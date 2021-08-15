Please mention other relevant information such as the browser version, Node.js version, Operating System and programming language.
To use as a CLI tool, install this package globally:
npm install -g envinfo || yarn global add envinfo
Or, use without installing with npx:
npx envinfo
To use as a library in another project:
npm install envinfo || yarn add envinfo
envinfo ||
System:
OS: macOS Mojave 10.14.5
CPU: (8) x64 Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-7820HQ CPU @ 2.90GHz
Memory: 2.97 GB / 16.00 GB
Shell: 5.3 - /bin/zsh
Binaries:
Node: 8.16.0 - ~/.nvm/versions/node/v8.16.0/bin/node
Yarn: 1.15.2 - ~/.yarn/bin/yarn
npm: 6.9.0 - ~/.nvm/versions/node/v8.16.0/bin/npm
Watchman: 4.9.0 - /usr/local/bin/watchman
Managers:
Cargo: 1.31.0 - ~/.cargo/bin/cargo
CocoaPods: 1.7.3 - /usr/local/bin/pod
Composer: 1.8.6 - /usr/local/bin/composer
Gradle: 5.5 - /usr/local/bin/gradle
Homebrew: 2.1.7 - /usr/local/bin/brew
Maven: 3.6.1 - /usr/local/bin/mvn
pip2: 19.0.3 - /usr/local/bin/pip2
pip3: 19.0.2 - /usr/local/bin/pip3
RubyGems: 2.5.2.3 - /usr/bin/gem
Utilities:
CMake: 3.13.3 - /usr/local/bin/cmake
Make: 3.81 - /usr/bin/make
GCC: 10.14. - /usr/bin/gcc
Git: 2.20.0 - /usr/local/bin/git
Mercurial: 4.5.3 - /usr/bin/hg
Clang: 1001.0.46.4 - /usr/bin/clang
Subversion: 1.10.3 - /usr/bin/svn
Servers:
Apache: 2.4.34 - /usr/sbin/apachectl
Nginx: 1.13.12 - /usr/local/bin/nginx
Virtualization:
Docker: 18.09.1 - /usr/local/bin/docker
Parallels: 13.3.0 - /usr/local/bin/prlctl
VirtualBox: 5.2.20 - /usr/local/bin/vboxmanage
SDKs:
iOS SDK:
Platforms: iOS 12.2, macOS 10.14, tvOS 12.2, watchOS 5.2
Android SDK:
API Levels: 28
Build Tools: 28.0.3
System Images: android-28 | Google Play Intel x86 Atom
IDEs:
Android Studio: 3.2 AI-181.5540.7.32.5056338
Atom: 1.23.3
Emacs: 22.1.1 - /usr/bin/emacs
Nano: 2.0.6 - /usr/bin/nano
VSCode: 1.36.0 - /usr/local/bin/code
Vim: 8.0 - /usr/bin/vim
Xcode: 10.2.1/10E1001 - /usr/bin/xcodebuild
Languages:
Bash: 4.4.23 - /usr/local/bin/bash
Elixir: 1.6.2 - /usr/local/bin/elixir
Go: 1.11.1 - /usr/local/bin/go
Java: 1.8.0_192 - /usr/bin/javac
Perl: 5.18.4 - /usr/bin/perl
PHP: 7.1.23 - /usr/bin/php
Python: 2.7.16 - /usr/local/bin/python
Python3: 3.7.2 - /usr/local/bin/python3
R: 3.6.0 - /usr/local/bin/R
Ruby: 2.3.7 - /usr/bin/ruby
Rust: 1.16.0 - /Users/tabrindle/.cargo/bin/rustup
Databases:
MongoDB: 3.6.4 - /usr/local/bin/mongo
MySQL: 10.3.10 (MariaDB) - /usr/local/bin/mysql
PostgreSQL: 10.3 - /usr/local/bin/postgres
SQLite: 3.24.0 - /usr/bin/sqlite3
Browsers:
Chrome: 75.0.3770.100
Chrome Canary: 77.0.3847.0
Firefox: 68.0
Firefox Developer Edition: 69.0
Firefox Nightly: 69.0a1
Safari: 12.1.1
Safari Technology Preview: 13.0
npmPackages:
apollo-client: ^2.3.1 => 2.3.1
jest: ^22.2.1 => 22.2.1
...
