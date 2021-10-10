Tiny environment variable helper.
Ensures that all the required variables are present. Throws on invalid and missing values.
npm install envobj
const { envobj, string, number, boolean } = require("envobj");
const env = envobj(
{
DATABASE_URL: string,
PORT: number,
USE_PAPERTRAIL: boolean
},
process.env,
{
PORT: "8000" // Requires a number, set `8000` if `PORT` is missing.
}
);
Built-in validators:
string,
number,
boolean and
integer.
.env
Use with
localenv to populate
process.env automatically in development from
.env and
.env.local.
import { envobj, number } from "envobj";
import "localenv";
export const env = envobj(
{
PORT: number
},
process.env
);
Tip: Check in
.env and exclude
.env.local so teammates can get started quickly.
MIT