env

envinfo

by Trevor Brindle
7.8.1 (see all)

Generate a report about your development environment for debugging and issue reporting

Readme

envinfo generates a report of the common details needed when troubleshooting software issues, such as your operating system, binary versions, browsers, installed languages, and more

The problem

  • It works on my computer
  • "command not found"
  • what version of "command" are you running?
  • what version of "different command" are you running?
  • do you have "insert obscure android sdk version"?
  • every github issue reporting template ever:

Please mention other relevant information such as the browser version, Node.js version, Operating System and programming language.

This solution

  • Gather all of this information in one spot, quickly, and painlessly.

Installation

To use as a CLI tool, install this package globally:

npm install -g envinfo || yarn global add envinfo

Or, use without installing with npx:

npx envinfo

To use as a library in another project:

npm install envinfo || yarn add envinfo

CLI Usage

envinfo || npx envinfo

  System:
    OS: macOS Mojave 10.14.5
    CPU: (8) x64 Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-7820HQ CPU @ 2.90GHz
    Memory: 2.97 GB / 16.00 GB
    Shell: 5.3 - /bin/zsh
  Binaries:
    Node: 8.16.0 - ~/.nvm/versions/node/v8.16.0/bin/node
    Yarn: 1.15.2 - ~/.yarn/bin/yarn
    npm: 6.9.0 - ~/.nvm/versions/node/v8.16.0/bin/npm
    Watchman: 4.9.0 - /usr/local/bin/watchman
  Managers:
    Cargo: 1.31.0 - ~/.cargo/bin/cargo
    CocoaPods: 1.7.3 - /usr/local/bin/pod
    Composer: 1.8.6 - /usr/local/bin/composer
    Gradle: 5.5 - /usr/local/bin/gradle
    Homebrew: 2.1.7 - /usr/local/bin/brew
    Maven: 3.6.1 - /usr/local/bin/mvn
    pip2: 19.0.3 - /usr/local/bin/pip2
    pip3: 19.0.2 - /usr/local/bin/pip3
    RubyGems: 2.5.2.3 - /usr/bin/gem
  Utilities:
    CMake: 3.13.3 - /usr/local/bin/cmake
    Make: 3.81 - /usr/bin/make
    GCC: 10.14. - /usr/bin/gcc
    Git: 2.20.0 - /usr/local/bin/git
    Mercurial: 4.5.3 - /usr/bin/hg
    Clang: 1001.0.46.4 - /usr/bin/clang
    Subversion: 1.10.3 - /usr/bin/svn
  Servers:
    Apache: 2.4.34 - /usr/sbin/apachectl
    Nginx: 1.13.12 - /usr/local/bin/nginx
  Virtualization:
    Docker: 18.09.1 - /usr/local/bin/docker
    Parallels: 13.3.0 - /usr/local/bin/prlctl
    VirtualBox: 5.2.20 - /usr/local/bin/vboxmanage
  SDKs:
    iOS SDK:
      Platforms: iOS 12.2, macOS 10.14, tvOS 12.2, watchOS 5.2
    Android SDK:
      API Levels: 28
      Build Tools: 28.0.3
      System Images: android-28 | Google Play Intel x86 Atom
  IDEs:
    Android Studio: 3.2 AI-181.5540.7.32.5056338
    Atom: 1.23.3
    Emacs: 22.1.1 - /usr/bin/emacs
    Nano: 2.0.6 - /usr/bin/nano
    VSCode: 1.36.0 - /usr/local/bin/code
    Vim: 8.0 - /usr/bin/vim
    Xcode: 10.2.1/10E1001 - /usr/bin/xcodebuild
  Languages:
    Bash: 4.4.23 - /usr/local/bin/bash
    Elixir: 1.6.2 - /usr/local/bin/elixir
    Go: 1.11.1 - /usr/local/bin/go
    Java: 1.8.0_192 - /usr/bin/javac
    Perl: 5.18.4 - /usr/bin/perl
    PHP: 7.1.23 - /usr/bin/php
    Python: 2.7.16 - /usr/local/bin/python
    Python3: 3.7.2 - /usr/local/bin/python3
    R: 3.6.0 - /usr/local/bin/R
    Ruby: 2.3.7 - /usr/bin/ruby
    Rust: 1.16.0 - /Users/tabrindle/.cargo/bin/rustup
  Databases:
    MongoDB: 3.6.4 - /usr/local/bin/mongo
    MySQL: 10.3.10 (MariaDB) - /usr/local/bin/mysql
    PostgreSQL: 10.3 - /usr/local/bin/postgres
    SQLite: 3.24.0 - /usr/bin/sqlite3
  Browsers:
    Chrome: 75.0.3770.100
    Chrome Canary: 77.0.3847.0
    Firefox: 68.0
    Firefox Developer Edition: 69.0
    Firefox Nightly: 69.0a1
    Safari: 12.1.1
    Safari Technology Preview: 13.0
  npmPackages:
    apollo-client: ^2.3.1 => 2.3.1
    jest: ^22.2.1 => 22.2.1
    ...
    react: ^16.3.2 => 16.3.2
    react-apollo: ^2.1.4 => 2.1.4
    run4staged: ^1.1.1 => 1.1.1
    solidarity: 2.0.5 => 2.0.5
    styled-components: ^3.1.6 => 3.1.6
  npmGlobalPackages:
    create-react-app: 1.5.2
    create-react-native-app: 1.0.0
    envinfo: 5.10.0
    exp: 49.2.2
    gatsby-cli: 1.1.52
    npm: 5.6.0
    react-native-cli: 2.0.1
    solidarity: 2.1.0
    typescript: 2.8.1

