by any arguments to be parsed and passed to the plugin at runtime. This option can be submitted multiple times. It can be configured in the configuration file as an array of objects with a "name" and "options" properties where the "options" property is an object of key-value options to be passed to the plugin. If specified from the command-line it will supersede any values from the configuration file. Example: -L [ resolution-independence --riUnit=px ] -Z, --asset-root If specific libraries will be included statically (not included in the build) and will not be included in the default location alongside the application sources use this to specify the roots separately for paths using the @@LIBRARY notation. Use the reserved character "*" to indicate that all libraries should use the provided root if not specified. These can be configured in the configuration file as an array of objects with a "name" (the library) and "path" (the prefix). Example: -Z moonstone=/opt/share/assets/ -Z enyo=/opt/share/frameworks/ Example: -Z *=/opt/share/ -Z moonstone=/opt/share/assets/ --less-only-less To ensure that only less files are passed through to the less compiler set this flag to true. Normally all CSS/style is passed through for sanity and consistency. Use this option sparingly. Defaults to false. --less-var Add a less variable to the end of all concatenated Less before compilation. Less evaluates all of its variables before processing meaning the last definition of a variable will be used. This can be specified as many times as is necessary in the form of --less-var=@NAME:VALUE. Remember that the value will be used as-is so wrap it with quotes if it is a string (e.g. --less-var=@lessvar:' string ') [.enyoconfig option "lessVars" - ARRAY - objects with name and value properties]. --minify-css Usually minification only occurs during a production build but you can set this flag to true to minify even in development builds. Defaults to false -c, --inline-css Only used in production mode, whether or not to produce an output CSS file or inline CSS into the index.html file; turn off with --no-inline-css. Defaults to true. --css-outfile Only used in production mode, the name of the output CSS file if --no-inline-css. Defaults to "output.css" --js-outfile Only used in production mode, the name of the output JavaScript file if --no-inline-js. Defaults to "output.js" -j, --inline-js Only used in production mode, whether or not to produce an output JS file or inline JavaScript into the index.html file; turn off with --no-inline-js. Defaults to true. -t, --template-index Instead of using the auto-generated HTML index, start from this file. Can be configured but does not have a specified default value. -W, --watch Will build the output and continue to monitor the filesystem for changes to the source files and automatically update the build. Defaults to false. --polling When using the --watch command, this will force the watcher to use filesystem polling instead of native (and more efficient) FSEvents. Only use this is you are having an issue with the number of files being watched or are using a network filesystem mount -- WARNING -- it will SIGNIFICANTLY reduce performance. Defaults to false. -I INTERVAL, --polling-interval INTERVAL When using the --polling flag, set this to the time in milliseconds to poll the filesystem for changes. Has no effect if --polling is not set. Defaults to "100". --head-scripts A comma-separated list of paths relative to the current working directory of ordered JavaScript files to arbitrarily add at the beginning of all JavaScript source. In development mode these files will be loaded separately while in production they will be inlined unless the --no-inline-js flag is used. Without strict mode enabled, warnings will be issued when named files cannot be resolved. This option has no meaning in library mode [.enyoconfig option "headScripts" - ARRAY - relative paths to project]. --tail-scripts A comma-separated list of paths relative to the current working directory of ordered JavaScript files to arbitrarily add at the end of all JavaScript source. In development mode these files will be loaded separately while in production they will be inlined unless the --no-inline-js flag is used. Without strict mode enabled, warnings will be issued when named files cannot be resolved. This option has no meaning in library mode [.enyoconfig option "tailScripts" - ARRAY - relative paths to project]. --promise-polyfill When using the request feature for asynchronous loading the platform needs to have support for Promises. If the target platform does not support Promises or to ensure that the application can support platforms that do not have Promise support set this flag to true [.enyoconfig option "promisePolyfill" - BOOLEAN - false]. --style-only Set this flag to only output final style files. All other settings apply normally [.enyoconfig option "styleOnly" - BOOLEAN - false]. Package an Enyo application or library for use in a browser.

The enyo pack command will build your application (or in some cases, library). Using the available configuration options you can build your application with a great deal of freedom.

In most cases the command-line flag's own description should suffice as a description. More detail will be coming with a guide to developing with the new build tools and ideology behind it that makes it work.

Here are a few basic examples:

enyo pack enyo pack -d ../build enyo pack -P enyo pack -P --no-inline-css --no-inline-js enyo pack -o build.html enyo pack --skip=enyo,moonstone enyo pack --no-externals enyo pack --watch enyo pack --clean

Automatic rebuilding using --watch

When using enyo pack you can also use the --watch flag which begins a non-terminating process that will detect changes to your source and rebuild automatically. There are additional, relevant options --polling and --polling-interval (just -I for short).

On some Windows machines, older Linux machines or when using a mounted network filesystem it may be necessary to set the --polling flag. It is not advised to use the polling feature unless necessary, however, because it is CPU intensive. The --polling-interval flag accepts an integer representing how often, in milliseconds, to poll the system for changes.

