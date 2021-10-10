Envobj

Tiny environment variable helper.

Ensures that all the required variables are present. Throws on invalid and missing values.

Install

npm install envobj

Usage

const { envobj, string, number, boolean } = require ( "envobj" ); const env = envobj( { DATABASE_URL : string, PORT : number, USE_PAPERTRAIL : boolean }, process.env, { PORT : "8000" } );

Built-in validators: string , number , boolean and integer .

Use with localenv to populate process.env automatically in development from .env and .env.local .

import { envobj, number } from "envobj" ; import "localenv" ; export const env = envobj( { PORT : number }, process.env );

Tip: Check in .env and exclude .env.local so teammates can get started quickly.

License

MIT