Tiny module to read and document environment configuration
Envie parses and validates configuration read from the environment
via
process.env. Uses Joi for validation.
npm install --save envie
const { Envie, Joi } = require('envie')
const envie = Envie({
PORT: Joi
.number()
.min(0)
.default(0)
.description('Port on which the HTTP server will listen'),
DATABASE_URL: Joi
.string()
.uri(({ scheme: ['postgres', 'mysql', 'sqlite'] }))
.description('Connection string of the main database'),
LOG_LEVEL: Joi
.string()
.only('fatal', 'error', 'warn', 'info', 'debug', 'trace')
.default('info')
.description('Level of verbosity for the logs')
})
// When you need to access your configuration
server.listen(envie.get('PORT'))
DatabaseService.use(envie.get('DATABASE_URL'))
.values() validates your environment according to the schema
const { Envie, Joi } = require('envie')
const { PORT } = Envie({
PORT: Joi
.number()
.min(0)
.default(0)
.description('Port on which the HTTP server will listen'),
}).values()
server.listen(PORT)
Keep in mind that this "freezes" the returned values where as
envie.get(key) gets
the current value every time. This may cause some issues when mutating
process.env
for testing purposes.
Undescribed keys can be requested as well but will not be validated.
You can also display a nicely formatted help output with colours
envie.displayHelp()
PORT (number)
Port on which the HTTP server will listen
LOG_LEVEL (string, default: debug)
Level of verbosity for the logs
DATABASE_URL (string <uri:postgres|mysql|sqlite>)
Connection string of the main database
The displayed message also accounts for current values. For example
with
PORT=8080 and
LOG_LEVEL="hello world!"
PORT (number)
Port on which the HTTP server will listen
overwritten: 8080
LOG_LEVEL (string, default: debug)
Level of verbosity for the logs
overwritten: invalid! "LOG_LEVEL" must be one of [fatal, error, warn, info, debug, trace]
DATABASE_URL (string <uri:postgres|mysql|sqlite>)
Connection string of the main database
If you'd rather have the help message as a simple string, you can use:
const help = envier.helpString()
[new] Envie(description[, values=process.env], options={ noDefaults: false })
Creates a new
envie instance which parses the keys of the object
values using the
description.
description must be an object whose keys contain a Joi validator.
By default,
process.env is parsed. The
new keyword is optional.
You can specifiy
noDefaults to true to get
undefined instead of default value for non set key.
This is specially useful if you want to use default values on local environment but want to ensure all required keys
have a defined values when application is deployed.
envie.get(key)
Reads the parsed value for
key if present and valid. Throws if the value is not valid.
envie.has(key)
Returns
true if the key is properly configured.
envie.validate()
Throws if any validator failed.
envie.values()
Validates env and returns values as an object.
envie.displayHelp([stream=process.stderr])
Outputs to the given
stream a human readable description of the expected configuration
You can run the tests with
npm test. You will need to know mocha
Anyone is welcome to submit issues and pull requests
Copyright (c) 2019 Florent Jaby
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.