For more details on how the filesystem monitor works, see chokidar.

It is very useful to use a more verbose logging level with the watcher to observe more details and events as they occur. However, when enabling the logger utility you may get more information than you desire (all components share the same logging stream). Here is an example showing only the output from the watcher component (this assumes you have bunyan installed globally via npm install -g bunyan ).

enyo pack -l info -- log -json --watch | bunyan -o short -c 'this.component == "watcher"'

It should be noted that info is really just the minimum verbosity for the watcher component and if need be or to see more details you can increase this with debug or trace respectively.

Error handling/debugging

Error reporting by the enyo pack command are handled via a dependency called bunyan. Using the -l debug (for example) would output a lot of information so use sparingly.

Asset Handling

Assets come in many forms and are included by applications in many different ways. In an attempt to support the necessary possibilities while also maintaining simplicity several techniques have been provided.

How to include assets

Assets can be included from any module's package.json file. There are 2 properties associated with assets: assets and devAssets . Both are ordered arrays of relative paths or relative globs. The assets property, if present, will be used in every build of the project whereas the devAssets property, if present, will only be used in dev-mode. The ability to sometimes include assets during development is handy for using mock-data or providing some files for development that would, in production, be provided by some other means.

For example,

{ "main" : "index.js" , "assets" : [ "assets/*.png" , "fonts/**/*.ttf" ], "devAssets" : [ "data/mock.json" ] }

Referencing from style

Static URI's are automatically updated to work as long as they are relative from the file including them. The @import statement is highly discouraged in favor of entering the file in the package.json file but the paths are updated correctly if they are encountered.

For example, if in your code you have (see the How it works section).

.class { url('../assets/icon.png'); }

it will be correctly re-written to the output path of that asset (assuming it was correctly included by the package.json file)

.class { url('src/module/assets/icon.png'); }

Warning

While it is safe to include a Less variable within a relative path, URI's in general should not be stored in variables as they will run into mapping issues. If the conventions are followed the need for variables storing URI's should diminish completely.

For example,

@iconfilepath: '../assets/' ; @icon: 'icon.png' ; .class { url ( '../assets/@{icon}' ); url ( '@{iconfilepath}/icon.png' ); }

In cases where, previously, it would have been useful to store a relative path in a Less variable to share it with other projects it can be replaced by simply following the conventions.

And for the (discouraged) @import statement, the packager will convert the (relative) URI to a full-path URI when using the Less Compiler so it can correctly import the file even though its input is a concatenated string of other files:

@ import './less.less' ;

would become

@ import '/Users/user/projects/project/src/module/style/less.less' ;

Referencing from JavaScript

There are plenty of cases where a static reference to an asset may be stored in the JavaScript and later used to, say, loading/swap an image (or any other thing one might need that for). Just like with when referencing a URI from style the JavaScript URI must be relative to the file from which it is declared. For the packager to automatically expand these relative paths you must use a special token (@) to flag your string.

For example, you could do something like this (see How it works below for file location)

var img = document .getElementsByTagName( 'img' )[ 0 ]; img.src = '@../assets/icon.png' ;

and this would be expanded correctly to

var img = document .getElementsByTagName( 'img' )[ 0 ]; img.src = 'src/module/assets/icon.png' ;

in the project.js output file.

It should be noted that in cases where dynamic paths are created at runtime you must rely on the conventions as mapped out below to achieve the desired outcome. There is no dynamic, run-time map from which these paths can be arbitrarily derived.

How it works

Keep these simple conventions in mind when dealing with assets paths in your source:

Always use relative paths from the current source file (JavaScript or CSS/Less) so the packager can effectively map the paths for you

The destination for an asset is a fixed convention, meaning, you can count on it doing the same thing, every time

For an asset from your own source, it will be the actual path from the project root

For an asset from an included library, it will be the actual path from the library root preceeded by the library name

These conventions are in place to ensure there are no filename collisions in the output by ensuring uniqueness

For example, if you have a project with the following structure

project/ lib/ ui-library/ assets/ icon.png src/ module / assets/ icon.png style/ style.css index.js

and assuming the default output directory of dist these assets would be packaged in the following locations (within the output directory)

dist/ ui-library/ assets/ icon.png src/ module / assets/ icon.png project.css project.js

So, simply put, an asset in an included library as named above:

lib/ui-library/assets/icon.png could be referenced as ui-library/assets/icon.png

and

src/module/assets/icon.png could (but shouldn't) be referenced as src/module/assets/icon.png

Copyright and License Information

Unless otherwise specified, all content, including all source code files and documentation files in this repository are:

Copyright (c) 2012-2015 LG Electronics

Unless otherwise specified or set forth in the NOTICE file, all content, including all source code files and documentation files in this repository are: Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this content except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.