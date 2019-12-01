envsub is envsubst for Node.js

envsub is envsubst for Node.js, providing file-level environment variable substitution, catering for both global CLI and local promise-based usage.

envsub works with any file format - e.g. HTML, JSON, text, etc. - and has built-in .env file support.

Requires Node.js v8 or higher.

Intro

What is envsub?

Given a template file, envsub performs environment variable substitution and saves the result to an output file (or writes to stdout).

envsub has flags / options to:

restrict which environment variables are substituted and

choose template substitution syntax - e.g. ${MYVAR} or {{MYVAR}} or etc.

What is envsubh?

envsubh is automatically installed when you install envsub.

Given a template file, envsubh performs handlebars template rendering using environment variables as data and saves the result to an output file.







envsub > Global CLI Usage

npm install -g envsub

examples

envsub basic usage .. envsub templateFile outputFile

By default, all environment variables are substituted. You can write to stdout instead of a file with envsub templateFile stdout where stdout is literally the string stdout.







envsub --env flag .. envsub --env MYVAR1 --env MYVAR2=station templateFile outputFile

Repeatable flag to restrict which environment variables are substituted. In the example, only MYVAR1 and MYVAR2 are substituted. Optionally --env can provide an overriding value. In the example, MYVAR2 is substituted in this manner.







envsub --env-file flag .. envsub --env-file envFile.env templateFile outputFile

Repeatable flag to load environment variables from an .env file. Given the contents of envFile.env the example command given is equivalent to: envsub --env MYVAR1=cheese --env MYVAR2 templateFile outputFile This flag restricts which environment variables are substituted. Supported .env file syntax follows:

MYVAR1 export MYVAR2 MYVAR3=hello export MYVAR4=hello







envsub --all flag .. envsub --env MYVAR=herro --env-file envFile.env --all templateFile outputFile

The --env and --env-file flags restrict which environment variables are substituted. You can use the --all flag to override this, thereby substituting all environment variables regardless of other flags. There is no need to set the --all flag if you are not using the --env or --env-file flags.







envsub --protect flag .. envsub --protect templateFile outputFile

Protect non-existent environment variable placeholders from being substituted with an empty string. In the example, MYVAR3, because it does not exist, is protected from substitution. Protection is automatic if you use any of the following flags --all --env --env-file







envsub --syntax flag .. envsub --syntax handlebars templateFile outputFile

Template substitution syntax, one of: dollar-basic $MYVAR

dollar-curly ${MYVAR}

dollar-both $MYVAR and ${MYVAR}

handlebars {{MYVAR}}

default ${MYVAR}







envsub --system flag .. envsub --env MYVAR1 --env MYVAR2=station --system templateFile outputFile

Prefer system environment variables. In the example, MYVAR2 would normally be overridden with the value 'station' because of --env MYVAR2=station . However, because the --system flag is set, the system environment variable value 'bar' is preferred.







envsub overwrite .. envsub templateFile

envsub templateFile is shorthand for envsub templateFile templateFile Here, the template file is overwritten. This seemingly destructive command is useful in the docker world. After copying a template file into a docker image, it is useful to overwrite the copied file with its substituted equivalent.







envsub --diff flag .. envsub --diff templateFile outputFile

Log the difference between the template file and the output file.







envsub > Quick Reference / Help

envsub -- help

Usage: envsub [options] <templateFile> [outputFile] Options: -h, --help output usage information -V, --version output the version number -a, --all substitute all system environment variables - avoids substitution restrictions when using the --env or --env-file flags -d, --diff show diff between template file and output file -e, --env <name>[=value] environment variable to substitute .. if none specified then substitute all (but see --env-file) .. this flag can be repeated -f, --env-file <envFile> load environment variables from an .env file .. this flag can be repeated -p, --protect protect non-existent environment variable placeholders (that would otherwise be substituted) .. do not substitute them with an empty string -s, --syntax <syntax> template substitution syntax, one of .. dollar-basic $MYVAR .. dollar-curly ${MYVAR} .. dollar-both $MYVAR and ${MYVAR} .. handlebars {{MYVAR}} .. default ${MYVAR} -S, --system prefer system environment variables Examples: Typical usage ------------- $ envsub templateFile outputFile $ envsub --diff --env MYVAR1 --env MYVAR2=foo --env-file envFile.env --protect --syntax dollar-both --system templateFile outputFile Overwrite your template file ---------------------------- After copying a template file into a docker image, it is useful to overwrite the copied file with its substituted equivalent. $ envsub templateFile $ envsub -d -e MYVAR1 -e MYVAR2=foo -f envFile.env -p -s dollar-both -S templateFile







envsub > Docker Integration (optional)

envsubst is recognised by NGINX as a Docker templating solution.

