envinfo generates a report of the common details needed when troubleshooting software issues, such as your operating system, binary versions, browsers, installed languages, and more

The problem

It works on my computer

"command not found"

what version of "command" are you running?

what version of "different command" are you running?

do you have "insert obscure android sdk version"?

every github issue reporting template ever:

Please mention other relevant information such as the browser version, Node.js version, Operating System and programming language.

This solution

Gather all of this information in one spot, quickly, and painlessly.

Installation

To use as a CLI tool, install this package globally:

npm install -g envinfo || yarn global add envinfo

Or, use without installing with npx:

npx envinfo

To use as a library in another project:

npm install envinfo || yarn add envinfo

CLI Usage

envinfo || npx envinfo

System: OS: macOS Mojave 10.14.5 CPU: (8) x64 Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-7820HQ CPU @ 2.90GHz Memory: 2.97 GB / 16.00 GB Shell: 5.3 - /bin/zsh Binaries: Node: 8.16.0 - ~/.nvm/versions/node/v8.16.0/bin/node Yarn: 1.15.2 - ~/.yarn/bin/yarn npm: 6.9.0 - ~/.nvm/versions/node/v8.16.0/bin/npm Watchman: 4.9.0 - /usr/ local /bin/watchman Managers: Cargo: 1.31.0 - ~/.cargo/bin/cargo CocoaPods: 1.7.3 - /usr/ local /bin/pod Composer: 1.8.6 - /usr/ local /bin/composer Gradle: 5.5 - /usr/ local /bin/gradle Homebrew: 2.1.7 - /usr/ local /bin/brew Maven: 3.6.1 - /usr/ local /bin/mvn pip2: 19.0.3 - /usr/ local /bin/pip2 pip3: 19.0.2 - /usr/ local /bin/pip3 RubyGems: 2.5.2.3 - /usr/bin/gem Utilities: CMake: 3.13.3 - /usr/ local /bin/cmake Make: 3.81 - /usr/bin/make GCC: 10.14. - /usr/bin/gcc Git: 2.20.0 - /usr/ local /bin/git Mercurial: 4.5.3 - /usr/bin/hg Clang: 1001.0.46.4 - /usr/bin/clang Subversion: 1.10.3 - /usr/bin/svn Servers: Apache: 2.4.34 - /usr/sbin/apachectl Nginx: 1.13.12 - /usr/ local /bin/nginx Virtualization: Docker: 18.09.1 - /usr/ local /bin/docker Parallels: 13.3.0 - /usr/ local /bin/prlctl VirtualBox: 5.2.20 - /usr/ local /bin/vboxmanage SDKs: iOS SDK: Platforms: iOS 12.2, macOS 10.14, tvOS 12.2, watchOS 5.2 Android SDK: API Levels: 28 Build Tools: 28.0.3 System Images: android-28 | Google Play Intel x86 Atom IDEs: Android Studio: 3.2 AI-181.5540.7.32.5056338 Atom: 1.23.3 Emacs: 22.1.1 - /usr/bin/emacs Nano: 2.0.6 - /usr/bin/nano VSCode: 1.36.0 - /usr/ local /bin/code Vim: 8.0 - /usr/bin/vim Xcode: 10.2.1/10E1001 - /usr/bin/xcodebuild Languages: Bash: 4.4.23 - /usr/ local /bin/bash Elixir: 1.6.2 - /usr/ local /bin/elixir Go: 1.11.1 - /usr/ local /bin/go Java: 1.8.0_192 - /usr/bin/javac Perl: 5.18.4 - /usr/bin/perl PHP: 7.1.23 - /usr/bin/php Python: 2.7.16 - /usr/ local /bin/python Python3: 3.7.2 - /usr/ local /bin/python3 R: 3.6.0 - /usr/ local /bin/R Ruby: 2.3.7 - /usr/bin/ruby Rust: 1.16.0 - /Users/tabrindle/.cargo/bin/rustup Databases: MongoDB: 3.6.4 - /usr/ local /bin/mongo MySQL: 10.3.10 (MariaDB) - /usr/ local /bin/mysql PostgreSQL: 10.3 - /usr/ local /bin/postgres SQLite: 3.24.0 - /usr/bin/sqlite3 Browsers: Chrome: 75.0.3770.100 Chrome Canary: 77.0.3847.0 Firefox: 68.0 Firefox Developer Edition: 69.0 Firefox Nightly: 69.0a1 Safari: 12.1.1 Safari Technology Preview: 13.0 npmPackages: apollo-client: ^2.3.1 => 2.3.1 jest: ^22.2.1 => 22.2.1 ... react: ^16.3.2 => 16.3.2 react-apollo: ^2.1.4 => 2.1.4 run4staged: ^1.1.1 => 1.1.1 solidarity: 2.0.5 => 2.0.5 styled-components: ^3.1.6 => 3.1.6 npmGlobalPackages: create-react-app: 1.5.2 create-react-native-app: 1.0.0 envinfo: 5.10.0 exp: 49.2.2 gatsby-cli: 1.1.52 npm: 5.6.0 react-native-cli: 2.0.1 solidarity: 2.1.0 typescript: 2.8.1

Programmatic Usage

Envinfo takes a configuration object and returns a Promise that resolves a string (optionally yaml, json or markdown)

import envinfo from 'envinfo' ; envinfo.run( { System : [ 'OS' , 'CPU' ], Binaries : [ 'Node' , 'Yarn' , 'npm' ], Browsers : [ 'Chrome' , 'Firefox' , 'Safari' ], npmPackages : [ 'styled-components' , 'babel-plugin-styled-components' ], }, { json : true , showNotFound : true } ).then( env => console .log(env));

logs:

{ "System" : { "OS" : "macOS High Sierra 10.13" , "CPU" : "x64 Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-4870HQ CPU @ 2.50GHz" }, "Binaries" : { "Node" : { "version" : "8.11.0" , "path" : "~/.nvm/versions/node/v8.11.0/bin/node" }, "Yarn" : { "version" : "1.5.1" , "path" : "~/.yarn/bin/yarn" }, "npm" : { "version" : "5.6.0" , "path" : "~/.nvm/versions/node/v8.11.0/bin/npm" } }, "Browsers" : { "Chrome" : { "version" : "67.0.3396.62" }, "Firefox" : { "version" : "59.0.2" }, "Safari" : { "version" : "11.0" } }, "npmPackages" : { "styled-components" : { "wanted" : "^3.2.1" , "installed" : "3.2.1" }, "babel-plugin-styled-components" : "Not Found" } }

All of envinfo's helpers are also exported for use. You can use envinfo as a whole, or just the parts that you need, like this:

const envinfo = require ( 'envinfo' ); const node = await envinfo.helpers.getNodeInfo(); console .log( `Node: ${node[ 1 ]} - ${node[ 2 ]} ` );

CLI Options

Integration

envinfo is live in:

envinfo is used in the ISSUE_TEMPLATE of:

Alternatives

type command -v until you smash your computer

until you smash your computer specs - an excellent ruby gem that runs command -v for you on :all-the-things: Great for raw info.

for you on :all-the-things: Great for raw info. screenfetch - fetch system and terminal information, and display a pretty ascii logo

Solidarity - a project based environment checker

write your own

License

MIT

Contributing

PRs for additional features are welcome! Run npm run lint && npm run format before committing.

This project came out of a PR to the React Native CLI tool - issues are reported frequently without important environment information, like Node/npm versions.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!