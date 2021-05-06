openbase logo
env

envhandlebars

by Christopher Martin
1.4.8 (see all)

Substitutes environment variables in Handlebars templates, useful for configuration files in Docker

Readme

envhandlebars

Dependency Status npm version Build Status

A simple templating utility, akin to envsubst, but using Handlebars for more complex logic.

Environment variables are used as the data input to a Handlebars template:

$ export NAME=world
$ echo "Hello {{NAME}}" | envhandlebars
Hello world

This is particularly useful for dynamic configuration files in Docker containers and other 12-Factor applications.

Install

$ npm install -g envhandlebars

Usage

Redirect a Mustache template file into stdin of envhandlebars and redirect the rendered stdout to a file:

Usage:
    envhandlebars [options] < templatefile > renderedfile

Options:
    --array-var-prefix="PRE_"  process arrays only for vars with the specified prefix [Default: all]
    --no-arrays                disable variable name array processing
    -h, --help                 print usage information

Complex Examples

Conditionals

Mustache conditionals can be used as is...

Template:

{{#if WORLD}}Hello {{WORLD}}{{/if}}!

Env vars:

WORLD=world

Output:

Hello world!

See the if block helper docs page for more information.

Iterators

Mustache iterators require using a special environment variable naming convention...

Array of strings

Template:

{{#each PEOPLE}}{{this}}{{#unless @last}}, {{/unless}}{{/each}}!

Env vars:

# Convention: {VARNAME}_{INDEX}
PEOPLE_0=Chris
PEOPLE_1=John
PEOPLE_2=Shayne

Output:

Chris, John, Shayne!

Array of objects

Template:

{{#each PEOPLE}}{{FIRST}} {{LAST}}{{#unless @last}}, {{/unless}}{{/each}}!

Env vars:

# Convention: {VARNAME}_{INDEX}_{PROPERTY}
PEOPLE_0_FIRST=Chris
PEOPLE_0_LAST=Martin
PEOPLE_1_FIRST=John
PEOPLE_1_LAST=Papa
PEOPLE_2_FIRST=Shayne
PEOPLE_2_LAST=Boyer

Output:

Chris Martin, John Papa, Shayne Boyer!

See the each block helper docs page for more information.

NOTE:

Some environments may have variables that conflict with this convention.

Use the --array-var-prefix=FOO_ option to enable iterators only for variables that start with FOO_.

Alternatively, iterator parsing can be completely disabled with the --no-arrays option.

Docker Usage

To generate configuration dynamically within a docker container, envhandlebars can be used before the main process starts. It can be done in the CMD or within a wrapper script.

Here is an example docker-compose.yml for a custom nginx container:

nginx:
  build: .
  volumes:
   - ./mysite.template:/etc/nginx/conf.d/mysite.template
  ports:
   - "8080:80"
  environment:
   - NGINX_HOST=foobar.com
   - NGINX_PORT=80
  command: /bin/bash -c "envhandlebars < /etc/nginx/conf.d/mysite.template > /etc/nginx/conf.d/default.conf && nginx -g 'daemon off;'"

The mysite.template file may then contain variable references like this:

listen {{NGINX_PORT}};

You just need to make sure to install Node.js and envhandlebars (via npm) within your custom Dockerfile.

For debian-based images:

RUN apt-get update && apt-get install -y nodejs && npm i -g envhandlebars

For alpine-based images:

RUN apk add --update nodejs && npm i -g envhandlebars

Custom Helpers or Partials

(New in v1.3.0+)

Custom Mustache helpers and partials can be implemented by extending the envhandlebars module with your own Node.js wrapper script:

#!/usr/bin/env node
// Script: `myenvhandlebars`
'use strict';
var envhandlebars = require('envhandlebars');

// The Handlebars context is passed into this function
// for registering helpers, partials or other extensions.
function extendHandlebars(Handlebars) {
    Handlebars.registerHelper('fullName', function(first, last) {
        return last + ', ' + first;
    });
}

envhandlebars({
    extendHandlebars: extendHandlebars
});

See the custom helpers docs page for more information.

License

MIT License

