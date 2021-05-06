envhandlebars

A simple templating utility, akin to envsubst , but using Handlebars for more complex logic.

Environment variables are used as the data input to a Handlebars template:

export NAME=world echo "Hello {{NAME}}" | envhandlebars Hello world

This is particularly useful for dynamic configuration files in Docker containers and other 12-Factor applications.

Install

npm install -g envhandlebars

Usage

Redirect a Mustache template file into stdin of envhandlebars and redirect the rendered stdout to a file:

Usage: envhandlebars [options] < templatefile > renderedfile Options: -- array - var -prefix= "PRE_" process arrays only for vars with the specified prefix [ Default : all] --no-arrays disable variable name array processing -h, --help print usage information

Complex Examples

Conditionals

Mustache conditionals can be used as is...

Template:

{{# if WORLD}} Hello {{WORLD}} {{/ if }} !

Env vars:

WORLD=world

Output:

Hello world!

See the if block helper docs page for more information.

Iterators

Mustache iterators require using a special environment variable naming convention...

Array of strings

Template:

{{# each PEOPLE}} {{this}} {{# unless @last}} , {{/ unless }} {{/ each }} !

Env vars:

PEOPLE_0=Chris PEOPLE_1=John PEOPLE_2=Shayne

Output:

Chris , John , Shayne!

Array of objects

Template:

{{# each PEOPLE}} {{FIRST}} {{LAST}} {{# unless @last}} , {{/ unless }} {{/ each }} !

Env vars:

PEOPLE_0_FIRST=Chris PEOPLE_0_LAST=Martin PEOPLE_1_FIRST=John PEOPLE_1_LAST=Papa PEOPLE_2_FIRST=Shayne PEOPLE_2_LAST=Boyer

Output:

Chris Martin, John Papa, Shayne Boyer!

See the each block helper docs page for more information.

NOTE:

Some environments may have variables that conflict with this convention.

Use the --array-var-prefix=FOO_ option to enable iterators only for variables that start with FOO_ .

Alternatively, iterator parsing can be completely disabled with the --no-arrays option.

Docker Usage

To generate configuration dynamically within a docker container, envhandlebars can be used before the main process starts. It can be done in the CMD or within a wrapper script.

Here is an example docker-compose.yml for a custom nginx container:

nginx: build: . volumes: - ./mysite.template:/etc/nginx/conf.d/mysite.template ports: - "8080:80" environment: - NGINX_HOST=foobar.com - NGINX_PORT=80 command: /bin/bash -c "envhandlebars < /etc/nginx/conf.d/mysite.template > /etc/nginx/conf.d/default.conf && nginx -g 'daemon off;'"

The mysite.template file may then contain variable references like this:

listen {{NGINX_PORT}} ;

You just need to make sure to install Node.js and envhandlebars (via npm) within your custom Dockerfile.

For debian-based images:

RUN apt- get update && apt- get install -y nodejs && npm i -g envhandlebars

For alpine-based images:

RUN apk add

Custom Helpers or Partials

(New in v1.3.0+)

Custom Mustache helpers and partials can be implemented by extending the envhandlebars module with your own Node.js wrapper script:

; var envhandlebars = require ( 'envhandlebars' ); function extendHandlebars ( Handlebars ) { Handlebars.registerHelper( 'fullName' , function ( first, last ) { return last + ', ' + first; }); } envhandlebars({ extendHandlebars : extendHandlebars });

See the custom helpers docs page for more information.

License

MIT License