react: ^16.3.2 => 16.3.2
react-apollo: ^2.1.4 => 2.1.4
run4staged: ^1.1.1 => 1.1.1
solidarity: 2.0.5 => 2.0.5
styled-components: ^3.1.6 => 3.1.6
npmGlobalPackages:
create-react-app: 1.5.2
create-react-native-app: 1.0.0
envinfo: 5.10.0
exp: 49.2.2
gatsby-cli: 1.1.52
npm: 5.6.0
react-native-cli: 2.0.1
solidarity: 2.1.0
typescript: 2.8.1
Envinfo takes a configuration object and returns a Promise that resolves a string (optionally yaml, json or markdown)
import envinfo from 'envinfo';
envinfo.run(
{
System: ['OS', 'CPU'],
Binaries: ['Node', 'Yarn', 'npm'],
Browsers: ['Chrome', 'Firefox', 'Safari'],
npmPackages: ['styled-components', 'babel-plugin-styled-components'],
},
{ json: true, showNotFound: true }
).then(env => console.log(env));
logs:
{
"System": {
"OS": "macOS High Sierra 10.13",
"CPU": "x64 Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-4870HQ CPU @ 2.50GHz"
},
"Binaries": {
"Node": {
"version": "8.11.0",
"path": "~/.nvm/versions/node/v8.11.0/bin/node"
},
"Yarn": {
"version": "1.5.1",
"path": "~/.yarn/bin/yarn"
},
"npm": {
"version": "5.6.0",
"path": "~/.nvm/versions/node/v8.11.0/bin/npm"
}
},
"Browsers": {
"Chrome": {
"version": "67.0.3396.62"
},
"Firefox": {
"version": "59.0.2"
},
"Safari": {
"version": "11.0"
}
},
"npmPackages": {
"styled-components": {
"wanted": "^3.2.1",
"installed": "3.2.1"
},
"babel-plugin-styled-components": "Not Found"
}
}
All of envinfo's helpers are also exported for use. You can use envinfo as a whole, or just the parts that you need, like this:
const envinfo = require('envinfo');
// each helper returns a promise
const node = await envinfo.helpers.getNodeInfo();
// The promises resolve to an array of values: ["Name", "Version", "Path"]
// e.g. ["Node", "10.9.0", "/usr/local/bin/node"]
console.log(`Node: ${node[1]} - ${node[2]}`); // "Node: 10.9.0 - ~/.nvm/versions/node/v8.14.0/bin/node"
--system Print general system info such as OS, CPU, Memory and Shell
--browsers Get version numbers of installed web browsers
--SDKs Get platforms, build tools and SDKs of iOS and Android
--IDEs Get version numbers of installed IDEs
--languages Get version numbers of installed languages such as Java, Python, PHP, etc
--binaries Get version numbers of node, npm, watchman, etc
--npmPackages Get version numbers of locally installed npm packages - glob, string, or comma delimited list
--npmGlobalPackages Get version numbers of globally installed npm packages
--duplicates Mark duplicate npm packages inside parentheses eg. (2.1.4)
--fullTree Traverse entire node_modules dependency tree, not just top level
--markdown Print output in markdown format
--json Print output in JSON format
--console Print to console (defaults to on for CLI usage, off for programmatic usage)
envinfo is live in:
react-native info)
create-react-app --info)
expo diagnostics)
webpack-cli info)
solidarity report)
gatsby info)
envinfo is used in the ISSUE_TEMPLATE of:
MIT
PRs for additional features are welcome! Run
npm run lint && npm run format before committing.
This project came out of a PR to the React Native CLI tool - issues are reported frequently without important environment information, like Node/npm versions.