Programmatic Usage

Envinfo takes a configuration object and returns a Promise that resolves a string (optionally yaml, json or markdown)

import envinfo from 'envinfo';

envinfo.run(
    {
        System: ['OS', 'CPU'],
        Binaries: ['Node', 'Yarn', 'npm'],
        Browsers: ['Chrome', 'Firefox', 'Safari'],
        npmPackages: ['styled-components', 'babel-plugin-styled-components'],
    },
    { json: true, showNotFound: true }
).then(env => console.log(env));

logs:

{
    "System": {
        "OS": "macOS High Sierra 10.13",
        "CPU": "x64 Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-4870HQ CPU @ 2.50GHz"
    },
    "Binaries": {
        "Node": {
            "version": "8.11.0",
            "path": "~/.nvm/versions/node/v8.11.0/bin/node"
        },
        "Yarn": {
            "version": "1.5.1",
            "path": "~/.yarn/bin/yarn"
        },
        "npm": {
            "version": "5.6.0",
            "path": "~/.nvm/versions/node/v8.11.0/bin/npm"
        }
    },
    "Browsers": {
        "Chrome": {
            "version": "67.0.3396.62"
        },
        "Firefox": {
            "version": "59.0.2"
        },
        "Safari": {
            "version": "11.0"
        }
    },
    "npmPackages": {
        "styled-components": {
            "wanted": "^3.2.1",
            "installed": "3.2.1"
        },
        "babel-plugin-styled-components": "Not Found"
    }
}

All of envinfo's helpers are also exported for use. You can use envinfo as a whole, or just the parts that you need, like this:

const envinfo = require('envinfo');

// each helper returns a promise
const node = await envinfo.helpers.getNodeInfo();

// The promises resolve to an array of values: ["Name", "Version", "Path"]
// e.g. ["Node", "10.9.0", "/usr/local/bin/node"]

console.log(`Node: ${node[1]} - ${node[2]}`); // "Node: 10.9.0 - ~/.nvm/versions/node/v8.14.0/bin/node"

CLI Options

    --system               Print general system info such as OS, CPU, Memory and Shell
    --browsers             Get version numbers of installed web browsers
    --SDKs                 Get platforms, build tools and SDKs of iOS and Android
    --IDEs                 Get version numbers of installed IDEs
    --languages            Get version numbers of installed languages such as Java, Python, PHP, etc
    --binaries             Get version numbers of node, npm, watchman, etc
    --npmPackages          Get version numbers of locally installed npm packages - glob, string, or comma delimited list
    --npmGlobalPackages    Get version numbers of globally installed npm packages

    --duplicates           Mark duplicate npm packages inside parentheses eg. (2.1.4)
    --fullTree             Traverse entire node_modules dependency tree, not just top level

    --markdown             Print output in markdown format
    --json                 Print output in JSON format
    --console              Print to console (defaults to on for CLI usage, off for programmatic usage)

Integration

envinfo is live in:

envinfo is used in the ISSUE_TEMPLATE of:

Alternatives

  • type command -v until you smash your computer
  • specs - an excellent ruby gem that runs command -v for you on :all-the-things: Great for raw info.
  • screenfetch - fetch system and terminal information, and display a pretty ascii logo
  • Solidarity - a project based environment checker
  • write your own

License

MIT

Contributing

PRs for additional features are welcome! Run npm run lint && npm run format before committing.

This project came out of a PR to the React Native CLI tool - issues are reported frequently without important environment information, like Node/npm versions.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Trevor Brindle
💬 📝 🐛 💻 📖 💡 🤔 👀 📢 ⚠️
Gant Laborde
📝 🐛 💻 🤔
Anton Fisher
🐛 💻
Ahmad Awais ⚡️
🐛 💻
Hasan
🐛 💻
Ernesto Ramírez
🐛 💻
Jiawen Geng
🐛 💻 🤔 ⚠️

Zac Anger
💻 🐛
Ville Immonen
🐛 💻
Olmo Maldonado
🐛 💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