This module seeks to make envsubst freely available to the Node.js community for Docker templating.

In both examples below the file ./files/public/index.html is a template file.

Build time templating / env substitution

Sample build time Dockerfile

docker build --build- arg MY_NAME=Daniel -t danday74/envsub-build-example . docker run --name envbuild -d -p "8080:8080" danday74/envsub-build-example

Run time templating / env substitution

Sample run time Dockerfile

docker build -t danday74/envsub- run -example . docker run --name envrun1 -d -e MY_NAME=Daniel -p "8081:8080" danday74/envsub-run-example docker run --name envrun2 -d -e MY_NAME=Jimbob -p "8082:8080" danday74/envsub-run-example







envsub > Local Promise-based Usage

npm install --save envsub

Local promise-based options are a perfect reflection of global CLI flags.

const envsub = require ( 'envsub' ); let templateFile = ` ${__dirname} /templateFile` ; let outputFile = ` ${__dirname} /outputFile` ; let options = { all : false , diff : false , envs : [ { name : 'MYVAR1' }, { name : 'MYVAR2' , value : 'station' } ], envFiles : [ ` ${__dirname} /envFile.env` ], protect : false , syntax : 'default' , system : true }; envsub({templateFile, outputFile, options}).then( ( envobj ) => { console .log(envobj.templateFile); console .log(envobj.templateContents); console .log(envobj.outputFile); console .log(envobj.outputContents); }).catch( ( err ) => { console .error(err.message); });

Refer to Global CLI Usage or Quick Reference / Help for details about flags / options.







envsubh > Global CLI Usage

npm install -g envsub

examples

envsubh basic usage .. envsubh templateFile outputFile

envsubh performs file-level handlebars template rendering using environment variables as data. All handlebars templating code is valid, so feel free to use conditional IF statements and more as per the example. To leverage full power refer to the handlebars docs.







envsubh overwrite .. envsubh templateFile

See envsub overwrite for details.







envsubh --diff flag .. envsubh --diff templateFile outputFile

Log the difference between the template file and the output file.







envsubh > Quick Reference / Help

envsubh -- help

Usage: envsubh [options] <templateFile> [outputFile] Options: -h, --help output usage information -V, --version output the version number -d, --diff show diff between template file and output file Examples: Typical usage ------------- $ envsubh templateFile outputFile $ envsubh --diff templateFile outputFile Overwrite your template file ---------------------------- After copying a template file into a docker image, it is useful to overwrite the copied file with its substituted equivalent. $ envsubh templateFile $ envsubh -d templateFile







envsubh > Local Promise-based Usage

npm install --save envsub

Local promise-based options are a perfect reflection of global CLI flags.

const envsubh = require ( 'envsub/envsubh' ); let templateFile = ` ${__dirname} /templateFile` ; let outputFile = ` ${__dirname} /outputFile` ; let options = { diff : false }; envsubh({templateFile, outputFile, options}).then( ( envobj ) => { console .log(envobj.templateFile); console .log(envobj.templateContents); console .log(envobj.outputFile); console .log(envobj.outputContents); }).catch( ( err ) => { console .error(err.message); });

Refer to Global CLI Usage or Quick Reference / Help for details about flags / options.







Finally

Environment variable naming conventions

envsub enforces the Open Group Environment Variable Definition which states:

Environment variable names ... consist solely of uppercase letters, digits, and the '_' ... and do not begin with a digit.

envsub also permits lowercase letters.

The regex employed for environment variable name matching is:

[a-zA-Z_]+[a-zA-Z0-9_]*

