envsafe 🔒
Validate access to environment variables and parse them to the right type. Makes sure you don't accidentally deploy apps with missing or invalid environment variables.
❌ Invalid environment variables:
API_URL: Invalid url input: "http//example.com/graphql"
💨 Missing environment variables:
MY_VAR: Missing value or empty string
PORT: Missing value or empty string
Heavily inspired by the great project envalid, but with some key differences:
Works the same in the browser and in node. See the
./examples-folder for more examples.
yarn add envsafe
npm i envsafe --save
import { str, envsafe, port, url } from 'envsafe';
export const env = envsafe({
NODE_ENV: str({
devDefault: 'development',
choices: ['development', 'test', 'production'],
}),
PORT: port({
devDefault: 3000,
desc: 'The port the app is running on',
example: 80,
}),
API_URL: url({
devDefault: 'https://example.com/graphql',
}),
AUTH0_CLIENT_ID: str({
devDefault: 'xxxxx',
}),
AUTH0_DOMAIN: str({
devDefault: 'xxxxx.auth0.com',
}),
});
It defaults to using
process.env as a base for plucking the vars, but it can be overridden like this:
export const env = envsafe(
{
ENV_VAR: str({
devDefault: 'myvar',
}),
},
{
env: window.__ENVIRONMENT__,
},
);
|Function
|return value
|Description
str()
string
|Passes string values through, will ensure an value is present unless a
default value is given.
bool()
boolean
|Parses env var strings
"0", "1", "true", "false", "t", "f" into booleans
num()
number
|Parses an env var (eg. "42", "0.23", "1e5") into a Number
port()
number
|Ensures an env var is a TCP port (1-65535)
url()
string
|Ensures an env var is a url with a protocol and hostname
email()
string
|Ensures an env var is an email address
json()
unknown
|Parses an env var with
JSON.parse
All optional.
|Name
|Type
|Description
choices
TValue[]
|Allow-list for values
default
TValue /
string
|A fallback value, which will be used if the env var wasn't specified. Providing a default effectively makes the env var optional.
devDefault
TValue /
string
|A fallback value to use only when
NODE_ENV is not
production. This is handy for env vars that are required for production environments, but optional for development and testing.
input
string
|As some environments don't allow you to dynamically read env vars, we can manually put it in as well. Example
allowEmpty
boolean
|Default behavior is
false which treats empty strings as the value is missing; if explicit empty strings are OK, pass in
true.
These values below are not used by the library and only for description of the variables.
|Name
|Type
|Description
desc
string
|A string that describes the env var.
example
string /
TValue
|An example value for the env var.
docs
string
|A url that leads to more detailed documentation about the env var.
import { makeValidator, envsafe } from 'envsafe';
const barParser = makeValidator<'bar'>(input => {
if (input !== 'bar') {
throw new InvalidEnvError(`Expected '${input}' to be 'bar'`);
}
return 'bar';
});
const env = envsafe({
FOO: barParser(),
});
By default the reporter will
console.error-log an error
window.alert() with information about the missing envrionment variable if you're in the browser
1 in node)
Can be overridden by the
reporter-property
const env = envsafe(
{
MY_VAR: str(),
},
{
reporter({ errors, output, env }) {
// do stuff
},
},
);
By default envsafe returns a
Readonly<T> which in TypeScript ensures the env can't be modified and undefined properties from being accessed, but if you're using JavaScript you are still able to access env vars that don't exist. Therefore there's a strict mode option, which is recommended if your project is using vanilla JS, but not recommended if you use TypeScript.
It wraps the function in
Object.freeze and a
Proxy that disallows access to any props that aren't defined.
import { envsafe, str } from 'envsafe';
export const browserEnv = envsafe(
{
MY_ENV: str(),
},
{
strict: true,
},
);