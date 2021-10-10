openbase logo
env

envobj

by Matthew Mueller
2.0.2 (see all)

Tiny environment variable helper, that I'll use in all my apps.

Overview

Categories

Readme

Envobj

NPM version NPM downloads Build status Test coverage

Tiny environment variable helper.

Ensures that all the required variables are present. Throws on invalid and missing values.

Install

npm install envobj

Usage

const { envobj, string, number, boolean } = require("envobj");

const env = envobj(
  {
    DATABASE_URL: string,
    PORT: number,
    USE_PAPERTRAIL: boolean
  },
  process.env,
  {
    PORT: "8000" // Requires a number, set `8000` if `PORT` is missing.
  }
);

Built-in validators: string, number, boolean and integer.

.env

Use with localenv to populate process.env automatically in development from .env and .env.local.

import { envobj, number } from "envobj";

import "localenv";

export const env = envobj(
  {
    PORT: number
  },
  process.env
);

Tip: Check in .env and exclude .env.local so teammates can get started quickly.

License

MIT

