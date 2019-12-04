envvar is a tiny JavaScript package for deriving JavaScript values from environment variables.
const envvar = require('envvar');
const GITHUB_API_TOKEN = envvar.string('GITHUB_API_TOKEN');
const HTTP_MAX_SOCKETS = envvar.number('HTTP_MAX_SOCKETS');
const ENABLE_FEATURE_X = envvar.boolean('ENABLE_FEATURE_X', false);
If one argument is provided the environment variable is required. If the
environment variable is not set, an
envvar.UnsetVariableError is thrown:
UnsetVariableError: No environment variable named "GITHUB_API_TOKEN"
If two arguments are provided the environment variable is optional. If the
environment variable is not set, the default value is used. The default value
must be of type Boolean in the case of
envvar.boolean, of type Number in the
case of
envvar.number, or of type String in the case of
envvar.string. If
it is not, a
TypeError is thrown.
The value of the environment variable must be the string representation of a
value of the appropriate type: for
envvar.boolean the only valid strings are
'true' and
'false'; for
envvar.number applying
Number to the string
must not produce
NaN. If the environment variable is set but does not have
a suitable value, an
envvar.ValueError is thrown:
ValueError: Value of process.env["HTTP_MAX_SOCKETS"] does not represent a number
envvar.oneOf
This is similar to
envvar.string, but with constraints. There may be a small
number of valid values for a given environment variable. For example:
const NODE_ENV = envvar.oneOf('NODE_ENV', ['development', 'staging', 'production']);
This states that
process.env.NODE_ENV must be set to
development,
staging, or
production.
A default value may be provided:
const NODE_ENV = envvar.oneOf('NODE_ENV', ['development', 'staging', 'production'], 'production');
This states that
process.env.NODE_ENV must either be unset (in which case the
default value is assumed), or set to
development,
staging, or
production.